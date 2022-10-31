ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Spears Discusses His Future Goals In Wrestling

Shawn Spears returned to AEW television on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, helping out his old Pinnacle pals FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Wardlow. Spears had been off television since May and explained that he stepped away to handle things in his personal life as his mother passed away and his wife (Cassie Lee) announced her pregnancy. Spears would return to the ring on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Samu Anoa’i: WWE Will Do Whatever It Takes To Make Rock vs. Roman Happen; I'm Picking Roman To Win

The Samoan family has started picking sides when it comes to a potential showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock. For the entire duration of Roman Reigns' career, fans have been consistently fantasy booking a match between 'The Tribal Chief' and The Rock himself. Although the two sides have also helped raise the hype with a few teases of their own, there is currently no match scheduled between the two at this very moment.
Sloane Jacobs Comments On NXT Release

Sloane Jacobs has commented on her NXT release. On November 1 is was reported by PWInsider that Sloane Jacobs had been released by WWE. Jacobs made her TV debut in March 2022 on NXT. She most recently competed on the October 7 episode of NXT Level Up. Taking to Instagram,...
Nina Samuels Discusses Nina Samuels Show In NXT UK, Planned Feud With Doudrop

The Nina Samuels Show became a staple of NXT UK television throughout 2022 as Nina Samuels would interview various NXT UK superstars. The show rose to prominence on social channels before hitting television in a regular spot and Samuels worked with a variety of NXT UK talents before the brand went on hiatus and Samuels was released as a result.
Podcast: AEW Dynamite 11/2/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp

Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for November 2, 2022. - All Atlantic Title: Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens...
Clark Connors Explains How Quickly His AEW Forbidden Door Match Came Together

Clark Connors discusses replacing Tomohiro Ishii at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. When it was first announced that Tomohiro Ishii, Miro, PAC, and Malakai Black would be competing in a four way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans around the wrestling world rejoiced. In the days leading up to the event, it was revealed that Ishii would not be a part of the bout due to injury. He was replaced by Clark Connors, who started out as a Young Lion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Jake Paul Confirmed To Corner Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul will have backup. Jake Paul was introduced at the WWE Crown Jewel press conference, confirming that he will corner his brother Logan Paul for his Undisputed WWE Universe Title bout against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on Saturday. Jake hyped up his brother and said he would defeat...
