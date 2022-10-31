ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Talkin’ Ducks: No. 8 Oregon prepares for Colorado after taking down Cal; Nix a Heisman candidate?; Ducks’ playoff chances

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0, Pac-12) will face arguably their weakest opponent since throttling Eastern Washington when they play at Colorado (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday. The Talkin’ Ducks crew of former UO legends, Joey Harrington, Jordan Kent and Anthony Newman, along with The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Aaron Fentress, discuss what would make the trip successful beyond simply winning, which should be a given.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball will be without at least 4 players in season opener against Florida A&M

Oregon men’s basketball will open the season very short-handed. In addition to guard Jermaine Couisnard being out indefinitely following knee surgery, the No. 21 Ducks will be without junior college transfer guard Brennan Rigsby and reserve forwards Ethan Butler and Lök Wur for Monday’s season opener against Florida A&M (7 p.m., Pac-12 Oregon). Freshman center Kel’el Ware could also be the sidelined and guard Rivaldo Soares, who has been out of practice, could return.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Four-star wing Sammie Wagner breaks down her commitment to Oregon

The long and winding road of Sammie Wagner's recruitment has finally reached its finish line. The high-end 2023 women's basketball recruit gave her commitment to Oregon's coaching staff earlier this week before announcing it on social media this evening. The San Antonio (Tex.) product is no stranger to picking schools....
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Volleyball: State quarterfinal action from across Oregon

Friday morning marks the beginning of the final days of the 2022-23 volleyball season. The quarterfinals for all classifications are bing played either in the morning or in the early afternoon. The semifinals for all classification will be played on Friday night and the championship matches will be on Saturday.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon high school football playoffs: Live stream info, start times for the first round’s big games

It’s been a quick nine weeks. The weather has turned cold and the games matter a whole lot more. Many OSAA athletic events are live-streamed by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Games streamed are on the NFHS Network, which is available for $11.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Some other games are available via different broadcast methods, including live streams and radio, and the OSAA has broadcast methods for those.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves transforms garage into haunted attraction

It’s a Halloween staple in one Eugene neighborhood. Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves is a big fan of the Halloween season. So every year, the head coach of the Ducks transforms his garage into a haunted house for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy. Sports Director Hayden Herrera and sports reporter Erin Slinde got a tour of the haunted house from Graves Monday night. Enjoy!
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
CORVALLIS, OR
