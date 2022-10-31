Netflix’s ad tier will not let users watch a handful of major and popular titles, including originals like “The Crown” or acquired programming like “New Girl.”. In its announcement of the Basic with Ads plan, which launched for $6.99 earlier on Thursday, the streamer had said that a “limited number” of titles would be unavailable due to licensing restrictions, which it had said it is working to resolve. However, that includes titles including but not limited to “Arrested Development,” “Breaking Bad,” “Cobra Kai,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Good Girls,” “The Good Place,” “House of Cards,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “The Last Kingdom,” “The Magicians,” “Peaky Blinders” “Queen of the South” and “The Sinner.” Restricted movies include such titles like “The Imitation Game” and “Skyfall.”

22 HOURS AGO