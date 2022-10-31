First look at luxury apartments near Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Developers have broken ground on a new luxury residential community in the Arlington Entertainment District within walking distance of AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium.

The new 300-unit apartment complex called One Rangers Way is expected to open in 2024. The resort-style community will feature 43,000-square-feet of amenity space; one- and two-bedroom units; penthouse apartments; and more than 420 parking garage spaces.

Amenities include an outdoor pool and bar, co-working spaces, game lounge and concierge service.

Rent will start at $1,350 per month for a single one bedroom unit, the developers say.

The new multi-family complex is the latest addition to the development of Arlington’s growing entertainment district totaling nearly $1 billion. Throughout the summer, construction continued on the Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center across the street from entertainment venue Texas Live!

One Rangers Way is led by real estate development company The Cordish Companies in partnership with the city of Arlington. Here’s a look at what the luxury complex will look like upon completion, according to project renderings:

One Rangers Way will feature direct access to the Richard Greene & Dr. Robert Cluck Linear Parks. Courtesy of One Rangers Way

Complex amenities include a lobby attendant and personalized concierge services. Courtesy of One Rangers Way

A demonstration and entertainment kitchen features numerous dining tables and lounge chairs. Courtesy of One Rangers Way

One Rangers Way will feature co-working spaces, a business center and conference room. Courtesy of One Rangers Way

The luxury complex features state of the art fitness facilities. Courtesy of One Rangers Way