Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is a fan of new acquisition Kadarius Toney. "I mean, that guy is an absolute beast with the ball in his hands," Kelce said of Toney during the latest edition of his "New Heights" podcast, per Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. "Obviously his college highlight tape at Florida is second to none. Taking things to the house. I believe he was compared to Tyreek (Hill) when he was coming out. Not a lot of guys get that Tyreek comparison, but I think they were more so just saying that because (of) how many touchdowns, how many big-time touchdowns he has, meaning big plays, meaning 20-plus yards or 30-plus yards, maybe even 40-plus yards, taking things to the house and being that game changer.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO