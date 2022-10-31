Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Comics
Art by: Georges Jeanty, Dexter Vines, Rachelle Rosenberg. CHAPTER 5: THE GUNSLINGER – On a familiar desert planet, the Mandalorian helps a rookie bounty hunter who is in over his head. Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #28. Written by: Ethan Sacks. Art by: Paolo Villanelli, Arif Prianto. PARTY’S OVER AT...
comicon.com
Mommy’s Little Monster: Previewing ‘Hulk’ #10
“HULK PLANET” PART TWO! Starship Hulk has found what should be the ultimate paradise—an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. But Bruce can’t shake thoughts of the past or the nagging suspicion that Monolith isn’t being totally honest about what she wants from the Hulk. And then there’s the matter of the planet’s “welcoming committee”…
comicon.com
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ Discusses Their Season Pass, Adding New Characters And Missions
Developer Firaxis and publisher 2K Games have finally started talking about the Season Pass for their upcoming game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The new season pass will offer four new characters, including Venom, Deadpool, Storm, and Morbius, the Living Vampire. New characters aren’t the only thing coming to the game...
comicon.com
Electronic Arts And Marvel Announce A Three Game Deal
Marvel and Electronic Arts have confirmed they’ll be teaming up for a series of games set within the Marvel Universe. This was rumored earlier in the year, then later confirmed when EA admitted they were working on an Iron Man game with the help of Motive Studios, the studio responsible for the upcoming Dead Space remake.
comicon.com
School Of Hard Knocks: Reviewing ‘Strange Academy: Finals’ #1
‘Strange Academy: Finals’ keeps all the magical emotional energy from its predecessor, adding a whole new crop of issues for the divided student body as past actions are beginning to have even more dire consequences. This is a series that captures youthful voices so well and has carved its own space into an under-explored portion of the Marvel Universe, presenting a colorfully gorgeous ever-expanding story month after month. This is the magical youth series that everyone should be reading.
comicon.com
Suit Up To Play The Predators At Their Own Game In ‘Predator’ #4 Preview
Theta’s in danger as two Predators have her cornered! It’s life or death as Theta goes head-to-head in an all-out dogfight!
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, Episode 4
After three fairly satisfying episodes, American Horror Story hit a bit of a wall. It wasn’t that the fourth episode was inherently bad, it just felt as if it wasn’t inherently anything. It did little to move the plot along and little to incorporate a lot of characterization. Also, the shock factor that American Horror Story is usually known for wasn’t there either. Instead, it seems as if this episode was merely setting up a new setting that will surely be chaotic in the next episode.
comicon.com
Advance Review: The Bluntman Returns In `Quick Stops’ #1
Kevin Smith fans will love this book. Comic book fans will love this book. Batman fans will love this book. So what are you waiting for???. In his latest comic book series Quick Stops, Kevin Smith artfully blends his love of comic books, New Jersey, his own movies and, of course, weed, into a unique story.
comicon.com
‘Marvel Contest Of Champions’ To Receive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Content
Marvel Contest of Champions is receiving another update and the new content this month will tie in with the upcoming film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Two characters that will be playing a significant role in the movie will be the newest champions: Shuri and Attuma. Read below to see what’s in store for the popular mobile fighter.
comicon.com
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Meets ‘Borderlands’: Previewing ‘Ninja Funk’ #1 From Whatnot Publishing
David Mack, known for his work on Marvel’s Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, delivers a beautiful watercolor variant for the premier of Ninja Funk!. “Guardians of the Galaxy meets Borderlands as a motley crew of electronic musicians fights to restore their dying planet. Frequency-Bending Warrior...
comicon.com
Doom Comes Calling In ‘She-Hulk’ #7 Preview
After the earthquake that was SHE-HULK #6, She-Hulk knows she has some work to do and a humdinger of a mystery to solve. You will not be able to predict what she finds.
comicon.com
David Tennant To Return To Voice Luther Arkwright For ‘Heart Of Empire’ Audio
It’s a month of returns for actor David Tennant – first the Doctor and now a return to voicing Bryan Talbot’s iconic Luther Arkwright for Big Finish Audio!. News came out a few days back that David Tennant would return to voice Luther Arkwright in the new Big Finish audio adaptation of the second Arkwright adventure Heart of Empire, set for release in June 2023 – Tennant first voiced Arkwright in the original adaptation The Adventures of Luther Arkwright back in 2005.
comicon.com
Preview: D-List Costumed Villains Set Out Across The City In ‘Minor Threats’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #3, dropping next week from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. ‘Our group of D-list costumed villains set out across the city to hunt down the lethal, criminal-mastermind the Stickman, and collect the lucrative bounty on his head. Hoping to find him at an upscale nightclub for super villains they instead encounter something more terrifying–the unhinged vigilante hero, The Insomniac, out for revenge.’
comicon.com
‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 9 Review
It seemed as if Andor was on a narrative path of having two episodes of buildup and then one episode of action. The entire story structure was built in arcs, and while that still seems to be the case, things are a bit different for this third go around. Rather than have the third episode filled with action, it was much more filled with tension and suspense. That’s not to say that the next episode will start a new arc or reset the buildup. It just means that this arc had an extra episode of intense buildup before the action that will inevitably come in next week’s installment.
comicon.com
Death And The Maiden Go On A Road Trip: Previewing ‘Two Graves’ #1
“Emilia and the man with the veil of smoke have set out for the ocean in a stolen truck. There’s a bloody handprint on his neck. She’s beginning to worry it’s hers. Death and the Maiden go on a road trip. Nobody gets out alive. A new...
comicon.com
Mad Cave Studios Reveals Exclusive Francine Delgado Variant Cover For ‘Dahlia In The Dark’
Dahlia In The Dark, the fast-paced, action/fantasy thriller by author Joe Corallo and artist Andrea Milana is coming this winter from Mad Cave Studios. To continue the run of new releases focused on the human condition, this season the all-original mini-series is receiving a 1/100 exclusive variant from visual artist Francine Delgado, available only on the Mad Cave website.
comicon.com
Mystery And Monsters: Reviewing ‘Heart Eyes’ #3 From Vault Comics
‘Heart Eyes’ #3 introduces a mysterious new character, a watcher who seems to have healthy doubts about the monster-loving Lupe having observes her for quite some time. More mystery and more Lovecraftian horror from Dennis Hopeless and Victor Ibáñez. Overall. 8.5/10. Its good to see, in Heart...
comicon.com
There’s No Such Thing As A Day Of For Carol In ‘Captain Marvel’ #43 Preview
HORROR IN THE STARS! Many experiences honed Carol Danvers into the Captain Marvel she is today. Some of them are beautiful stories, and and some of them are horror stories! This is the latter. Join superstar scribe Kelly Thompson and “Last of the Marvels” artist Sergio Dávila as Carol and some eXciting guest stars come together on a mission in the stars that will change everything for Captain Marvel!
comicon.com
Marvel’s New Vampire Hunter Ready To Slay On The ‘Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade’ #1 Cover
After arriving on the scene earlier this year in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men, Brielle Brooks, the daughter of Blade, will headline her own series this February. Announced at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade will reunite the character’s creators, writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, for a five-issue saga that serves as Brielle’s origin story and her journey to become Marvel’s next great antihero.
comicon.com
Mars Or Bust: Previewing ‘Traveling To Mars’ #1 From Mark Russell, Roberto Meli And Ablaze
“From two-time Eisner and Harvey Award nominee Mark Russell and hot new talent Roberto Meli comes a compelling new sci-fi series…. Traveling to Mars tells the story of former pet store manager Roy Livingston, the first human to ever set foot on Mars. Roy was chosen for this unlikely mission for one simple reason: he is terminally ill and therefore has no expectation of returning. Roy is joined on his mission to Mars by Leopold and Albert, two Mars rovers equipped with artificial intelligence, who look upon the dying pet store manager as a sort of god. Against the backdrop of not only his waning days but those of human civilization as well, Roy has ample time to think about where things went wrong for both of them and what it means to be a dying god.
Comments / 0