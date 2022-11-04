ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Biden, Obama coming to Philadelphia for campaign blitz

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 13 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the midterms slated for next Tuesday, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are coming to Philadelphia this weekend. Biden and Obama will be in the city Saturday to campaign for Pennsylvania Democratic nominees for Senate John Fetterman, and governor, Josh Shapiro.

A rally will be held at Temple University's Liacouras Center, with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

A recent CBS News Battleground Tracker poll has the Pennsylvania Senate race narrowing, with Fetterman leading Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz by a 51%-49% margin among likely voters.

Shapiro leads Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, 54% to 45%, according to a CBS News Battleground Tracker poll.

Gene Van Auker
4d ago

these two bozos will do nothing but help the Republicans win. everyone hates both of them and it's a waste of taxpayer money. they both need to head to the basement

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

