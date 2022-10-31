ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Kickoff and TV information announced for future K-State, KU, Big 12 football games

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HT116_0itMhvpw00

The Big 12 and its TV partners have announced kickoff times and broadcast information for all of its football games over the next two weeks.

That means Kansas fans can start making plans for when the Jayhawks play a road game against Texas Tech on November 12, and that K-State fans can start preparing for when the Wildcats head to Baylor on the same day.

K-State will continue its string of prime time road games when it plays Baylor at 6 p.m. in a game that will be televised nationally on FOX or FS1.

KU will also play Texas Tech at 6 p.m. That game will only be available via streaming on ESPN+.

Before any of that happens, the Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) will try to end a three-game losing streak against Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) will host Texas.

Here is a complete rundown of the next two weeks of Big 12 football action:

Big 12 football schedule for Nov. 5:

Texas Tech at TCU - 11 a.m. on FOX

Baylor at Oklahoma - 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Oklahoma State at Kansas - 2:30 p.m. on FS1

West Virginia at Iowa State - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Texas at Kansas State - 6 p.m. on FS1

Big 12 football schedule for Nov. 12:

Oklahoma at West Virginia - 11 a.m. on FS1

Iowa State at Oklahoma State - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU

K-State at Baylor - 6 p.m. on FOX or FS1

Kansas at Texas Tech - 6 p.m. on ESPN+

TCU at Texas - 6:30 p.m. on ABC

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move

Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
NORMAN, OK
thecomeback.com

Kansas, Bill Self punishment finally announced after FBI probe

After a long FBI probe into the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball program and head coach Bill Self, it looks like the school has officially announced a self-imposed punishment. According to ESPN, both Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend will be suspended for the first four games of the...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

College Basketball World Praying For Kansas Basketball Family

A former Kansas basketball player passed away on Monday from injuries he suffered in a car crash. Gethro Muscadin, who was involved in a crash last December, passed away after he had been unresponsive since the accident, according to Jayhawks head coach Bill Self. "Gethro Muscadin passed away late last...
LAWRENCE, KS
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation

Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
LAWRENCE, KS
iheart.com

Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self

The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
247
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy