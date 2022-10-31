ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Coming in Hot!” in Columbia Heights

Thanks to Jeremy for sending the tease now up at the Tivoli: “Update to the incoming Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant in Columbia Heights.”. Check out Dave’s Hot Chicken’s menu and their story here and stay tuned for an opening date.
Missed Connection – Number Nine

Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. I was carrying my new corgi puppy over to Logan Circle to get some zoomies out when I was stopped by a very cute guy. He asked to meet my puppy and proceeded to gush over how cute she was. He then looked up and said “and you’re cute too”.
Angry Chik coming to Dupont

Thanks to Joan for sending: “Angry Chik is coming to the former Jack’s Fresh location at 20th & M.”. Updates when we get an opening date/menu. Thanks to Mary for sending from the Mall. Missed Connection – Number Nine. Prince Of Petworth Today at 3:15pm. photo by...
Signs of the Times

Thanks to Brandon for sending from the Chipotle in Navy Yard last night:. “They seem to be missing a few fresh ingredients.”. I guess I’ll just have a bowl of beans to go then, damn it!!. Capitol Hill, Rental of the Day. Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted...
“It is a joy.”

There is a storefront beside the Navy Memorial named Fooda. I think it is run by José Andrés. It is open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 1130 to 2. Each day is a different food vendor with all different types of cuisine. It is a joy. Ed. Note:...
8 Cool Things You Can Actually Do on Thanksgiving Day

Something to be thankful for! The Washington, DC attractions that are open on Thanksgiving Day. If you like to stay active during the holidays, Thanksgiving can be a bit of a bummer. Many traditions involve sitting around, watching TV, and eating. Thankfully (see what we did there?), a Washington, DC Thanksgiving has plenty of options for those wanting to shake up their traditions. With so many iconic attractions open all year long (including Thanksgiving Day), avoid the “I’m bored” blues by exploring all there is to see and do in the District.
Today’s Rental was chosen for the living room windows

This rental is located at 1221 Massachusetts Ave, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,849 / 425ft2 – Move in Special!! Modern, Luxury Living in the heart of the city!!! (1221 Massachusetts Ave, NW Washington, DC) Looking for a new apartment home in Downtown Washington D.C.? Come to The Cambridge,...
Scuttlebutt Confirmed: Planta Cocina “entirely plant-based restaurant” coming to Logan Circle

Back in June we shared some scuttlebutt that a Planta could be taking over the old Phillips space. Confirmed! The liquor license placard for Planta Cocina says:. “A restaurant with a Total Occupancy Load of 130 with seating for 115. Sidewalk Café with a Total Occupancy Load of 90 with seating for 80. The licensee is also requesting an Alcohol Carry-out and Delivery and Holiday Extension of Hours Endorsement.”
Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Jeff for sending from Georgetown. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Random Reader Rant and/or Revel. Photo by Joanna Hiatt Kim You can talk about whatever...
Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
Real Estate Fresh Finds: November 2

Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. “This tastefully renovated classic D.C. Victorian row home has it all — including an English basement apartment that will subsidize your mortgage with the rental income you can generate! Light and airy, this home is a peaceful refuge in the heart of the city and perfectly situated at the crossroads of Capitol Hill and the H Street corridor. Exposed brick walls, newer windows, a new kitchen, new oak floors/refinished historic pine floors, new lights, updated bathrooms, skylights, and newer HVAC make this home truly turnkey, simply move in! The top floor has two huge bedrooms and a third bedroom that is large enough to function as more than just an office or baby room. There is a large bathroom with a double vanity on this level with ensuite access to the primary bedroom as well as hallway access. The main floor is the perfect mix of open floor plan and division, so it has traditional zones for each of the spaces on this level; a roomy living room, a proper dining room, coat closet, half bathroom, a kitchen with space for an eat-in table that overlooks the backyard, and laundry. The lower level is wow! A 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment with a full kitchen (electrical roughed in for an oven if you want to put one in), living room, dining, a pantry, a full bathroom, a coat closet, and a bedroom. The ceiling height here is 8 ft and the front was completely dug out to create a lot of natural light. There is both a front entrance and walk out back entrance — a rarity and premium for any home and/or rental. This level could be used as additional space to enjoy for yourself OR to create real income, making this home a strong investment opportunity.”
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
Kennel fire leave 2 dogs dead, man burned

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Two dogs are dead and a man is injured after a kennel caught fire in Calvert County, Maryland Thursday night. The fire sparked in the 850 block of Chippingwood Drive in Port Republic around 8:15 p.m. According to Calvert County Fire, when crews arrived, they...
Watch Out For Buggies During Amish Wedding Season

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Amish Wedding season is upon us and that means it’s important for drivers to keep an eye out for buggies, especially late at night. The Amish typically hold weddings from the end of October through December. Wedding season starts after the harvest is finished and runs until the severe weather sets it. Wedding celebrations traditionally take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Brooklyn Bowl, Live Music, Bowling and Restaurant, coming to Buzzard Point at Audi Field!

Parcel B at Audi Field courtesy Hoffman & Associates. “Today, Hoffman & Associates, a leading developer of innovative mixed-use and residential communities across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, including the $3.6 billion Washington, DC waterfront neighborhood The Wharf, along with its partner D.C. United, announced that the newest location of the one-of-a-kind entertainment concept Brooklyn Bowl is coming to Parcel B at Audi Field, which is located just outside of the stadium between Gate A and Gate B. The first retail concept announced for this dynamic mixed-use development, Brooklyn Bowl will span two floors and anchor the double-sided retail and entertainment corridor between Parcel B and Audi Field, activating the center of the neighborhood with an energy that will enhance the space and bring people from across the city and region.
