WAPT
Historically low water levels making Mississippi River look less mighty
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi River sits at its lowest level in Vicksburg since 2012. "We have a stage around 1.6, so that is around eight feet below the average stage for the Mississippi River this time of year," said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District Water Management Section Chief Justin Giles.
WAPT
Jackson could lose millions of dollars if big water customers find new sources
JACKSON, Miss. — Thousands of customers are growing more and more frustrated with not being able to rely on the Jackson water system. At first, it was a nearby city trying to pull away, but now others are following that lead and it could cost the Capital City millions of dollars.
fox7austin.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
Vicksburg Post
Vacant Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center sustains heavy fire damage
Vicksburg Fire Department Units responded to a fire at the Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center building on Oak Street at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 30. Fire Investigator Nathaniel Williams said about half of the building received heavy fire damage. The fire itself was contained about an hour and a half after units arrived on the scene.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Housing Authority to install high-tech cameras at its properties
The Vicksburg Housing Authority is increasing its security with the installation of video cameras at its six properties. VHA Executive Director Ben Washington said the housing authority will spread the 100 cameras among its six properties of Beechwood Estates, Cedars Estates, Urban Court, Valley Court, Waltersville Estates and Rolling Acres.
Vicksburg Post
OUR OPINION: Vicksburg’s waterfront getting a much-needed fresh face
The addition of a mural on the floodwall at the Vicksburg waterfront is an exciting development for tourists visiting our city via the water — and the first in a string of improvements that will hopefully come to that area soon. The mural project has the support of the...
Vicksburg Post
VCVB, city of Vicksburg, to purchase trolley under joint agreement
The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted during its September meeting to join the city of Vicksburg in purchasing a trolley from Creative Bus Sales Inc. of Chino, Calif. for $255,055. The vote was contingent upon minor contract revisions requested by the VCVB board and upon the review of...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Highland Colony Parkway closure announced
The city of Ridgeland will close the south end of the Highland Colony Parkway from Cole Road to Marketridge Drive beginning Monday, November 7, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., city officials announced Thursday. The closure is expected to last approximately 5 months while city crews and contractors make improvements to the...
WLBT
Jackson officials break ground for elderly housing and healthcare facility
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - West Jackson is going to be home for the elderly as Jackson city officials, along with the project’s sponsors, broke ground Wednesday morning on a $28 million dollar affordable housing and healthcare facility. What used to be the Holiday Inn and Southwest Jackson Hotel will...
WLBT
Report: More than 967M gallons of raw sewage released during Pearl River flood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 967 million gallons of untreated or partially treated wastewater from Jackson’s sewer system was released into the Pearl River during the flood in August, the city’s quarterly report to the Environmental Protection Agency shows. As part of its sewer consent decree, the...
Vicksburg Post
VCVB, Downtown Vicksburg Main Street approve new waterfront mural
The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted during their October meeting to help fund an art mural inside the flood wall at the city waterfront. The start-up cost for the mural is $14,000. The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program, which requested help from the VCVB, will split the cost with the VCVB with each paying $7,000.
WLOX
Low Mississippi River levels to impact state and national economy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Low Mississippi River levels are causing panic among cities and ports along the river, with many already seeing the negative impacts. Cities like Vicksburg and Greenville heavily rely on tourism and shipping on the Mississippi River, and when it’s this low and to the point where I can stand inside, the amount of traffic on the river has to decrease. As a result, officials say it will impact the state and nation’s economies.
WLOX
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the recently exposed sandbars and shorelines, and the promise of finding everything from sunken boats to mammoth tusks, the receding Mississippi River has suddenly become a hotbed for nature lovers, history lovers and casual archaeologists alike. Experts are urging individuals who visit the river to...
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg, Warren County, Mississippi. Johnson is described as 5′7″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket...
Jackson neighbors frustrated with high water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors along David Street in Jackson said they are frustrated about dealing with the city’s ongoing water woes. Laquyana Murphy said despite words from city leaders about the water being safe to drink, she refuses to take a sip. “I spend $100 on the water in the store because we buy […]
KSLA
Here’s how the increasingly low Mississippi River level can affect your pocketbook
(KSLA) — Why is the Mississippi River low?. “It’s not only the Mississippi River; it’s really all of the inland rivers in the United States,” LSU Shreveport professor Dr. Gary Joiner explained. “And it’s because of droughts. It’s because of widely fluctuating rain amounts.”
Vicksburg Post
SURRATT: Alcorn’s jazz festival is little-known gem for Vicksburg
Some of you may not read this until Friday night or sometime over the weekend, so part of my message may leave you scratching your heads wondering why I even mentioned an event occurring Friday afternoon. But there is a method to my madness. The jazz group Astral Project is...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Native Dick Hall, longest serving transportation commissioner, dies at age 84
Mississippi’s longest-serving transportation commissioner, Dick Hall, died on Wednesday at the Baptist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson. He was 84. Hall was retired from the elected, three-person Transportation Commission since he opted in 2019 not to seek reelection for the current four-year term. “Mississippi lost one of its longest-tenured public...
Jackson Walgreens store to close this month
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walgreens on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson will close its doors soon. The business has been around for almost 30 years. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, is concerned about how the closure will affect those living in the area. “What about the elderly? What about the sick? What about the poor? […]
Remains of missing Fayette man found in Smith County: sheriff
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday, November 2. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the […]
