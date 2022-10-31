PORTSMOUTH – The residents of Portsmouth are set to vote on two new amendments to the City Charter this election day. The first would ‘amend as necessary, the language in all sections of the City Charter that refer to gender to provide that those references are gender neutral and in doing such shall exempt from the requirements of Section 11 of the Charter.’ In short, the amendment would change references to city officials in the Charter from ‘he’ and ‘him’ to ‘they’ and ‘them’ where applicable.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO