Police: Clerk shot 15-year-old in ‘takeover robbery’ attempt
Police are calling on two attempted robbery suspects who left their 15-year-old accomplice behind when he was shot to turn themselves in.
Man sentenced to probation in assault, barricade case
A man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her has been sentenced to probation.
Sheriff: Group distracted shoppers, stole their credit cards
Two people had their credit cards stolen Wednesday evening in separate stores near Holland, deputies say.
Store worker shot teen during hold-up attempt in Grand Rapids area, police say
WYOMING, MI -- A 15-year-old is expected to survive after a Wyoming store worker shot him during what police were told was a hold-up attempt. The teen is in serious condition at a hospital. Wyoming police, during a Wednesday, Nov. 2 press conference, said the teen allegedly was among three...
Two credit card thefts investigated in Ottawa County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Deputies are investigating two credit card thefts in the Holland Township area, both happening on Wednesday at two different stores, Meijer and HomeGoods. Captain Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the two victims were shopping with their purses in their carts. "In...
'People don't care': Wrong-way drivers regularly spotted on Indian Mounds Drive
Indian Mounds Drive is eastbound only. Drivers seem to think the signs saying "wrong way" are simply suggestions. Bicyclists say they're not.
Police identify bicyclist shot and killed on wooded road near Millennium Park
KENT COUNTY, MI – Wyoming police identified Kane Allen Coronado, 18, of White Cloud, as the bicyclist who was shot and killed Tuesday, Nov. 1, on Indian Mounds Drive near the Grand River. He was shot in the neck around 2:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds,...
'I feel lost': Cousin of murdered 18-year-old hopes tips will lead to answers, justice
WYOMING, Mich. — Just like the friends of the teenager who was shot and killed Tuesday while riding his bike, some of his closest family members are heartbroken, and now, focused on getting justice. 18-year-old Josiphi Coronado said Tuesday, November 1, was just like any other day. "I come...
‘It’s senseless to all of us,’ says friend of bicyclist who was shot and killed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Friends of 18-year-old Kane Coronado say they cannot comprehend who would shoot him. A member of a West Michigan bicycle group, Coronado was riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River when he was shot and killed.
Brothers sentenced to 7 years for Kent Co. gun store robbery
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two brothers were sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing dozens of firearms from a Kent County gun store on Thursday. The crime took place in February of 2022 when Joseph Woods, 33, and his brother, Johon Woods, 28, broke into Al and Bob’s Sports on 68th St. in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids brothers sentenced for stealing 53 guns from local store
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids brothers will both spend seven years behind bars. Joseph Woods, 33, and Johon Woods, 28, were both sentenced to 84 months for stealing 53 firearms from a local store, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. “My office is focused on disrupting the...
Grandma after bicyclist shot dead: ‘Somebody’s got to be a monster’
Wyoming police are working to learn why anyone would open fire on an 18-year-old bicyclist, killing him — was it random or was he targeted?
49-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grand Haven (Grand Haven, MI)
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Robbins Road and S. Ferry Street at 7.37 a.m.
Sheriff: Grand Rapids man arrested in ongoing mail theft investigation
OTTAWA COUNTY — One man is in custody for mail theft and check fraud, but the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is working to learn if he was involved in a larger criminal operation. On Tuesday, deputies say a bank in the Jension area notified them of a person trying...
Sheriff: ‘Suspicious’ fire at trailer in Mecosta Co.
A fire that burned a trailer in Mecosta County had “suspicious” evidence nearby, the sheriff's office said.
Woman injured in crash with school bus in Grand Haven
A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash with a school bus in Grand Haven on Wednesday, officers said.
Grand Haven bus driver cited after running red light, causing crash
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Dean Transportation School bus driver failed to stop at a red light Wednesday morning and crashed into another vehicle, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says. The collision happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Robbins and Ferry. First responders found a...
15-Year-Old Injured In A Bicycle Crash In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)
The Muskegon Police Department responded to a bicycle crash that injured a teen. The crash happened near Oakgrove Street and Amity Avenue around 2:30 p.m. According to the authorities, the teen was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries but is expected to be okay.
Report of teens wearing ski masks, trying to open car doors, ends with police catching 6
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Six teens were taken into custody after a witness called police to report seeing teens, wearing ski masks, trying to get into cars in the Cutlerville area. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the teens were all from Grand Rapids and were two 16-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
Ice cream shop burglary spree suspect pleads guilty
A man who authorities say robbed a series of ice cream shops last year, including three while he was on an electronic tether, has pleaded to criminal charges.
