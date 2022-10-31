Read full article on original website
Portsmouth Times
Council recognizes Mirabello
At a recent Portsmouth City Council meeting, Mayor Sean Dunne read a proclamation honoring local Taryn Mirabello. Mirabello, who works as supervisor of the Lucasville branch of the Portsmouth Public Library, recently received the 2022 Ohio Library Council’s Diana Vescelius Memorial Award. “I am proud and grateful to be...
Portsmouth Times
City set to vote on two charter amendments
PORTSMOUTH – The residents of Portsmouth are set to vote on two new amendments to the City Charter this election day. The first would ‘amend as necessary, the language in all sections of the City Charter that refer to gender to provide that those references are gender neutral and in doing such shall exempt from the requirements of Section 11 of the Charter.’ In short, the amendment would change references to city officials in the Charter from ‘he’ and ‘him’ to ‘they’ and ‘them’ where applicable.
cartercountytimes.com
Doucet and Miller meet in court
Embattled mayoral candidate Fred Miller met his challenger in court last week when the judge held the first hearing in the lawsuit brought by Larry Doucet to disqualify Miller’s candidacy. Doucet’s suit alleges that Miller, as a convicted felon, is ineligible to hold public office. Miller was convicted of...
Portsmouth Times
Letter to the Editor policy
The Daily Times editorial policy is independent of political party affiliation. Opinions expressed in the Our View column reflect the view of the Daily Times editorial board. Opinions elsewhere on this page are solely those of the writers expressing them. LETTERS POLICY. We welcome letters of 300 words or fewer....
Portsmouth Times
Sherman pens historical fiction on the fiddler
Local artist Nick Sherman, of Nick Sherman Creative, has recently used his talents and love of local stories to author a fictional history of the famed Boneyfiddler, the skeleton who has become the mascot of the Boneyfiddle Historic District. “How the Boneyfiddler Got its Bones” is the title of the...
Portsmouth Times
THEIR VIEW
My name is Collin Docterman. I currently serve as Chair of the Scioto County Democratic Party. I am a hospice nurse aide and my wife and I currently foster two young children. Since the very first time that my wife and I opened our door to a child, the vital importance of having this safety net for our county’s children has been clear. It has been a challenge that keeps us on our toes but also a true joy to provide a safe and nurturing environment for these children.
meigsindypress.com
Pomeroy Man Indicted for Allegedly Murdering Father in Athens County
ATHENS, Ohio – A Pomeroy man has been charged with the murder of a Buchtel resident Brian Swart, his father. According to a statement from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Brian Hart, 32, of Albany, was indicted Monday by and Athens County Grand Jury in the death of Brian Swart, 54.
Portsmouth Times
October 30th church news
St. John Lutheran Church German dinner and special events. Sunday morning worship will begin at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s church is provided. Pizza with Pastor is canceled for this week, but we hope our High School students will come and join us for our German dinner.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 11/2/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jessica Hickman, 37, of Olive Hill, arrested by Boyd County Jail, on...
Times Gazette
13 indicted by county grand jury
A Highland County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals totaling 27 charges when it convened Tuesday. Most of the offenses were drug related, and the others included grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. Indicted Tuesday were:. * Lula Spruance, 45, of Hillsboro, for aggravated possession...
Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
Grand Jury returns 24 public and 6 secret indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 21 and returned 24 Public Indictments and 6 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. Brandon Arnett, 35. Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Karlee...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Athens County woman indicted after leading police on 30-minute chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Nelsonville woman has been indicted on several charges Monday after leading police on a 30-minute chase in Athens County last week. Hannah Warren, 25, was indicted by an Athens County Grand Jury for charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, felonious assault and vandalism.
WLWT 5
Angela Wagner says son George offered to be first to confess to Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio — Angela Wagner, 52, was back on the witness stand Wednesday, testifying against her son, George Wagner. Both are accused of executing a murderous plan in April 2016 — along with Angela's husband Billy and their youngest son Jake. The carnage that transpired during the course...
Ohio high-risk offender arrested for possessing fentanyl, violating probation
A high-risk offender from Ohio was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs and paraphernalia, which violated his parole.
Trojans take 2nd shot at Ironton
PORTSMOUTH — Indeed, it’s not always often when one gets a second chance. For the Portsmouth Trojans, they are getting a second opportunity at undefeated Ironton — for a second consecutive season. And actually, in figuring it all out, it’s the fifth time the proud Trojans try...
Issues calling 911 for AT&T customers in Greenup County, Kentucky
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Greenup County Public Safety says Greenup County, Kentucky residents using AT&T wireless might have issues reaching 911. They say this is only for people using AT&T on mobile phones. If you have AT&T, you can call Greenup County E911 at 606-473-1411 or text 911 where available, the Public Safety’s Facebook […]
Felony charges dropped against Ohio roofing company
Shield Roofing, based in South Point, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury for lying to its customers, including a church and elderly residents. As a part of this plea deal, all customers are expected to get their money back.
Ohio man arrested for rape in Scioto County
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing charges for the rape of a minor in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Scioto County Children Services contacted deputies Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, after receiving information that a child had been sexually assaulted. During the investigation, detectives learned the victim would have […]
Ironton Tribune
Two men indicted for copper theft
Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
