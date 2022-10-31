ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Florida man sold LSD to 11-year-old girl, deputies say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. — Investigators said that when they arrested a man accused of selling drugs to a child, he had more than 100 prescription pills and other drugs with him.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies arrested Gabriel Derylak, 19, after an investigation showed he drove to an 11-year-old’s neighborhood and provided her with marijuana edibles and LSD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIJtH_0itMhqQJ00

Deputies said they were called to the girl’s home on July 29 because the child was going in and out of consciousness. Paramedics determined she was experiencing the effects of LSD.

Investigators said they used digital evidence to determine that Derylak provided the drugs to the child, and charged him with sale of a controlled substance, the sale of a controlled substance to a person under 18 and the unlawful use of a two-way communications device, WFLA reported.

Deputies said in the news release that they arrested Derylak Wednesday, and found him in possession of 163 prescription pills, LSD, marijuana, 125 grams of mushrooms, THC edibles and cartridges, butane hash oil and drug sales paraphernalia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ISXP_0itMhqQJ00

The drugs were taken to a laboratory to be tested.

Derylak was taken to the Sarasota County Jail on a $10,500 bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Port Charlotte man sentenced to 10 years for abusing girlfriend’s 6-month-old

A Port Charlotte man was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison for abusing his girlfriend’s 6-month-old child in 2020. Joseph Anthony Brooks, 29, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the charge of aggravated child neglect, followed by five years of probation. He was also sentenced to five years in prison for one count of child abuse, to be served concurrently. He was found guilty in August following a trial in Charlotte County.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
NBC 2

Man arrested for dumping tree debris in Port Charlotte vacant lot

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is now behind bars after he was caught dumping a large volume of tree debris Wednesday into a Port Charlotte vacant lot. While a deputy was patrolling the undeveloped areas near Friendly Street and Chamberlain Boulevard, he noticed a large white and blue trailer truck backed into a vacant lot on Woolard Avenue with its tailgate open and a man standing at its control panel.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police identify victim in weekend shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have identified the victim in weekend shooting outside of a bar. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant on 9th street. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured when their car hit a bus on I-75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 70-year-old Bradenton woman entered the southbound lanes of the interstate from the on-ramp of State Road 64 at about 5:45 a.m.
BRADENTON, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Delaware Man Killed In Florida Crash

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old Delaware man has died after a crash that happened around 9:25 pm on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, was driving an SUV westbound on Hillsborough Ave (SR-580) and the intersection of East Longboat Boulevard, and he turned
TAMPA, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
200K+
Followers
139K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy