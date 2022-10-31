ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

First look at luxury apartments near Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium in Arlington

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2VuI_0itMhUCR00

Developers have broken ground on a new luxury residential community in the Arlington Entertainment District within walking distance of AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium.

The new 300-unit apartment complex called One Rangers Way is expected to open in 2024. The resort-style community will feature 43,000-square-feet of amenity space; one- and two-bedroom units; penthouse apartments; and more than 420 parking garage spaces.

Amenities include an outdoor pool and bar, co-working spaces, game lounge and concierge service.

Rent will start at $1,350 per month for a single one bedroom unit, the developers say.

The new multi-family complex is the latest addition to the development of Arlington’s growing entertainment district totaling nearly $1 billion. Throughout the summer, construction continued on the Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center across the street from entertainment venue Texas Live!

One Rangers Way is led by real estate development company The Cordish Companies in partnership with the city of Arlington. Here’s a look at what the luxury complex will look like upon completion, according to project renderings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bD6DR_0itMhUCR00
One Rangers Way will feature direct access to the Richard Greene & Dr. Robert Cluck Linear Parks. Courtesy of One Rangers Way
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWrRh_0itMhUCR00
Complex amenities include a lobby attendant and personalized concierge services. Courtesy of One Rangers Way
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OyIvn_0itMhUCR00
A demonstration and entertainment kitchen features numerous dining tables and lounge chairs. Courtesy of One Rangers Way
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjHeB_0itMhUCR00
One Rangers Way will feature co-working spaces, a business center and conference room. Courtesy of One Rangers Way
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vA8j_0itMhUCR00
The luxury complex features state of the art fitness facilities. Courtesy of One Rangers Way
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnRnJ_0itMhUCR00
A street view of One Rangers Way shows the outside of the 300-unit multi-family complex. Courtesy of One Rangers Way

