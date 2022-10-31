Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
KMBC.com
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and trade acquisition Kadarius Toney speak to the media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are talking to the media ahead of their week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and more players are expected to speak. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who the team acquired ahead of the trade...
Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill gives injury update, status for Sunday vs Chiefs
For Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the decision about whether he'll try to play this week comes down to a matter of pain tolerance. Tannehill missed his first start in 50 games last week in the Titans' win over the Houston Texans, nursing an ankle injury he aggravated the week prior in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. ...
We Found Out Where Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Goes for Kansas City BBQ
One of the most potent offensive weapons in the National Football League, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has been on the receiving end of seven of Patrick Mahomes’s league-leading 20 touchdown passes this season and the chemistry between the two All-Pro playmakers is a huge reason why Kansas City sits atop the AFC West at 5-2.
atozsports.com
Chiefs made sure they weren’t left behind on a wild day in the NFL
The 2022 NFL trade deadline might go down as the wildest in league history and the Kansas City Chiefs made sure to get in on the fun. Right at the deadline, the Chiefs sent cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional seventh-round pick. Alright, so this isn’t...
Why Andy Reid-coached teams (Chiefs and Eagles) have rarely beaten the Tennessee Titans
Today we’re trying to explain Andy Reid’s lack of success against the Tennessee Titans, who own a 9-2 record over teams coached by Big Red.
profootballnetwork.com
No Matter Who Is at Quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, They Will Lose to the Kansas City Chiefs
In our QB Smash Matchup of the Week, we’ve got Malik Willis vs. Patrick Mahomes (if Ryan Tannehill can’t play). Trey Wingo breaks down why the Tennessee Titans won’t be able to hang with the Kansas City Chiefs regardless of who’s at the quarterback position. You...
Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans (5-2) are in the midst of preparing for their primetime showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) in Week 9. This is a crucial matchup between the current No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the conference. This is a massive test for the Titans, as it’s easily the most difficult opponent they’ve faced over their entire winning streak.
Yardbarker
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?
Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
Browns GM: Deshaun Watson to start Week 13
The starting quarterback job in Cleveland belongs to Deshaun Watson as soon as he is eligible to return, Browns general manger Andrew Berry said Wednesday. Watson, 27, will play his first game since Jan. 3, 2021 when the Browns visit his former team, the Houston Texans, for a Week 13 contest on Dec. 4. "It's been great to have him back in the building," Berry said during his bye week...
Dan Snyder considering selling Commanders?
Although a statement from Dan Snyder insisted he would never sell his franchise, he and wife Tanya have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions,” the Commanders announced Wednesday (Twitter link). Addressing whether this would regard a partial or full sale by the Snyders, a Commanders spokesperson said (via Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, on Twitter), “We are exploring all options.”
Yardbarker
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Kadarius Toney is 'an absolute beast with the ball in his hands'
Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is a fan of new acquisition Kadarius Toney. "I mean, that guy is an absolute beast with the ball in his hands," Kelce said of Toney during the latest edition of his "New Heights" podcast, per Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. "Obviously his college highlight tape at Florida is second to none. Taking things to the house. I believe he was compared to Tyreek (Hill) when he was coming out. Not a lot of guys get that Tyreek comparison, but I think they were more so just saying that because (of) how many touchdowns, how many big-time touchdowns he has, meaning big plays, meaning 20-plus yards or 30-plus yards, maybe even 40-plus yards, taking things to the house and being that game changer.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Trade Away Cornerback, Activate Another
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. To say it was exciting, is putting it mildly. Not only was it a wild day altogether, but it was also a record-setting NFL trade deadline. As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 10 trades that happened today were the most on a trade deadline day in NFL history. Of course, that does not include other moves from recent weeks. All in all, this has been one of the more memorable trade stretches the league has ever seen. The Kansas City Chiefs did not miss out on the fun, either.
Ryan Tannehill continues to miss Titans practice before playing Chiefs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to sit out of practice as the team prepares to visit the Kansas City Chiefs. As they come into the midseason section of their schedule, the Tennessee Titans are dealing with some questions at the game’s most important position. One week after watching Ryan Tannehill miss his first start at quarterback in 49 starts, the team might see him miss another game as they take to the road to visit the Kansas City Chiefs.
Colts, Pats both looking for offensive improvement
INDIANAPOLIS (3-4-1) at NEW ENGLAND (4-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Patriots by 5 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Colts 3-5-0; Patriots 4-3-1.
Yardbarker
Texans vs. Eagles Week 9 Notebook: Fighting Against the NFL's Elite
As a significant underdog entering Thursday night's contest against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, there was a small amount of hope that the Houston Texans could pull off an upset. The Texans astounded everyone when they scored on the opening drive. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills connected with rookie tight end Teagan...
Royals Review
The Royals front office has a long road ahead of them
“Cleveland had Kina Trax, or something like that…in their big league stadium for like almost the last decade, and they are like a half decade…ahead of anyone who wants to implement this technology tomorrow.”. Eric Longenhagen on Effectively Wild episode 1922. I have been listening to Effectively Wild...
