KELOLAND TV
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
KELOLAND TV
Near normal temps this weekend; Big swings next week
Snow fell last night in parts of southern and western KELOLAND. The morning road reports have features some ice and slush around Pine Ridge and Martin on the U.S. highway 18. You can see the loop of the radar picture from last night showing the quick burst of precipitation. Sioux Falls picked up a thunderstorm between 9 and 10pm.
KELOLAND TV
Interactive Halloween display drawing hundreds in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of Halloween, some people got a head start on trick-or-treating at “Grandma Lu’s Hallow” in central Sioux Falls. Halloween decorations, many resembling different horror movies, fill a yard in central Sioux Falls ahead of Halloween. It’s something the Keller family has been putting on for five years in honor of Grandma Lu, who died in 2020.
KELOLAND TV
Bread Break’s stolen van found undamaged in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sometimes, all it takes is someone on the lookout and a willingness to reach out. “Last night at 9:30, I got a text, instant message from Facebook, from a lady that said, ‘I think your van is in my neighborhood,'” Bread Break volunteer Renae Eidenshink said. “Course you’re a little skeptical, and so I responded saying can you give me your address, and she did, so I knew it was for real.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
Did You Know There’s A Secret Brunch Spot In Sioux Falls?
Whenever people want to enjoy Sunday Brunch, they usually think of establishments like Granite City, Josiah's Coffeehouse & Café, and the Phillips Avenue Diner. A local brewery doesn’t immediately come to one’s mind when considering places to visit for brunch. Well, believe it or not, there is...
KELOLAND TV
Police target speeding and racing on Sioux Falls streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police encourage those driving to obey traffic laws after a weekend of traffic violations. Just last week on Friday and Saturday, officers tasked with enforcing traffic laws noted an increase of racing and noise complaints from racing near Ellis Road in western Sioux Falls and along all of 57th Street through the city.
KELOLAND TV
$1 billion Powerball drawing Halloween night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lottery ticket holders are hoping they’re in for a treat this Halloween night. The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated one billion dollars, with a cash option of $497 million. Lewis customer Deanna Bessey picked up two tickets ahead of the drawing. “I...
KELOLAND TV
November weather outlook
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — September weather found its way into November as temperatures warmed to the 70s to start the month. While it’s record setting for some, this type of weather will not last. November is the last month of meteorological fall, but as we go deeper...
Sioux Falls Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day
It wasn't that long ago that some major retailers offered pre-Black Friday sales starting on Thanksgiving (We're looking at you, Walmart) cutting into holiday family time and staffing a store with employees that would rather be at home with their families. Now, things are starting to shift back to the...
KELOLAND TV
Snow chances tonight; Big temperature swings ahead
Record or near record high temperatures were common yesterday in KELOLAND. The warm weather is pushing out of KELOLAND this morning, however, as a cold front slowly marches east. Clouds are thickening with the front. Some snow has even developed in Wyoming and parts of Montana. You can see the...
KELOLAND TV
How long will warm temps stick around?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems we’ve constantly been above average, but in reality…isn’t change the only constant? That change will soon be here. If Sioux Falls hits 70 on this Halloween day, it will be the 10th time the city has reached a temperature of 70 or warmer on Halloween. While we do have 70s to start November, give it a week and we’ll soon change.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls nonprofit Bread Break pressing on despite stolen van
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls nonprofit is making due the best it can after someone stole one of its vans. “I saw that door broken open, and I thought, ‘Wow. What happened? How, why would anybody be so callous as to steal a van?'” Bread Break director Doug Dreke said.
KELOLAND TV
Animal control respond to multiple dog bite calls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal control is asking for your help finding some dogs after reports of people getting bitten. Yesterday a man on West 11th Street had a large black German Shepherd come up to him. He tried to grab the dog and it bit him, then ran off.
KELOLAND TV
Support St. Francis House with 30 Days of Giving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The St. Francis House provides transitional housing for residents in the Sioux Falls area. Part of that includes a warm meal each day. This month you are challenged to support the organization by helping fill the pantry with food. Around 90 people make their...
tsln.com
Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference
Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
KELOLAND TV
Woman charged with murder, arson 4 months after Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old woman is in the Minnehaha County Jail, charged with first-degree murder. Gerri Lynn Jensen was booked into jail Thursday afternoon. In addition to first-degree murder, court records show she’s charged with attempted murder and first degree arson from a crime that happened on July 17.
KELOLAND TV
Much cooler temperatures coming our way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures nearing records Tuesday and Wednesday, we have much colder air on the way. When a cold front passes through an area, there typically is a significant change in temperatures and a chance of precipitation. But did you know temperatures could spike right before a cold front?
KELOLAND TV
Anonymous tip line rolled out for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve likely heard the phrase, “If you see something, say something.”. A resource that just rolled out in South Dakota can help students, school staff, and community members speak up anonymously. It’s called Safe2Say South Dakota. South Dakota launched the Safe2Say...
KELOLAND TV
Inside Dakota Herb marijuana dispensary in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Walking through the entrance to Dakota Herb dispensary on 9th Ave. in Brandon, customers are met first with a waiting room and a security window to the immediate left. Once signed in and verified as a medical patient, you would then be directed through the...
