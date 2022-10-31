Ahead of elections, SVSU partners with Mackinac Center’s Lawrence W. Reed to host ‘civility in politics’ lecture

Read full article on original website
Tudor Dixon plans Thursday campaign stop in Saginaw Township
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will make a campaign stop here Thursday, Nov. 3, just five days shy of her election showdown with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon will visit the community at 8:30 a.m. at the Saginaw County Republican Party headquarters, 5063 State near...
Saginaw County judge candidates bet big on costly campaigns
SAGINAW, MI — Candidates’ depleting bank accounts, contributions from courthouse colleagues and even candy bar sales are defining a competitive and high-cost 10th Circuit Court judge race in Saginaw County, state campaign finance filings revealed. In the August primary election, Megan Cottington-Heath and Brittany Dicken emerged as the...
Here’s what’s on Saginaw County ballots for November 2022 election
SAGINAW, MI — Less than one week remains before voting booths open Tuesday, Nov. 8, for Saginaw County residents planning to participate in the general election. So, what will appear on those ballots for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election?. While some ballot proposal, candidate and public education-related questions...
Ultimate Massage & Wellness wins $2,000 top prize in Saginaw business pitch competition
SAGINAW, MI — Bridgeport Township-based Ultimate Massage & Wellness is Saginaw Soup’s newest first-place winner. Entrepreneur and licensed massage therapist Shawndrika Pulliam won the entrepreneurial pitch competition’s top prize of $2,000 Thursday evening, Nov. 3, for her business, located at 6215 Dixie Highway. The event took place at Central Michigan University Research Corporation (CMURC), upstairs at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave.
Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra names new executive director
SAGINAW, MI — Once a fan volunteering for an organization he admired, Cameron Massey now finds himself in charge of the Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra. “It just feels like I’m part of the magic now,” said Massey, named the new executive director last month. “I started volunteering...
Bay County nonprofits getting a helping hand with COVID-19 relief funds
BAY CITY, MI - Bay County’s nonprofits are getting a financial boost thanks to COVID-19 relief dollars. The Bay Area Community Foundation announced that nonprofits throughout Bay County will be receiving grants through the Bay County Nonprofit American Rescue Plan Act Grant Program. According to the BACF, a total of $750,000 was allocated for the program to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by helping organizations cover costs such as payroll, rent, mortgage and operating costs.
Art Dore’s legacy included mentoring Butterbean and Olympic boxer Monte Oswald
BAY CITY, MI — The last time Eric “Butterbean” Esch continued the tradition of chatting while sharing cigars and Johnnie Walker with his “second dad,” Arthur “Art” P. Dore, the longtime friends were happy talking about their good fortunes. “He was still enjoying...
Millages, marijuana and more: Here’s what’s on the ballot in Bay County this November
BAY CITY, MI - Bay County voters will be heading out to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide the fate of multiple races and proposals, ranging from the heated State Senate race in the newly created 35th District to recreational marijuana in some of the county’s townships.
Bay City businessman Art Dore dies at 86
BAY CITY, MI - Arthur P. Dore, a businessman and “Toughman” who built up a legacy to become a household name in Bay City has died. His daughter Beth Dore posted on social media that he passed away on Nov. 2, 2022. Born on May 1, 1936, Dore was 86 years old when he died.
Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers
It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
See Saginaw-area volleyball district championships
Thursday featured a majority of the Michigan high school volleyball district championship matches, with Saginaw-area teams claiming district titles. Monday: Heritage 3, Bay City Central 0. Wednesday: Bay City Western 3, Midland Dow 0; Midland High 3, Heritage 1. Thursday: Midland High 3, Bay City Western 2. Midland High advances to Midland High regional vs. Rockford.
Positive COVID tests cancel Michael Jackson tribute concert this weekend in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — A Michael Jackson tribute concert originally scheduled to take place this weekend at The Dow Event Center has been postponed until the spring because of illness. Who’s Bad?, the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, was scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at The...
Frankenmuth turns tables on Birch Run to win volleyball district
BIRCH RUN, MI – Mary Shelton’s shoulder is still sore. But the pain was worth the gain after her Frankenmuth volleyball team claimed its first district title since 2011, beating Birch Run, 3-0, Thursday in a Division 2 district championship game.
Liberty Bridge status update planned at upcoming Bay City Bridge Partners event
BAY CITY, MI - Another event is being held this fall for residents to grab a cup of coffee while hearing about updates to the ongoing Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project. Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) is inviting the community to another “Coffee with the Crew” event. BCBP is a subsidiary of United Bridge Partners, which is leasing the Liberty Bridge and Independence Bridge from the city. BCBP is currently working on rehabilitating the Liberty Bridge and it is preparing to build a new replacement for the Independence Bridge before implementing tolls in the future on both structures.
Prost! opens at Uptown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Frankenmuth’s Prost! Wine Bar & Charcuterie has expanded into the Bay City market with a new location at Uptown Bay City. Prost! celebrates its grand opening at Uptown Bay City Thursday, Nov. 3. “It’s very exciting. We’re excited to be part of Bay City...
‘Book of Mormon,’ the Grinch and more coming soon to Midland arts center
MIDLAND, MI — From family-friendly programming, including holiday classic Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” to nine-time Tony Award-winning musical “The Book of Mormon,” there’s something for everyone at the Midland Center for the Arts. Here’s a look at the shows and...
Jerry Seinfeld ate breakfast in a Saginaw Township eatery and yada-yada-yada
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — What’s the deal with breakfast at Levi’s Food and Spirits?. It’s a question Jerry Seinfeld may have asked — and answered — after he dined at the Saginaw Township eatery Saturday, Oct. 29.
Michigan man federally charged with cocaine trafficking after fiancée stabs him takes plea deal
BAY CITY, MI — Stabbed repeatedly by his fiancée, a Mount Pleasant man found himself facing federal drug charges after responding police allegedly found evidence of cocaine trafficking in his home. Now, he’s accepted a plea deal in the case days before his trial was set to begin.
Take a look inside the Red Eye’s new Old Town Saginaw home
SAGINAW, MI — Red Eye Coffee + Tea has a new home on Hamilton Street in Old Town Saginaw, just a few doors away from its former location. The coffee shop is now located at 211 N. Hamilton and has been open periodically during pop-up hours, announced in advance via social media.
Mistrial declared, again, in case of Saginaw man charged with murder in Memorial Day shooting
SAGINAW, MI — For the second time, a mistrial has been declared in the trial of a Saginaw man accused of killing a man at a Memorial Day party two years ago. Jurors in the second trial of Demarcus D. “Marcus” Buell, 33, were unable to reach a unanimous verdict after a day of deliberating on Wednesday, Nov. 2. As a result, Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes declared a mistrial.
