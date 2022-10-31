Read full article on original website
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Dutchtown gets tricky to defeat East Ascension in overtime
Dutchtown put in two trick plays in practice this week, and the Griffins ran them perfectly in a 30-27 overtime football victory Thursday night over Ascension Parish rival East Ascension. Dutchtown senior AK Burrell tossed his first two career passes. Both throws went for touchdowns, including an 8-yard pass on...
West Side Journal
Panthers host Istrouma for senior night Thursday
Brusly’s regular season concludes Thursday night at home against Istrouma for senior night. Istrouma enters the game with a 4-4 record overall and a 3-4 mark in district play. The Indians are coming off a 29-6 loss to St. Michael last week. “First thing that jumps out with Istrouma...
wbrz.com
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football program after bench-clearing brawl early in the season
BATON ROUGE - For the past several years, there just hasn't been a lot of fight in the McKinley football program — but that all changed on homecoming night. A second half brawl during the game against Northside looked like it ended their season before it even got to the halfway point, but the Panthers took that moment as a pivot point to reset their season.
KPLC TV
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
Gonzales, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ascension Catholic School football team will have a game with Ascension Christian High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
postsouth.com
Observations from LSU women's basketball's win over Langston in final preseason exhibition
BATON ROUGE — Unlike entering her first season in 2021, general depth is not a point of concern for LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey coming into Year 2. And the two preseason exhibitions LSU held, culminating with a 121-46 thrashing over Langston Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, was the final dress rehearsal for Mulkey to gauge how she can fit all the new talent together before the team opens the season hosting Bellarmine Monday night (7 p.m., SEC Network+).
postsouth.com
Kim Mulkey likens LSU-Alabama football game to 2005 LSU-Baylor women's Final Four game
BATON ROUGE – When asked about the upcoming SEC West rivalry showdown between No. 10 LSU and No. 6 Alabama in a sold-out Tiger Stadium Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN), Kim Mulkey lauded the job first-year football coach Brian Kelly and his staff have done. "Kudos to our football staff,...
Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU
This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
NOLA.com
See where LSU landed in the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings
LSU is officially a Top-10 team, according to the first round of college football playoff rankings released on Tuesday. The Tigers came in at No. 10 and are currently No. 15 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll. Alabama, LSU's opponent this Saturday, is No. 6...
NOLA.com
LSU's Golden Girls keep tradition alive in Tiger Stadium: 'There's nothing better.'
Four notes is all it takes. With that iconic opening musical phrase, "Hold that Tiger" kicks off a slew of traditions on any given Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The Golden Girls are right in the middle of it all. They've been around since 1959. The experience of being a Golden...
theadvocate.com
LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members
LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Four Ascension Parish companies ranked on LSU 100 list
LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 10, which included four companies based in Ascension Parish, during a private event held Oct. 21. According to a news release, the LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the...
wbrz.com
Powerball: 3 win big in Louisiana Wednesday night; $1.5B prize still up for grabs
It wasn't the coveted billion-dollar prize many people hoped for, but three Louisiana residents still scored big after the Powerball drawing Wednesday night. According to the Louisiana Lottery website, two people won the $50,000 prize and one person won the $100,000 prize. The $100,000 ticket was bought in Vinton. The...
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
brproud.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
inregister.com
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 2, 2022
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade, themed "Planes, Trains and Candy Canes," is at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Forms and...
brproud.com
3 Pointe Coupee Parish schools placed on lockdown Thursday morning
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – An elementary school in Pointe Coupee Parish was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office says suspicious activity reports near Rosenwald Elementary forced the school to go into lockdown. False River Academy and Catholic High School were put on soft lockdowns.
Suspect arrested for first-degree rape on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Police along with the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Coda Stovall on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in connection to a first-degree rape that occurred on LSU’s campus on Oct. 9. Officials with LSU stated that Stovall held the victim at gunpoint in Herget Hall...
