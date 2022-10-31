ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Center, MI

Ahead of elections, SVSU partners with Mackinac Center’s Lawrence W. Reed to host ‘civility in politics’ lecture

By Ricardo Quintanilla
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Tudor Dixon plans Thursday campaign stop in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will make a campaign stop here Thursday, Nov. 3, just five days shy of her election showdown with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon will visit the community at 8:30 a.m. at the Saginaw County Republican Party headquarters, 5063 State near...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Ultimate Massage & Wellness wins $2,000 top prize in Saginaw business pitch competition

SAGINAW, MI — Bridgeport Township-based Ultimate Massage & Wellness is Saginaw Soup’s newest first-place winner. Entrepreneur and licensed massage therapist Shawndrika Pulliam won the entrepreneurial pitch competition’s top prize of $2,000 Thursday evening, Nov. 3, for her business, located at 6215 Dixie Highway. The event took place at Central Michigan University Research Corporation (CMURC), upstairs at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay County nonprofits getting a helping hand with COVID-19 relief funds

BAY CITY, MI - Bay County’s nonprofits are getting a financial boost thanks to COVID-19 relief dollars. The Bay Area Community Foundation announced that nonprofits throughout Bay County will be receiving grants through the Bay County Nonprofit American Rescue Plan Act Grant Program. According to the BACF, a total of $750,000 was allocated for the program to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by helping organizations cover costs such as payroll, rent, mortgage and operating costs.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City businessman Art Dore dies at 86

BAY CITY, MI - Arthur P. Dore, a businessman and “Toughman” who built up a legacy to become a household name in Bay City has died. His daughter Beth Dore posted on social media that he passed away on Nov. 2, 2022. Born on May 1, 1936, Dore was 86 years old when he died.
BAY CITY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers

It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

See Saginaw-area volleyball district championships

Thursday featured a majority of the Michigan high school volleyball district championship matches, with Saginaw-area teams claiming district titles. Monday: Heritage 3, Bay City Central 0. Wednesday: Bay City Western 3, Midland Dow 0; Midland High 3, Heritage 1. Thursday: Midland High 3, Bay City Western 2. Midland High advances to Midland High regional vs. Rockford.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Liberty Bridge status update planned at upcoming Bay City Bridge Partners event

BAY CITY, MI - Another event is being held this fall for residents to grab a cup of coffee while hearing about updates to the ongoing Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project. Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) is inviting the community to another “Coffee with the Crew” event. BCBP is a subsidiary of United Bridge Partners, which is leasing the Liberty Bridge and Independence Bridge from the city. BCBP is currently working on rehabilitating the Liberty Bridge and it is preparing to build a new replacement for the Independence Bridge before implementing tolls in the future on both structures.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Prost! opens at Uptown Bay City

BAY CITY, MI — Frankenmuth’s Prost! Wine Bar & Charcuterie has expanded into the Bay City market with a new location at Uptown Bay City. Prost! celebrates its grand opening at Uptown Bay City Thursday, Nov. 3. “It’s very exciting. We’re excited to be part of Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Take a look inside the Red Eye’s new Old Town Saginaw home

SAGINAW, MI — Red Eye Coffee + Tea has a new home on Hamilton Street in Old Town Saginaw, just a few doors away from its former location. The coffee shop is now located at 211 N. Hamilton and has been open periodically during pop-up hours, announced in advance via social media.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Mistrial declared, again, in case of Saginaw man charged with murder in Memorial Day shooting

SAGINAW, MI — For the second time, a mistrial has been declared in the trial of a Saginaw man accused of killing a man at a Memorial Day party two years ago. Jurors in the second trial of Demarcus D. “Marcus” Buell, 33, were unable to reach a unanimous verdict after a day of deliberating on Wednesday, Nov. 2. As a result, Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes declared a mistrial.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
23K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy