Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden has had a very solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season, but now he's going to have to spend some time on the sideline. Harden is expected to miss a month of action after suffering a right foot tendon strain, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by CBS Sports. Harden suffered the injury during Philadelphia's 121-11 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Harden went back to Philadelphia's locker room during the second half of the contest, but he ultimately returned to the court and finished the game. He finished with 24 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes of action in the contest.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO