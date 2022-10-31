Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Dip On 21st Avenue East And 2nd Street May Cause Issues
DULUTH, Minn. — There was a big relief when a major Duluth roadway opened up Monday, but now there may be some additional headaches. 21st Avenue East was closed for much of the summer. It is a major artery heading up and down the hill. But now that its open again, many drivers have noticed an issue where it crosses 2nd Street.
FOX 21 Online
Temporary Superior Street Closure In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A Superior Street road closure in Duluth might make it hard for travelers to bring their kids to Congdon Park Elementary. The temporary closure began Wednesday from North Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. The purpose of the project is to facilitate a sanitary sewer project.
FOX 21 Online
North Shore Scenic Drive Reopens After Closing For Emergency Repairs
DULUTH, Minn. — The significant erosion along portions of North Shore Scenic Drive in Duluth has been repaired. According to St. Louis County, the project which started October 10 was expected to take 5 weeks, has now wrapped up. The slope along Scenic Drive across from New Scenic Cafe...
FOX 21 Online
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
Demolition Of Highway 53 Bridge Portions Starts November 7 In Duluth’s Lincoln Park
Noise, dust, and the potential for equipment movement. That's what drivers and residents should anticipate within the Lincoln Park neighborhood part of the Twin Ports Interchange Project - starting Monday, November 7 as another round of the work unfolds. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation have shared that they...
boreal.org
UPDATE: I-35 rollover closes stretch of I-35 near Cloquet, traffic diverted
CLOQUET, MN -- A multiple vehicle crash on I-35 is impacting traffic near the Atkinson Bridge south of Cloquet. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash is located in the southbound lanes near Exit 235 and Exit 227. As of 4:30 p.m., drivers will want to expect delays.
KEYC
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
FOX 21 Online
City and Ecolibrium3 Promote “GetGreen” App To Duluth Residents
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth has become a pilot city to test out an app called “GetGreen” that encourages residents to make choices with the climate in mind. “GetGreen” is a startup that’s based in Seattle, but the smartphone app was tailored to Duluth residents by local nonprofit Ecolibrium3.
WDIO-TV
Car vs. semi crash on Highway 45
Crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi truck and another vehicle. Mutual aid was requested and provided by Carlton Fire, Carlton Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance. The crash happened on Highway 45 in Cloquet right off I-35, headed towards Blaine Brothers. Law enforcement were on the scene to maneuver traffic.
dukefmduluth.com
Northbound I-35 Lane Closure Monday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The right lane of northbound I-35 will be closed between 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue on Monday. The closure from 9 a-m to 5 p-m will allow crews to set bridge girders in the area as part of the Twin Ports Interchange construction. Also...
Z-Rock 107.7
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
Search for missing man whose car was found parked on rural road
Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have issued an appeal to find a man who went missing from Carlton County last week. Lucas Dudden, 38, was reported missing on Halloween, but the last time his family had contact with his was Oct. 26. His vehicle was found parked...
WDIO-TV
New jails and justice centers coming along in Itasca, Carlton counties, with funding choice on the ballot
Construction began on the new justice center in Carlton County a couple of months ago. “Right now, they’re putting in the foundations. The weather has been incredibly helpful, and we’re a little ahead of schedule, which we’re happy about,” shared Carlton County Coordinator Dennis Genereau. And...
Take A Look Inside Duluth’s Central High School & Their Last Assembly
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Local Hiker Encourages People to Explore the Northland
DULUTH, Minn. — Local hiker, Sandi Larson, hits the many trails of Duluth every day. She posts a photo of each journey on social media and is apart of Women Hike Duluth. Larson joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to showcase her hikes and experiences. Her goal is to...
FOX 21 Online
Mayor’s Task Force Recommendations In Duluth: Funding Could Be A Challenge
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth now has a potential roadmap for improving the experience downtown. Finding the funding to make it happen could be the next challenge. Members of a Mayor’s task force unveiled 27 recommendations at a downtown business Tuesday. Half of the recommendations focused on safety, and others on everything from tearing down blighted properties to encouraging investment.
kdal610.com
Carlton County Home Destroyed By Fire
SILVER BROOK TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – A home in the 1100 block of the Gault Road in Silver Brook Township was a total loss after a fire on Monday morning. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the fire at 9:24 a-m and crews from the Wrenshall, Carlton, Esko and Blackhoof Fire Departments battled the blaze.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
kdal610.com
Arrest Made For Threat With A Gun
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – On Tuesday night, Duluth Police arrested a 19 year old man in the 4500 block of Norwood Street for an incident that occurred earlier in the day. Police had responded to reports of a male threatening an individual with a gun in the 100 block of North 1st Avenue West at about 2:45 p-m.
Comments / 0