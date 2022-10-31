Read full article on original website
UCHealth’s Annual Diabetes Workshop to Provide Updates on Treatment and Lifestyle Modifications
UCHealth’s annual Fall Community Diabetes Update workshop is from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, November 5, at Timberline Church, 2908 S. Timberline Road in Fort Collins. This workshop is open to all, but it is geared towards people diagnosed with diabetes or pre-diabetes, as well as people who provide support to someone with diabetes. The American Diabetes Association estimates that 11.3 percent of the population, or more than 37 million Americans, have diabetes.
Family of missing Eaton man establishes support group
The family of a missing Eaton man has launched a support group. Jonathan and Michelle Schwartz’s son Nathan went missing in February of last year. The family tells the Greeley Tribune they learned of the need for such a support group after attending the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s annual Missing Persons Day. Northern Colorado Support for Loved Ones of Missing Persons will meet for the first time this Saturday at 10 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month thereafter, at the Community Grief Center in Greeley. The family described it as a “safe place” for people to come together and share grief. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Long rifles to be stored at two Boulder County schools
Some schools in Boulder County will soon store long rifles in their buildings. The St. Vrain Valley School District school board unanimously approved the proposal last week.
Creating A Fairy Garden
Plants have a way of unlocking our childlike wonder. Gardening allows us to express our creativity outside, and houseplants give us the freedom to design our own personal oasis indoors. But what if there was a way to create tiny landscapes in our homes, complete with real soil, miniature plants, and life-like figurines?
District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised
An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
Happenings in Wellington for October & November 2022
Welcome to Indian Summer in Northern Colorado! The time after the first freeze until true winter is a great time of year to enjoy being outdoors raking leaves or inside trying out a new soup recipe – maybe with a loaf of Beer Bread! Here are activities coming up for Wellington.
Houska Automotive is Looking for Blood This Halloween
This time of year is made for pumpkin-flavored treats, costumes, and colorful leaves, but it’s also time for the annual Houska Automotive Blood Drive! In its 21st year, the blood drive will take place on Friday, October 28 from 7 am to 1 pm at the Garth Englund Blood Center, located at 1025 Pennock Place in Fort Collins. All who donate are encouraged to come in costume. To sign up or for more information call 970-482-0156 or visit houskaautomotive.com/.
Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Almost $75, 000 in One-Day Coffee for a Cure Fundraiser for Local Cancer Fighters
Human Bean Northern Colorado hosted their 17th annual Coffee for a Cure Day on Friday, October 21. All 10 drive-thru locations donated 100 percent of sales to serve not only breast cancer but all cancer patients at local Banner and UCHealth facilities. In just one day, The Human Bean raised a total of $74,633.13. The total amount raised is being equally divided between local Banner and UCHealth facilities.
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
Windsor Residents Encouraged to Participate in #2 Ditch Trail Trivia Adventure
The Town of Windsor’s Open Space & Trails will host an interactive event to celebrate the completion of the #2 Ditch Trail and promote its connectivity through town. Residents are encouraged to participate in the #2 Ditch Trail Trivia Adventure through Monday, October 31. This family-friendly event encourages exploration of Windsor’s #2 Ditch Trail. To participate, residents will locate and scan event QR codes that are posted along the trail for the chance to win prizes. For a map of specific locations, visit bit.ly/DitchTriviaMap.
Ways to Meet New Friends in Fort Collins
Whenever you move to a new city, there is so much to do, from changing your address to getting a new license plate, plus establishing your new “spots,” like the grocery store, dentist, library and more. And amidst all of these changes, you’re also trying to establish yourself from a social perspective. Believe it or not, it can be difficult to meet friends as an adult, as we are usually not plugged into a natural community, like children are in school and other programs.
North Colorado Asset Commands $110M
Walker & Dunlop arranged both the sale and financing for the 314-unit community. A Walker & Dunlop team has arranged the sale and financing for Trails at Timberline, a 314-unit, Class A community in Fort Collins, Colo., on behalf of both parties. According to Yardi Matrix, McWhinney sold the property to Benedict Canyon Equities for $110 million. Larimer County public records show that Trails at Timberline became subject to a 10-year, $66.3 million Freddie Mac loan.
Letter to the Editor: Integrity Matters – Angela Myers
This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author. It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper’s staff, ownership, or management. Simply stated, Angela Myers, our current Clerk/Recorder, has a history of running fair elections. In this time of national discord over election integrity, Angela Myers has served the citizens of Larimer County with honesty, integrity, and professionalism. While the office of Clerk/Recorder is an elected position, Angela Myers has demonstrated that it should not be a political office.
Stunning Holiday Light Display Returns To Fort Collins This Week
It's the most wonderful time of the year - and I'm not talking about Christmas... yet. Now that Halloween came and went, all focus is on the real holiday season, which happens to be making its grand return to Fort Collins later this week. On Friday, November 4, Old Town...
King’s Crossing Natural Area Closed for Restoration
The City of Loveland closed King’s Crossing Natural Area to the public on Friday, September 30 so that City Parks & Recreation crews can begin restoration efforts following the removal of 35 unauthorized encampments on the southside of the natural area. The paved Loveland Recreation Trail that runs through the open space will remain open for use.
Did You Know That Loveland has a Discount Liquidation Store?
If you are on social media, chances are that you've heard about these liquidation stores where you can buy pretty much anything that you would buy from Amazon, Target, and other stores as deep discounts. About a month ago, we took a trip down to one of these liquidation stores...
Larimer United for Volunteerism
United Way of Larimer County will celebrate the 24th annual Make a Difference Day from October 17th through October 23rd and everyone in our community is invited to participate in this county-wide day of service! The 2022 festivities will kick off with a week-long celebration of volunteerism in Larimer County beginning October 17.
CSU Receives $3 Million Grant to Study One of Most Common, Costly Problems Facing Organic Dairy Industry
Bovine mastitis continues to be one of the most common and costly diseases in the dairy industry, particularly on the organic side where prevention and treatment options are limited. In an effort to support research in this area, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture has...
Ziggi’s Coffee Marks Milestone of 50 Franchise-Owned Locations
Ziggi’s Coffee® reached a milestone with the opening of its second Fort Collins location; bringing the company’s total to 50 franchise-owned locations nationwide. Located at 1880 North College Ave., the new Ziggi’s is owned by local franchisee, Samantha Stuht, and features an indoor café and a convenient drive-thru lane.
The World’s First Commercial Space Plane Is Being Built In Colorado
History is, quite literally, in the making in the Centennial State. As you're reading this, the world’s first commercial space plane is being built right here in Colorado - specifically, at the Sierra Space facility in Louisville. Meet Dream Chaser, The World's First Commercial Space Plane. The world's first...
