Austin, TX

K-State Wildcats vs. Texas Longhorns: Five things to know about important Big 12 game

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Another week. Another game with Big 12 championship implications for the Kansas State football team.

The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) will host the Texas Longhorns (5-3, 3-2) at 6 p.m. on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium in a matchup of conference title contenders.

K-State strengthened its chances of reaching the league championship game when it defeated Oklahoma State 48-0 over the weekend. But it will need a victory over Texas to remain all alone in second place of the Big 12 standings.

Here is everything you need to know to start preparing for the game.

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

TV: FS1

Radio: KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City and KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita

Betting line: Texas by 1 1/2 with an over/under points total of 55 1/2

Five things to know

1. The Wildcats could go with either Will Howard or Adrian Martinez at quarterback. It’s too early to say who will serve as QB1 for K-State against Texas on Saturday. Chris Klieman waited until the end of warm-ups to name Howard the starter against Oklahoma State. Martinez appeared healthy enough to play, but he told coaches he didn’t feel 100% as he continues to recover from a nagging lower-body injury. He was a true game-time decision. With another week to rest, odds are good he will be healthy enough to play against the Longhorns. But Howard has the hot hand. Does K-State really want to send the guy who just threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns back to the bench? Klieman will have a decision to make at quarterback this week.

2. Texas has owned K-State in recent years. The Longhorns have won five straight against the Wildcats and haven’t lost a game in this series since 2016. This has usually been a close matchup, though. Four of the past five have been decided by one score. The only blowout occurred at the end of 2020 when Texas won 69-31 in Manhattan.

3. Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson form an electric running back duo for Texas. K-State will need to account for two dangerous players in the Texas backfield. Robinson has rushed for 920 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, while Johnson has rushed for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Both players have found success against the Wildcats in previous games.

4. Steve Sarkisian hasn’t won many road games since he took over in Austin. The Longhorns are one of the toughest teams in all of college football to beat at home. But they have struggled in road games over the past two seasons. Texas is off to a 1-6 start on the road under Sarkisian, including an 0-2 mark this season. The Longhorns have lost both of their Big 12 road games, 37-34 at Texas Tech and 41-34 at Oklahoma State.

5. K-State has been dominant on defense at home this season. Scoring against the Wildcats has been extremely difficult inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium lately. In their five home games this year, they have recorded two shutouts and forced 14 turnovers. They are allowing an average of 12 points and 303.6 yards at home. K-State was at its best on defense last weekend when it limited Oklahoma State to 217 yards.

