Lexington, KY

Meet the 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats: Freshman walk-on Grant Darbyshire has one objective

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

We’re getting to know all 15 of the 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats. Here is what to expect from one of UK’s freshman walk-on players. Watch Kentucky.com for stories about all of the remaining Cats as the preseason unfolds.

Grant Darbyshire

Uniform number : 13.

Height/weight : 6-2, 190.

Position : Guard.

Class : Freshman.

Age : 19.

Hometown : Cincinnati.

High school : Sycamore.

Darbyshire’s role in 2022-23 : One of two new walk-ons for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, Darbyshire was a summa cum laude high school graduate and a team captain for his Sycamore High School squad in the Cincinnati area.

He said at the Cats’ annual media day event that he’s entering his first year as a college basketball player with the simple objective to “be a great teammate” and show support for the other Wildcats on the team as they pursue their ultimate goal of winning the program’s ninth national championship.

Darbyshire was not a star player at the high school level, and he’s unlikely to play for the Cats this season, outside of the final stretches of blowout games. He played a total of 10 minutes during Kentucky’s preseason trip to the Bahamas in August, making two of his three field-goal attempts on that four-game summer exhibition tour. Darbyshire did not play in the Blue-White Game in Pikeville.

The Kentucky newcomer is the son of former college basketball player Gregg Darbyshire, co-founder and chairman of ProCamps, the sports event management company that has partnered with UK to run basketball camps and other events in recent years.

Lexington Herald-Leader

