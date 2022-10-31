Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford slammed for ‘very weird’ Halloween costumes

Billie Eilish is in on the joke.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, and rumored boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31, made light of their much-discussed 11-year age gap with their Halloween costumes — dressing up as a baby and an old man, respectively.

The Neighbourhood’s frontman wore a bald cap with dotted with tufts of gray hair for his look, along with a matching mustache, while Eilish sported a bright pink bonnet and bib printed with teddy bears, along with baby doll-inspired makeup.

While some fans defended the pop star and her apparent beau — “You do realize they’re making fun of y’all right?” one tweeted — most were horrified by the couple’s costumes.

“Billie is grown enough to know how weird and creepy this is btw,” one wrote, while another tweeted, “idk if jesse rutherford realizes this but dressing up in a costume that makes fun of his grooming accusations is exactly what a groomer would do.”

“can’t believe billie eilish and jesse rutherford didn’t dress up for halloween,” a third joked, while still others labeled their Halloween looks “very weird” and “so embarrassing.”

The duo sparked romance rumors earlier this month, when they were spotted holding hands at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles; days later, Eilish and Rutherford were seen kissing during a dinner date.

Though their relationship may be new, they’ve known each other for years, as a Rutherford fan account shared a picture of the pair posing together in December 2017, when she was 16 and he was 26.

Another couple similarly attempted to hit back at haters with their age-themed Halloween costumes this year: Josh Duhamel, 49, and new wife Audra Mari, 28, who dressed as Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall while attending Casamigos’ party.

Mari channeled the former Playboy model — who was 26 when she married 89-year-old Marshall — in a white wig and black dress, while the actor wore a bald cap and hunched over a walker.