Read full article on original website
Related
How Did WWE Do Without Vince McMahon? | WWE Q3 2022 Earnings Call | Nick Khan & Stephanie McMahon
Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon and others on the WWE Q3 earnings call!. To directly support us and our continuing breaking news, interviews, and the like, subscribe to FightfulSelect.com. You'll get exclusive news sent to you directly before anyone else, and dozens of podcasts monthly including Alex Pawlowski's Sour Graps, Sean Ross Sapp's Q&A, Retro Reviews and more.
WWE Live Event Results In Geneva, Switzerland (11/2): Sami Zayn Teams With The Usos
WWE held a live event on November 2 from Geneva Arena in Geneva, Switzerland. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Live Event Results In Geneva, Switzerland (11/2) - The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) - Shotzi def....
Sami Zayn & Bloodline Gets JUCEY, CM Punk & AEW Buy Out, WWE Crown Jewel Build | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 11 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Steve and Larson, and Emilio Sparks. The panelists discuss the eventual pay-off to Sami Zayn and The Bloodline storyline, the reported imminent buyout of CM Punk's AEW contract, the build to WWE Crown Jewel (Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul) and more.
AEW Dynamite (11/2) Preview: AEW Hosts 4 Title Fights, A Birthday Bash, And More In Baltimore
It's Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight, four championships will be on the line, there will be a birthday celebration for a former rootin' tootin' cowboy who has a love of the buttocks, Jon Moxley will be in action, and more.
WWE Announces Crown Jewel Press Conference, Nyla Rose Continues To Be A Menace, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, November 3, 2022. - WWE has confirmed a Crown Jewel press conference will take place on Friday, November 4 on social media. - Per PWInsider, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Don Callis, and Dan Lambert were all backstage at last night's episode of Dynamite.
WWE Series Starring Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Coming To Hulu, WWE Raw Re-Air Rights Extended
Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are coming to Hulu. During the 2022 third quarter earnings call, Nick Khan announced that a new series featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be coming to Hulu. A premiere date was not announced. Khan also said WWE and Hulu reached an extension for...
Shawn Spears Discusses His Future Goals In Wrestling
Shawn Spears returned to AEW television on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, helping out his old Pinnacle pals FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Wardlow. Spears had been off television since May and explained that he stepped away to handle things in his personal life as his mother passed away and his wife (Cassie Lee) announced her pregnancy. Spears would return to the ring on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Dana Brooke Responds To Seth Rollins' Comments From WWE Raw, Says She Talked To Seth Before Match
Dana Brooke responds to Seth Rollins. On Monday's WWE Raw, Seth Rollins that Austin Theory had a better chance at cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Dana Brooke, the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion, alluding to that being his best shot at winning gold in WWE. After the...
Samu Anoa’i: WWE Will Do Whatever It Takes To Make Rock vs. Roman Happen; I'm Picking Roman To Win
The Samoan family has started picking sides when it comes to a potential showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock. For the entire duration of Roman Reigns' career, fans have been consistently fantasy booking a match between 'The Tribal Chief' and The Rock himself. Although the two sides have also helped raise the hype with a few teases of their own, there is currently no match scheduled between the two at this very moment.
Sloane Jacobs Comments On NXT Release
Sloane Jacobs has commented on her NXT release. On November 1 is was reported by PWInsider that Sloane Jacobs had been released by WWE. Jacobs made her TV debut in March 2022 on NXT. She most recently competed on the October 7 episode of NXT Level Up. Taking to Instagram,...
Sami Zayn Doesn't Miss Old Theme, Thought He Had It Too Long And It Was Hard To Dance To
Sami Zayn's "Worlds Apart" theme became memorable as Zayn would come out fired up and dancing as it played. With a character shift came a theme change for Zayn, and despite the popularity of the song, Zayn was excited to switch things up and thought it should have come sooner.
Nina Samuels Discusses Nina Samuels Show In NXT UK, Planned Feud With Doudrop
The Nina Samuels Show became a staple of NXT UK television throughout 2022 as Nina Samuels would interview various NXT UK superstars. The show rose to prominence on social channels before hitting television in a regular spot and Samuels worked with a variety of NXT UK talents before the brand went on hiatus and Samuels was released as a result.
Dark Side Of The Ring Creator Evan Husney Addresses Rumors WWE Pressured Network To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring creator addresses rumors of the demise of the show. Dark Side of the Ring is on pause as creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener work on Tales from the Territories. Both shows are on VICE TV. Before the announcement of Tales from the Territories, there...
Logan Paul: I Want To Defend The Undisputed WWE Universal Title Against The Rock
Logan Paul has a big opponent in mind if he's able to defeat Roman Reigns. Logan Paul will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns. Saturday marks Paul's third match in WWE and only second singles match. He defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam.
Podcast: AEW Dynamite 11/2/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for November 2, 2022. - All Atlantic Title: Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens...
Clark Connors Explains How Quickly His AEW Forbidden Door Match Came Together
Clark Connors discusses replacing Tomohiro Ishii at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. When it was first announced that Tomohiro Ishii, Miro, PAC, and Malakai Black would be competing in a four way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans around the wrestling world rejoiced. In the days leading up to the event, it was revealed that Ishii would not be a part of the bout due to injury. He was replaced by Clark Connors, who started out as a Young Lion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/1): Toni Storm, Rey Fenix, Best Friends In Action
AEW Dark (11/1) Orange Cassidy & Best Friends def. Sonny Kiss, Ari Daivari, & Tony Deppen. The Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony) def. Fuego Del Sol and Waves & Curls (Traevon Jordan & Jaylen Brandyn) Kip Sabian def. Dean Alexander. Nyla Rose def. Leva Bates. Marina Shafir...
Ava Raine Takes A Shot At The Rock, Apollo Crews Has His Sights Set On Gold | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT fight size update for November 1. - Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) somewhat took a shot at The Rock. When the WWE on BT Sport Twitter account wondered what "The Great One" would think about his daughter's bold message on NXT, Raine responded by simply writing, "Irrelevant."
Halloween Edition Of WWE Raw Records Lowest Viewership Number Since May, Demo Rating Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/31. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 31 averaged 1.500 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.641 million viewers. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has recorded since May 30. Monday's episode scored a 0.36...
Jake Paul Confirmed To Corner Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul will have backup. Jake Paul was introduced at the WWE Crown Jewel press conference, confirming that he will corner his brother Logan Paul for his Undisputed WWE Universe Title bout against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on Saturday. Jake hyped up his brother and said he would defeat...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0