Burrillville, RI

PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island

- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
NEWPORT, RI
jewishrhody.com

For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way

Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
FUN 107

Legend Lost in Time Crone of the Quequechan: Baby Thief or Pirate Mistress?

Fall River folklore has long told the tale of the Crone of the Quequechan. But is there any truth to her tale?. Seems there just might be. Like many legendary stories, the exact origin of the Crone's tale is not clear. Early settlers along the Taunton River first started telling tales of the Crone somewhere in the early 1600s. She was said to be feared for her witch-like powers and stories of her stealing babies were spread around the area.
FALL RIVER, MA
rhodycigar.com

Native American History: Narragansett Tribe

Pictured: Artifacts from the Tomaquag Museum. PHOTO CREDIT: Hannah Charron | Staff Photographer. According to the Narragansett Indian Nation, the official website of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, members of the tribe are one group of descendants of the aboriginal people of the State of Rhode Island. In the Nation’s Early...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
reportertoday.com

Silver Spring Golf Course – A Hidden Gem

It may not be as majestic as the Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt or the former Metacomet golf courses, but the 6-hole Silver Spring golf course on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence is a little known gem for golfers. The course which opened in 1919 had fallen on tough times. Membership is down to about 80 members, down from a census of a few hundred. There used to be long waiting lists to join but the recent downturn in golf club popularity and damage from COVID restrictions haven’t helped. The privately owned Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt and Metacomet all faced some level of financial difficulty. Wannamoisett and Agawam Hunt rebounded enough to stay open, but Metacomet sold its property privately.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Radio Ink

Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England

30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Hope & Main announces major expansion to Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI -Hope & Main, the state’s premier food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many Rhode Island makers and foodies alike have hoped for—a greater presence in Providence. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, announced that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut...
PROVIDENCE, RI
foxnebraska.com

Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say

Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
BARRINGTON, RI
ABC6.com

Trader Joe’s set to open its doors in Providence Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Providence will welcome in customers for the first time Thursday, marking the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. The 9,408-square-foot location will officially open at 8 a.m., moments after a ceremonial ribbon cutting scheduled...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shopping Center Sold in Multi-Million Dollar Deal

DARTMOUTH — A Boston-based retail broker has announced the sale of Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center for a whopping $27.3 million in October. Atlantic Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Boston-based retail brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, said the shopping center at Faunce Corner Mall Road includes Kohls, Bob's Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Valley Breeze

Former Pizza Hut expected to be an Asian restaurant

WOONSOCKET – The long-closed former Pizza Hut at 1730 Diamond Hill Road is being renovated and converted into a future Asian restaurant. Former Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, whose brother owned the property at one point before the previous owner, said she spoke with the owner on a couple of occasions about plans for the building, asking him if the plan was for more of a takeout-style restaurant or experience-based sit-down dining experience.
WOONSOCKET, RI
