FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
GoLocalProv
The Big Waterfront Play — Millions Being Invested for Concert Venue
It was first announced in 2019, and now on Friday, Rhode Island and East Providence officials and Live Nation New England kick off one of the biggest economic investments ever along the Seekonk River. The move by East Providence is the latest in the transformation of the waterfront. The development...
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island
- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
jewishrhody.com
For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way
Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
Legend Lost in Time Crone of the Quequechan: Baby Thief or Pirate Mistress?
Fall River folklore has long told the tale of the Crone of the Quequechan. But is there any truth to her tale?. Seems there just might be. Like many legendary stories, the exact origin of the Crone's tale is not clear. Early settlers along the Taunton River first started telling tales of the Crone somewhere in the early 1600s. She was said to be feared for her witch-like powers and stories of her stealing babies were spread around the area.
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
rhodycigar.com
Native American History: Narragansett Tribe
Pictured: Artifacts from the Tomaquag Museum. PHOTO CREDIT: Hannah Charron | Staff Photographer. According to the Narragansett Indian Nation, the official website of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, members of the tribe are one group of descendants of the aboriginal people of the State of Rhode Island. In the Nation’s Early...
Rhode Island home sells for $17.7 million
The 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land and has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, access to a beach, a heated saltwater pool and more.
reportertoday.com
Silver Spring Golf Course – A Hidden Gem
It may not be as majestic as the Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt or the former Metacomet golf courses, but the 6-hole Silver Spring golf course on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence is a little known gem for golfers. The course which opened in 1919 had fallen on tough times. Membership is down to about 80 members, down from a census of a few hundred. There used to be long waiting lists to join but the recent downturn in golf club popularity and damage from COVID restrictions haven’t helped. The privately owned Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt and Metacomet all faced some level of financial difficulty. Wannamoisett and Agawam Hunt rebounded enough to stay open, but Metacomet sold its property privately.
Valley Breeze
Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop create trifecta of coffee, pizza, ice cream
SMITHFIELD – At the ribbon-cutting for the new Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop at 665 Douglas Pike, co-owner Fadi El-Ammar said he thought the trilogy of coffee, pizza and ice cream works so well in Cumberland, they copied and pasted the idea to Smithfield. Dany Abounajem, who owns...
Radio Ink
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England
30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
whatsupnewp.com
Hope & Main announces major expansion to Providence
PROVIDENCE, RI -Hope & Main, the state’s premier food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many Rhode Island makers and foodies alike have hoped for—a greater presence in Providence. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, announced that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut...
foxnebraska.com
Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say
Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
ABC6.com
Trader Joe’s set to open its doors in Providence Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Providence will welcome in customers for the first time Thursday, marking the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. The 9,408-square-foot location will officially open at 8 a.m., moments after a ceremonial ribbon cutting scheduled...
Waterfront housing development coming to East Providence
site, which was abandoned more than 20 years ago, has since been remediated.
uri.edu
Maryland native drawn to RI for ocean engineering, stayed because of the blue economy
KINGSTON, R.I. – Oct. 31, 2022 – When Edgewater, Maryland native Maeve Story was deciding where to study ocean engineering, she confidently selected the University of Rhode Island. What she didn’t realize prior to enrolling at URI was how fast Rhode Island’s blue economy was growing and what...
fox5dc.com
‘House of 1,000 Pumpkins’ Halloween display raises money for cancer research
CRANSTON, Rhode Island - A man whose wife is battling cancer has raised hundreds of dollars in donations for medical research by showcasing 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins outside his home in Rhode Island. Tim Perry’s colorful display, which he calls the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" features designs illuminated by LED lights....
Dartmouth Shopping Center Sold in Multi-Million Dollar Deal
DARTMOUTH — A Boston-based retail broker has announced the sale of Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center for a whopping $27.3 million in October. Atlantic Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Boston-based retail brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, said the shopping center at Faunce Corner Mall Road includes Kohls, Bob's Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone.
Lottery tickets worth $250K and $50K sold in RI
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Cranston for Wednesday night's drawing, according to the R.I. Lottery. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number.
Valley Breeze
Former Pizza Hut expected to be an Asian restaurant
WOONSOCKET – The long-closed former Pizza Hut at 1730 Diamond Hill Road is being renovated and converted into a future Asian restaurant. Former Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, whose brother owned the property at one point before the previous owner, said she spoke with the owner on a couple of occasions about plans for the building, asking him if the plan was for more of a takeout-style restaurant or experience-based sit-down dining experience.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
