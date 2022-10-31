Kickoff and TV information announced for future K-State, KU, Big 12 football games

The Big 12 and its TV partners have announced kickoff times and broadcast information for all of its football games over the next two weeks.

That means Kansas fans can start making plans for when the Jayhawks play a road game against Texas Tech on November 12, and that K-State fans can start preparing for when the Wildcats head to Baylor on the same day.

K-State will continue its string of prime time road games when it plays Baylor at 6 p.m. in a game that will be televised nationally on FOX or FS1.

KU will also play Texas Tech at 6 p.m. That game will only be available via streaming on ESPN+.

Before any of that happens, the Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) will try to end a three-game losing streak against Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) will host Texas.

Here is a complete rundown of the next two weeks of Big 12 football action:

Big 12 football schedule for Nov. 5:

Texas Tech at TCU - 11 a.m. on FOX

Baylor at Oklahoma - 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Oklahoma State at Kansas - 2:30 p.m. on FS1

West Virginia at Iowa State - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Texas at Kansas State - 6 p.m. on FS1

Big 12 football schedule for Nov. 12:

Oklahoma at West Virginia - 11 a.m. on FS1

Iowa State at Oklahoma State - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU

K-State at Baylor - 6 p.m. on FOX or FS1

Kansas at Texas Tech - 6 p.m. on ESPN+

TCU at Texas - 6:30 p.m. on ABC