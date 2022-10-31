Read full article on original website
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
How to Watch ‘Manifest’ Season 4: Where Is the Revived Series Streaming?
The passengers of Flight 828 are reborn again on a new streaming home
AMC Networks Adds 11 Ad-Supported Channels to Its Lineup on Roku
The deal includes an exclusive channel, "AMC Showcase" that will air the network's original dramas
‘One Piece Film Red’ Review: Fifteenth Entry in Anime Series is More Sampler Platter Than Full Meal
There's at least an effort to introduce this world and its many characters to newbies, and the J-Pop score adds some dazzle
How Netflix Could Use the ‘Stranger Things’ Release Strategy to Keep Subscribers | Chart
New data from Whip Media shows that staggered episode releases lead to increased viewer engagement and less churn. Netflix is in an increasingly tough battle to not only add new subscribers but also keep its existing customers engaged — and not watching content on one of its competitors. Fortunately...
Every Other Thursday Founder Takes Issue With Zara’s Every Other Sunday Shirt
A MATTER OF WORDS: Less than a week after airing claims that Zara knocked off his company’s name and preferred font, Every Other Thursday founder Ethan Glenn has reeled in more customers and greater brand awareness. Rather than formally appeal to Zara or take legal action against the retailer,...
‘The Estate’ Review: Money Makes Everything Worse in This All-Star Black Comedy
Tale of voracious would-be heirs lacks the courage to commit to its own nastiness
Why James Gunn’s Defection From Marvel Is a Blow to Disney Parks – and an Opportunity for DC
The writer-director fulfilled a lifetime dream of creating theme park rides for Disney, but now he may have an entirely new pool of characters to build on
Warner Bros. Discovery Misses Wall Street Q3 Projections as Ad Revenue Drops 11%
Warner Bros. Discovery, the nation’s second-largest entertainment giant, reported Thursday that sluggish advertising sales dented third-quarter results as the company continues to eye cost-cutting layoffs and a viable streaming strategy. The studio reported a loss of $2.3 billion, or 95 cents a share, on revenue of $9.82 billion. Analysts...
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Hints Studio Would Be Interested in a New Harry Potter Movie
David Zaslav told Wall Street analysts that the studio is sitting on an enormous number of blockbuster franchises that need to be reactivated
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Review: Twisty Mystery May Stick the Landing on Netflix
Sometimes life imitates art, which is essentially what happened when NBC’s twisty mystery drama “Manifest” was saved from cancellation by Netflix. Just as the passengers of Flight 828 got a second chance at life, the show gets a second chance to explain why, and that time has come with the first half of the final season — billed as “Manifest” Season 4 Part 1.
Ratings: ‘Chicago Med’ Leads Non-Sports Viewership With Asjha Cooper’s Exit Episode
A total of 6.6 million viewers tuned it to see Veronica Taylor's last episode after two seasons on the NBC series
‘True Blood’ Actor Rob Kazinsky Says Selling Twitter Blue Checks Will Let ‘Utter Scumbags’ Prey on ‘Children and the Vulnerable’
Kazinsky reveals a horrifying instance when he learned predators were impersonating him
Aubrey Plaza Joins ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
The White Lotus actress role is being kept under wraps
‘Soft & Quiet’ Review: Shocking Debut Feature Reveals the Hate Lurking Within Seemingly Ordinary People
What seems like a blandly cheerful get-together for white church ladies devolves into racist violence in Beth de Arajo's stunning debut
Netflix With Ads Won’t Let You Watch ‘The Crown,’ ‘New Girl’ and Other Major Titles
Netflix’s ad tier will not let users watch a handful of major and popular titles, including originals like “The Crown” or acquired programming like “New Girl.”. In its announcement of the Basic with Ads plan, which launched for $6.99 earlier on Thursday, the streamer had said that a “limited number” of titles would be unavailable due to licensing restrictions, which it had said it is working to resolve. However, that includes titles including but not limited to “Arrested Development,” “Breaking Bad,” “Cobra Kai,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Good Girls,” “The Good Place,” “House of Cards,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “The Last Kingdom,” “The Magicians,” “Peaky Blinders” “Queen of the South” and “The Sinner.” Restricted movies include such titles like “The Imitation Game” and “Skyfall.”
