WWD

Every Other Thursday Founder Takes Issue With Zara’s Every Other Sunday Shirt

A MATTER OF WORDS: Less than a week after airing claims that Zara knocked off his company’s name and preferred font, Every Other Thursday founder Ethan Glenn has reeled in more customers and greater brand awareness. Rather than formally appeal to Zara or take legal action against the retailer,...
Warner Bros. Discovery Misses Wall Street Q3 Projections as Ad Revenue Drops 11%

Warner Bros. Discovery, the nation’s second-largest entertainment giant, reported Thursday that sluggish advertising sales dented third-quarter results as the company continues to eye cost-cutting layoffs and a viable streaming strategy. The studio reported a loss of $2.3 billion, or 95 cents a share, on revenue of $9.82 billion. Analysts...
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Review: Twisty Mystery May Stick the Landing on Netflix

Sometimes life imitates art, which is essentially what happened when NBC’s twisty mystery drama “Manifest” was saved from cancellation by Netflix. Just as the passengers of Flight 828 got a second chance at life, the show gets a second chance to explain why, and that time has come with the first half of the final season — billed as “Manifest” Season 4 Part 1.
Netflix With Ads Won’t Let You Watch ‘The Crown,’ ‘New Girl’ and Other Major Titles

Netflix’s ad tier will not let users watch a handful of major and popular titles, including originals like “The Crown” or acquired programming like “New Girl.”. In its announcement of the Basic with Ads plan, which launched for $6.99 earlier on Thursday, the streamer had said that a “limited number” of titles would be unavailable due to licensing restrictions, which it had said it is working to resolve. However, that includes titles including but not limited to “Arrested Development,” “Breaking Bad,” “Cobra Kai,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Good Girls,” “The Good Place,” “House of Cards,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “The Last Kingdom,” “The Magicians,” “Peaky Blinders” “Queen of the South” and “The Sinner.” Restricted movies include such titles like “The Imitation Game” and “Skyfall.”
