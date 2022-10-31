ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Suspect formally charged in Pelosi assault

By John Ferrannini
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – The suspect in the assault of Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, was formally charged with assault and attempted kidnapping in federal court Monday.

David DePape, 42, of Richmond, Calif., was arrested by the San Francisco Police Department early Friday, according to a press release from the office of United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds of the Northern District of California.

Paul Pelosi suffered skull fracture in attack, expected to fully recover

“The complaint charges DePape with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison,” the press release states. “DePape is also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.”

Who is David DePape? Pelosi attack suspect reveled in conspiracy theories

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, and attached is an affidavit from FBI Special Agent Stephanie Minor.

“According to the complaint, minutes after the 911 call, two police officers responded to the Pelosi residence where they encountered Paul Pelosi and DePape struggling over a hammer,” the press release continues. “Officers told the men to drop the hammer, and DePape allegedly gained control of the hammer and swung it, striking Pelosi in the head. Officers immediately restrained DePape, while Pelosi appeared to be unconscious on the ground. As set forth in the complaint, once DePape was restrained, officers secured a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties from the crime scene, where officers also observed a broken glass door to the back porch.”

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

