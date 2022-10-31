Peacock’s A Friend of the Family miniseries is currently dramatizing the story of Jan Broberg, a woman who was abducted twice: Once when she was 12, and again when she was 14 years old. The man who took Jan was not a stranger to her or her parents. His name was Robert Berchtold, and he was the titular “friend of the family.” While the miniseries still has a few episodes left before the finale on November 10, the real Jan Broberg is confronting that dark period in her life in Peacock’s upcoming companion documentary, A Friend of the Family: True Evil.

