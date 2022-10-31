ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

northfortynews

UCHealth’s Annual Diabetes Workshop to Provide Updates on Treatment and Lifestyle Modifications

UCHealth’s annual Fall Community Diabetes Update workshop is from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, November 5, at Timberline Church, 2908 S. Timberline Road in Fort Collins. This workshop is open to all, but it is geared towards people diagnosed with diabetes or pre-diabetes, as well as people who provide support to someone with diabetes. The American Diabetes Association estimates that 11.3 percent of the population, or more than 37 million Americans, have diabetes.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Family of missing Eaton man establishes support group

The family of a missing Eaton man has launched a support group. Jonathan and Michelle Schwartz’s son Nathan went missing in February of last year. The family tells the Greeley Tribune they learned of the need for such a support group after attending the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s annual Missing Persons Day. Northern Colorado Support for Loved Ones of Missing Persons will meet for the first time this Saturday at 10 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month thereafter, at the Community Grief Center in Greeley. The family described it as a “safe place” for people to come together and share grief. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
EATON, CO
northfortynews

Creating A Fairy Garden

Plants have a way of unlocking our childlike wonder. Gardening allows us to express our creativity outside, and houseplants give us the freedom to design our own personal oasis indoors. But what if there was a way to create tiny landscapes in our homes, complete with real soil, miniature plants, and life-like figurines?
FORT COLLINS, CO
newsfromthestates.com

District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised

An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Houska Automotive is Looking for Blood This Halloween

This time of year is made for pumpkin-flavored treats, costumes, and colorful leaves, but it’s also time for the annual Houska Automotive Blood Drive! In its 21st year, the blood drive will take place on Friday, October 28 from 7 am to 1 pm at the Garth Englund Blood Center, located at 1025 Pennock Place in Fort Collins. All who donate are encouraged to come in costume. To sign up or for more information call 970-482-0156 or visit houskaautomotive.com/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Almost $75, 000 in One-Day Coffee for a Cure Fundraiser for Local Cancer Fighters

Human Bean Northern Colorado hosted their 17th annual Coffee for a Cure Day on Friday, October 21. All 10 drive-thru locations donated 100 percent of sales to serve not only breast cancer but all cancer patients at local Banner and UCHealth facilities. In just one day, The Human Bean raised a total of $74,633.13. The total amount raised is being equally divided between local Banner and UCHealth facilities.
GREELEY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town

According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
NEDERLAND, CO
northfortynews

Windsor Residents Encouraged to Participate in #2 Ditch Trail Trivia Adventure

The Town of Windsor’s Open Space & Trails will host an interactive event to celebrate the completion of the #2 Ditch Trail and promote its connectivity through town. Residents are encouraged to participate in the #2 Ditch Trail Trivia Adventure through Monday, October 31. This family-friendly event encourages exploration of Windsor’s #2 Ditch Trail. To participate, residents will locate and scan event QR codes that are posted along the trail for the chance to win prizes. For a map of specific locations, visit bit.ly/DitchTriviaMap.
WINDSOR, CO
thegroupinc.com

Ways to Meet New Friends in Fort Collins

Whenever you move to a new city, there is so much to do, from changing your address to getting a new license plate, plus establishing your new “spots,” like the grocery store, dentist, library and more. And amidst all of these changes, you’re also trying to establish yourself from a social perspective. Believe it or not, it can be difficult to meet friends as an adult, as we are usually not plugged into a natural community, like children are in school and other programs.
FORT COLLINS, CO
multihousingnews.com

North Colorado Asset Commands $110M

Walker & Dunlop arranged both the sale and financing for the 314-unit community. A Walker & Dunlop team has arranged the sale and financing for Trails at Timberline, a 314-unit, Class A community in Fort Collins, Colo., on behalf of both parties. According to Yardi Matrix, McWhinney sold the property to Benedict Canyon Equities for $110 million. Larimer County public records show that Trails at Timberline became subject to a 10-year, $66.3 million Freddie Mac loan.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Letter to the Editor: Integrity Matters – Angela Myers

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author. It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper’s staff, ownership, or management. Simply stated, Angela Myers, our current Clerk/Recorder, has a history of running fair elections. In this time of national discord over election integrity, Angela Myers has served the citizens of Larimer County with honesty, integrity, and professionalism. While the office of Clerk/Recorder is an elected position, Angela Myers has demonstrated that it should not be a political office.
northfortynews

King’s Crossing Natural Area Closed for Restoration

The City of Loveland closed King’s Crossing Natural Area to the public on Friday, September 30 so that City Parks & Recreation crews can begin restoration efforts following the removal of 35 unauthorized encampments on the southside of the natural area. The paved Loveland Recreation Trail that runs through the open space will remain open for use.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Larimer United for Volunteerism

United Way of Larimer County will celebrate the 24th annual Make a Difference Day from October 17th through October 23rd and everyone in our community is invited to participate in this county-wide day of service! The 2022 festivities will kick off with a week-long celebration of volunteerism in Larimer County beginning October 17.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
