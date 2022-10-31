Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Running backs accounting for biggest share of Oregon Ducks’ receiving yards since 2012
The Oregon Ducks are relying on running backs for a greater portion of their receiving yards than at any point in the last decade with an exception of the shortened 2020 season. Bucky Irving, Sean Dollars, Noah Whittington, Byron Cardwell Jr. and Jordan James have combined for 45 catches for...
Oregon State mailbag: Bowl destinations, developing QBs, is there a next step for the Beavers?
You have questions, we deliver answers. The weekly drill where readers ask Oregon State athletics-related questions, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel supplies the answer.
Pac-12 football power rankings, Week 10: Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins lead the way
The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins stayed atop the Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive this week, with the USC Trojans moving up a spot to No. 3. Oregon was the unanimous No. 1 for the second week in a row after the Ducks rolled past California, and UCLA stayed at second following the Bruins’ rout of Stanford.
Talkin’ Ducks: No. 8 Oregon prepares for Colorado after taking down Cal; Nix a Heisman candidate?; Ducks’ playoff chances
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0, Pac-12) will face arguably their weakest opponent since throttling Eastern Washington when they play at Colorado (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday. The Talkin’ Ducks crew of former UO legends, Joey Harrington, Jordan Kent and Anthony Newman, along with The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Aaron Fentress, discuss what would make the trip successful beyond simply winning, which should be a given.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: DJ Johnson, Chase Cota, Taki Taimani remain absent
The three Oregon starters who missed practice on Tuesday were out again on Wednesday, making it unlikely they’ll be playing when the No. 8 Ducks take on Colorado. Edge rusher DJ Johnson, receiver Chase Cota and nose tackle Taki Taimani were all absent during the early periods Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon men’s basketball will be without at least 4 players in season opener against Florida A&M
Oregon men’s basketball will open the season very short-handed. In addition to guard Jermaine Couisnard being out indefinitely following knee surgery, the No. 21 Ducks will be without junior college transfer guard Brennan Rigsby and reserve forwards Ethan Butler and Lök Wur for Monday’s season opener against Florida A&M (7 p.m., Pac-12 Oregon). Freshman center Kel’el Ware could also be the sidelined and guard Rivaldo Soares, who has been out of practice, could return.
Oregon Ducks ‘still to be determined’ punter, though it may not be a factor at Colorado
Two-thirds of the way into the season Oregon is still searching for an answer at punter. Fortunately for the No. 8 Ducks, their offense is so effective that punting is a rarity. Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) is 11th in the Pac-12 and 114th nationally in average punt yards (39.59) entering...
Scouting the Buffaloes: 5 questions, prediction with a Colorado writer
No. 9 Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) travels to Boulder to take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN) at Folsom Field. Oregon has won seven of eight meetings in the series since CU joined the Pac-12. The Oregonian/OregonLive reached out to Colorado beat reporter Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) of...
Four-star wing Sammie Wagner breaks down her commitment to Oregon
The long and winding road of Sammie Wagner's recruitment has finally reached its finish line. The high-end 2023 women's basketball recruit gave her commitment to Oregon's coaching staff earlier this week before announcing it on social media this evening. The San Antonio (Tex.) product is no stranger to picking schools....
Oregon's young bigs preparing for bigger roles without Sedona Prince
The twin towers of 6-foot-8 Philly Kyei and 6-foot-7 Kennedy Basham provide the Ducks with the size few teams in the Pac-12 can match. Whether they're prepared to contend with high-end Division 1 basketball players is a question that will be answered over the next month. With Sedona Prince out...
Oregon softball wraps up fall with intra-squad scrimmage
KK Humphreys hit a double and home run and Ariel Carlson and Paige Sinicki each hit three-run home runs as Oregon softball wrapped up its fall slate with an intra-squad scrimmage. Humphreys hit a two-out solo shot to center off Morgan Scott to give the Yellow team the early lead...
Oregon State football: Weather, extra prep could help Beavers defense, Isaac Hodgins undecided on 2023
Oregon State’s defense may have a couple advantages when it faces Washington at Husky Stadium. The weather forecast for the Seattle area is predicting an “atmospheric river” and some wind on Friday. It’s obvious how that could impact a UW offense that is attempting to pass and hold onto the ball.
Samantha Wagner, 4-star wing, commits to Oregon Ducks women’s basketball
The Oregon women’s basketball team landed its second top 50 commitment to the 2023 recruiting class. Samantha Wagner, a four-star wing, announced her commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday. Previously committed to Baylor and Texas, Wagner is ranked the No. 42 player in the class of 2023, according to HoopGurlz.
Oregon State football: Can a starter lose his job to injury? At quarterback, it’s complicated
The adage that a starter can’t lose his job to an injury is surely going to get tested sometime in November at Oregon State. Quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in limited fashion, though it’s Ben Gulbranson who will start Friday night’s game at Washington. Nolan...
Oregon Ducks debut at No. 8 in College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff selection committee has Oregon ranked the same as the AP and coaches polls. The highest-ranked Pac-12 team in the initial CFP rankings, the Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) are No. 8, the same as their ranking in the AP and coaches polls. “Control what you can control,”...
Volleyball: State quarterfinal action from across Oregon
Friday morning marks the beginning of the final days of the 2022-23 volleyball season. The quarterfinals for all classifications are bing played either in the morning or in the early afternoon. The semifinals for all classification will be played on Friday night and the championship matches will be on Saturday.
Oregon high school football playoffs: Live stream info, start times for the first round’s big games
It’s been a quick nine weeks. The weather has turned cold and the games matter a whole lot more. Many OSAA athletic events are live-streamed by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Games streamed are on the NFHS Network, which is available for $11.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Some other games are available via different broadcast methods, including live streams and radio, and the OSAA has broadcast methods for those.
kpic
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves transforms garage into haunted attraction
It’s a Halloween staple in one Eugene neighborhood. Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves is a big fan of the Halloween season. So every year, the head coach of the Ducks transforms his garage into a haunted house for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy. Sports Director Hayden Herrera and sports reporter Erin Slinde got a tour of the haunted house from Graves Monday night. Enjoy!
Girls soccer: State tournament action from across Oregon
Tuesday was for the boys. And on Wednesday, Oregon’s girls got to showcase their talents in the OSAA state tournaments. Wednesday saw the second round of action for Class 6A and 3A/2A/1A, while the 5A and 4A ranks are just starting off their playoffs.
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0