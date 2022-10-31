ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardley, PA

Yardley Packaging Company Creates Nonprofit to Promote Sustainability, Recent Cleanup Efforts

 3 days ago

The Yardley company oversaw a recent cleanup operation near the Delaware River.Image via The Spearhead Group

A Bucks County company is taking the initiative to make a difference in their local and global communities with a new nonprofit.

The Spearhead Group, a global packaging and innovation company with headquarters in Yardley, has launched Spearhead Project Earth, an independent non-profit foundation created to align with the company’s long-term sustainability commitment.

As a first initiative, Spearhead Project Earth is overseeing an ongoing clean-up and environmental education campaign on Burlington Island, New Jersey in the Delaware River. The project focuses on reducing the negative impact of single-use plastics in rivers, oceans, and waterways, a goal that The Spearhead Group is also committed to in their global business practice. 

“We are determined to act together to restore the integrity and beauty of this landmark site for all of us who value the Delaware River, Burlington Island and our responsibility to preserve international waterways,” said Robert Catalano, Chief Innovation Officer/Co-Founder of The Spearhead Group. “Plastic items trapped on island shores can easily reach the ocean. We’ve launched Spearhead Project Earth to act on our company’s core mission to place sustainability first, locally and globally.” 

The Burlington Island clean-up encompasses waste removal from the surface of the uninhabited 400-acre island and four miles of shoreline. This island has a rich history, dating back to settlements by the indigenous peoples of the area and later, as an active river trading post.

As a first phase, the nonprofit has partnered with local government authorities and native peoples to create an action plan to restore Burlington Island’s legacy, including community education initiatives that focus on reducing the negative impact of microplastics. Supported 100% by The Spearhead Group, the newly formed not-for-profit is finalizing infrastructure and planning on the island to enable volunteers to participate in weekly clean-up efforts as of 2023. 

Learn more about the new nonprofit at The Spearhead Group.

