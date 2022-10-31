It seemed as if Andor was on a narrative path of having two episodes of buildup and then one episode of action. The entire story structure was built in arcs, and while that still seems to be the case, things are a bit different for this third go around. Rather than have the third episode filled with action, it was much more filled with tension and suspense. That’s not to say that the next episode will start a new arc or reset the buildup. It just means that this arc had an extra episode of intense buildup before the action that will inevitably come in next week’s installment.

19 HOURS AGO