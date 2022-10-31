ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

LehighValleyLive.com

Who is eligible for a Social Security COLA increase?

News of the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 has Social Security recipients wondering if they are eligible for the Social Security increase that comes along with it. The COLA will rise by 8.7% next year, meaning that beneficiaries’ average monthly checks they will receive in January will increase by...
GOBankingRates

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for November 2022

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be back on a normal schedule in November 2022 after two straight months of outliers. SSI benefits are usually paid on the 1st of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments will be issued the Friday before, according to the Social Security Administration.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
The US Sun

Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Families can get direct payments up to $3,600 after IRS mistake – see if you are eligible

FAMILIES can grab payments of up to $3,600 from the increased Child Tax Credit in 2021 until November 17 due to an IRS mistake. A recent report from The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) failed to send the advance child tax credits to 4.1million households, worth a total of $3.7billion.
WISCONSIN STATE
Magnolia State Live

Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost

Millions of Social Security recipients will learn soon just how high a boost they’ll get in their benefits next year. The increase to be announced Thursday, expected to be the largest in 40 years, is fueled by record high inflation and is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How well it does that depends on inflation next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service. SNAP is the...
Local 4 WHBF

IRS: file returns to claim 2021 tax benefits

The Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to over nine million individuals and families who didn’t file a 2021 federal income tax return but may qualify for tax benefits and a possible refund. The Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis found people who don’t typically have a tax return filing requirement because they have very low incomes, based on Forms W-2, 1099s and other third-party statements available to the IRS.
chulavistatoday.com

A federal program offers up to $2,000 to assist with water or wastewater bills

The Sweetwater Authority is notifying its customers about a federal debt relief program that may provide water or wastewater bill assistance. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides a one-time payment of up to $2,000 to qualified customers. Those interested in the program will need to fill out an eligibility form before August 23, 2023.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

