ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Historically low water levels making Mississippi River look less mighty

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi River sits at its lowest level in Vicksburg since 2012. "We have a stage around 1.6, so that is around eight feet below the average stage for the Mississippi River this time of year," said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District Water Management Section Chief Justin Giles.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vacant Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center sustains heavy fire damage

Vicksburg Fire Department Units responded to a fire at the Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center building on Oak Street at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 30. Fire Investigator Nathaniel Williams said about half of the building received heavy fire damage. The fire itself was contained about an hour and a half after units arrived on the scene.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Housing Authority to install high-tech cameras at its properties

The Vicksburg Housing Authority is increasing its security with the installation of video cameras at its six properties. VHA Executive Director Ben Washington said the housing authority will spread the 100 cameras among its six properties of Beechwood Estates, Cedars Estates, Urban Court, Valley Court, Waltersville Estates and Rolling Acres.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VCVB, city of Vicksburg, to purchase trolley under joint agreement

The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted during its September meeting to join the city of Vicksburg in purchasing a trolley from Creative Bus Sales Inc. of Chino, Calif. for $255,055. The vote was contingent upon minor contract revisions requested by the VCVB board and upon the review of...
VICKSBURG, MS
madisoncountyjournal.com

Highland Colony Parkway closure announced

The city of Ridgeland will close the south end of the Highland Colony Parkway from Cole Road to Marketridge Drive beginning Monday, November 7, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., city officials announced Thursday. The closure is expected to last approximately 5 months while city crews and contractors make improvements to the...
RIDGELAND, MS
Vicksburg Post

VCVB, Downtown Vicksburg Main Street approve new waterfront mural

The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted during their October meeting to help fund an art mural inside the flood wall at the city waterfront. The start-up cost for the mural is $14,000. The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program, which requested help from the VCVB, will split the cost with the VCVB with each paying $7,000.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLOX

Low Mississippi River levels to impact state and national economy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Low Mississippi River levels are causing panic among cities and ports along the river, with many already seeing the negative impacts. Cities like Vicksburg and Greenville heavily rely on tourism and shipping on the Mississippi River, and when it’s this low and to the point where I can stand inside, the amount of traffic on the river has to decrease. As a result, officials say it will impact the state and nation’s economies.
GREENVILLE, MS
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg, Warren County, Mississippi. Johnson is described as 5′7″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors frustrated with high water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors along David Street in Jackson said they are frustrated about dealing with the city’s ongoing water woes. Laquyana Murphy said despite words from city leaders about the water being safe to drink, she refuses to take a sip. “I spend $100 on the water in the store because we buy […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

SURRATT: Alcorn’s jazz festival is little-known gem for Vicksburg

Some of you may not read this until Friday night or sometime over the weekend, so part of my message may leave you scratching your heads wondering why I even mentioned an event occurring Friday afternoon. But there is a method to my madness. The jazz group Astral Project is...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Walgreens store to close this month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walgreens on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson will close its doors soon. The business has been around for almost 30 years. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, is concerned about how the closure will affect those living in the area. “What about the elderly? What about the sick? What about the poor? […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Remains of missing Fayette man found in Smith County: sheriff

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday, November 2. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy