lynnwoodtoday.com
Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Convention Center celebrates Caring Hearts Month
This November the Lynnwood Convention Center has launched Caring Hearts Month, a month-long celebration dedicated to giving back to our community, recognizing our nonprofit partners, bettering our environment, and helping those in need. Events planned for Caring Hearts Month include a food drive benefitting the Lynnwood Food Bank, a warm...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Reminder: Time to cast your vote in Nov. 8 general election
A reminder that the deadline to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is around the corner, with many races on the ballot. These include U.S. congressional offices, the Washington State Secretary of State, state legislative offices, judicial positions and local offices like Prosecuting Attorney and PUD Commissioner. There are several state and local ballot measures for voters to consider as well.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee selected for 2022-23 school year
Meet the new members of the Edmonds School District’s Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee for the 2022-23 school year. Students were selected earlier this month after consideration by Interim Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner and her Instructional Cabinet. The committee, which will meet monthly with the superintendent and cabinet members,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Ten Lynnwood officers receive commendation letters for above-and-beyond performances
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Lynnwood Police Department honored some of its officers for the heroic work they do. Each of these officers received a letter of commendation for an action or performance above their normal duties. The incidents included saving a male from jumping from a four-story parking garage,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument unveiled in Lynnwood
A monument dedicated to the families of fallen U.S. military members was unveiled Wednesday in Lynnwood’s newly redeveloped Veterans Memorial Park. Hundreds gathered in the park – located at 44th Avenue West and 194th Street Southwest – to witness the unveiling of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. Gold Star Families are those family members of military personnel who died in the line of duty. During the ceremony, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell thanked the Gold Star Mothers in attendance and assured them they were not alone in their grief.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds College to host 10th annual Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 8
Edmonds College will host its 10th annual Veterans Day celebration in person and virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The event starts at 2 p.m. at the college’s Black Box Theatre and is free to the public. Veterans will be honored throughout the celebration, with special recognition given to Native...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 23-29, 2022
17300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest. 19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing and third-degree theft. 18800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest. 5000 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony second-degree theft was reported. 3900 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Dungeness Crab Roll
Scotty’s Food Truck will feature a Fresh Dungeness Crab Roll special this week. Enjoy a Dungeness crab salad on a fresh grilled roll, served with fries. The truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Five Corners in Edmonds. 8330...
lynnwoodtoday.com
High school sports roundup for Nov. 1, 2022
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (7-8 league, 10-8 overall) won their final regular season match of the season by sweeping the Shorecrest Scots (7-8 league, 10-9 overall) in three sets. The Warriors qualified for the District playoff “Play In” round as the No. 9 seed and will play at No. 8-seeded Oak Harbor on Thursday, Nov. 3 in an elimination game, with the winner moving on to next week’s District playoff tournament.
