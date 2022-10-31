ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Springdale food pantry celebrates one year of operation

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2Zkj_0itMiNEN00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Treehouse Pantry in Springdale will hold a drop-in event on Nov. 1 to celebrate one year of serving families in the community.

The pantry first opened Oct. 25, 2021, at 802 W. Allen Ave. and distributed about one million pounds of perishable and non-perishable items during the 2021-22 school year, said Damon Donnell, Springdale Public Schools Student Services director.

According to a release, the pantry served about 8,500 families, and some 50,000 student snack packs were provided to district schools during that same timeframe.

“We smashed our goal for serving students and families during the 21-22 school year,” Donnell said. “We’re now setting new goals to provide even more services.”

The pantry was established in a 3,000-square-foot building purchased through an anonymous $400,000 donation from a Springdale High School graduate, Donnell said. The district paid about $250,000 and spent some $150,000 to remodel it.

“Springdale Schools looks forward to supporting district families through the Treehouse Pantry for many years to come,” Springdale Schools Communications director Trent Jones said. “We want families to know their school district is there to serve them through any circumstances.”

The drop-in event will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Gubernatorial candidates make final push for votes

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Gubernatorial candidates are making their final push for votes in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders is making her final stops before Election Day, including one at Twenty-Eight Springs restaurant here in Siloam Springs on Friday, November 4 at 11 a.m. On Monday, November 7, Sanders will […]
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas events rescheduled ahead of possible Friday storms

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — People in Northwest Arkansas have rescheduled events originally planned for Friday due to a chance of severe storms. 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the severe threat will begin Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are in the risk area. Follow this link for the latest weather information.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy