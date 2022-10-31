ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Dip On 21st Avenue East And 2nd Street May Cause Issues

DULUTH, Minn. — There was a big relief when a major Duluth roadway opened up Monday, but now there may be some additional headaches. 21st Avenue East was closed for much of the summer. It is a major artery heading up and down the hill. But now that its open again, many drivers have noticed an issue where it crosses 2nd Street.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Temporary Superior Street Closure In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A Superior Street road closure in Duluth might make it hard for travelers to bring their kids to Congdon Park Elementary. The temporary closure began Wednesday from North Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. The purpose of the project is to facilitate a sanitary sewer project.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

North Shore Scenic Drive Reopens After Closing For Emergency Repairs

DULUTH, Minn. — The significant erosion along portions of North Shore Scenic Drive in Duluth has been repaired. According to St. Louis County, the project which started October 10 was expected to take 5 weeks, has now wrapped up. The slope along Scenic Drive across from New Scenic Cafe...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
BEMIDJI, MN
KEYC

Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
FOX 21 Online

City and Ecolibrium3 Promote “GetGreen” App To Duluth Residents

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth has become a pilot city to test out an app called “GetGreen” that encourages residents to make choices with the climate in mind. “GetGreen” is a startup that’s based in Seattle, but the smartphone app was tailored to Duluth residents by local nonprofit Ecolibrium3.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Car vs. semi crash on Highway 45

Crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi truck and another vehicle. Mutual aid was requested and provided by Carlton Fire, Carlton Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance. The crash happened on Highway 45 in Cloquet right off I-35, headed towards Blaine Brothers. Law enforcement were on the scene to maneuver traffic.
CLOQUET, MN
dukefmduluth.com

Northbound I-35 Lane Closure Monday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The right lane of northbound I-35 will be closed between 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue on Monday. The closure from 9 a-m to 5 p-m will allow crews to set bridge girders in the area as part of the Twin Ports Interchange construction. Also...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mayor’s Task Force Recommendations In Duluth: Funding Could Be A Challenge

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth now has a potential roadmap for improving the experience downtown. Finding the funding to make it happen could be the next challenge. Members of a Mayor’s task force unveiled 27 recommendations at a downtown business Tuesday. Half of the recommendations focused on safety, and others on everything from tearing down blighted properties to encouraging investment.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Carlton County Home Destroyed By Fire

SILVER BROOK TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – A home in the 1100 block of the Gault Road in Silver Brook Township was a total loss after a fire on Monday morning. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the fire at 9:24 a-m and crews from the Wrenshall, Carlton, Esko and Blackhoof Fire Departments battled the blaze.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Arrest Made For Threat With A Gun

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – On Tuesday night, Duluth Police arrested a 19 year old man in the 4500 block of Norwood Street for an incident that occurred earlier in the day. Police had responded to reports of a male threatening an individual with a gun in the 100 block of North 1st Avenue West at about 2:45 p-m.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy