Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Where you can stream The Good Nurse
Nobody likes hospitals, but how about a true crime story about a good nurse who helped thwart a murderous one? If that piques your interest, then look no further than The Good Nurse, a thriller starring Oscar winners Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything) that is America’s latest streaming obsession.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Digital Trends
Three Pines trailer finds Alfred Molina searching for answers in murder mystery
It’s always the picturesque towns that hide the darkest secrets. In Three Pines, the new crime series from Prime Video, the titular town appears to be perfect on the outside. When multiple dead bodies turn up in the official trailer, Chief Inspector Armand Gamache soon uncovers the murders are part of a larger story.
Digital Trends
A shocking true crime story is revealed in A Friend of the Family: True Evil
Peacock’s A Friend of the Family miniseries is currently dramatizing the story of Jan Broberg, a woman who was abducted twice: Once when she was 12, and again when she was 14 years old. The man who took Jan was not a stranger to her or her parents. His name was Robert Berchtold, and he was the titular “friend of the family.” While the miniseries still has a few episodes left before the finale on November 10, the real Jan Broberg is confronting that dark period in her life in Peacock’s upcoming companion documentary, A Friend of the Family: True Evil.
Digital Trends
Irreverent trailer finds a crook living undercover as a priest
TV Land viewers may recall Impastor, a 2016 series starring Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) as a criminal who adopts the identity of a pastor to hide from the dangerous people who are after him. The upcoming Peacock original series, Irreverent, has a remarkably similar premise that also features a former superhero TV show star in the lead. In this case, Arrow‘s Colin Donnell is portraying the criminal in question, and he’s going a lot further undercover than his predecessor.
Digital Trends
Causeway review: a moving drama that doesn’t go deep enough
She wants to brush her teeth, but she can’t. That’s the image from Causeway’s haunting prologue that I haven’t been able to forget. It’s not the vacancy in Jennifer Lawrence’s eyes, nor the way she stays half-turned like a figure in a still painting for the entirety of the film’s static first shot. For me, it’s the way she reaches up to brush her teeth and misses, leaving behind only a smudge of toothpaste on her cheek, as well as the confused way she looks down at her hand afterward.
Digital Trends
How, when, and where to watch Disenchanted on its premiere day
After many years of anticipation, Disney is finally releasing Disenchanted, the sequel to the beloved musical, Enchanted. The film premieres on November 18, and if you’ve been patiently waiting for the next chapter in Giselle’s story, you’ll want to know exactly how and where to watch. How...
Digital Trends
Ralphie returns home for holiday hijinks in A Christmas Story Christmas trailer
In 1983, the saga of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest to receive a Red Ryder BB Gun in the 1940s was the subject of the beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Story. Now, a grownup Ralphie is back for more hijinks in the sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, which released its first trailer and poster.
Digital Trends
Paramount+ will get more expensive, exec says
Get ready to pay more for Paramount+. At some point. Eventually. And we don’t know how much. But a price increase is coming, Paramount Chief Financial Officer Navveen Chopra said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call. Why? Largely because the other on-demand streaming services have paved the way...
Digital Trends
Hulu Live and the Disney Bundle are getting more expensive
It’s officially price increase season. Hulu has announced via emails and on its website that Hulu with Live TV — which also includes Disney+ and ESPN+ to become the full “Disney Bundle” — will increase in price from $70 a month to $75 a month beginning December 8, 2022.
Digital Trends
Blockbuster review: Netflix takes a tedious victory lap
There’s something undeniably dystopian about Blockbuster. The new comedy series from creator Vanessa Ramos takes place in a fictional version of the last Blockbuster video store on Earth, and it follows the lives of the store’s workers as they struggle to keep it open at a time when streaming services have destroyed most consumers’ interest in renting physical copies of movies, TV shows, and games. As far as sitcom premises go, Blockbuster’s isn’t half-bad. In fact, the series would, under most circumstances, open the door for viewers to revisit the validity and purpose of physical video stores.
Comments / 0