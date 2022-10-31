ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bono opens book tour before adoring fans at Beacon Theatre

NEW YORK (AP) — Bono opened his book tour Wednesday night in what he called a “transgressive” mood, a little bit guilty for appearing on stage with three musicians who were not his fellow members of U2 and otherwise singing, joking and shouting out his life story to thousands of adoring fans at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre.
