A monument dedicated to the families of fallen U.S. military members was unveiled Wednesday in Lynnwood’s newly redeveloped Veterans Memorial Park. Hundreds gathered in the park – located at 44th Avenue West and 194th Street Southwest – to witness the unveiling of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. Gold Star Families are those family members of military personnel who died in the line of duty. During the ceremony, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell thanked the Gold Star Mothers in attendance and assured them they were not alone in their grief.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO