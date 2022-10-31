Read full article on original website
Manchester United Player’s Agent Says Departure Is Imminent
An agent of a Manchester United player has said that the departure of his client could be imminent after the World Cup.
SkySports
Gerard Pique: Barcelona defender announces retirement from football
Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from professional football and says his final game will be Barcelona's match against Almeria at the Nou Camp on Saturday. The 35-year-old, a three-time Champions League and eight-time La Liga winner with boyhood club Barcelona, revealed the news in a video message posted on his social media.
'I don't think any Manchester United fan could of ever predicted that': Fans are left baffled after Erik ten Hag brings on Harry Maguire as a STRIKER as they chased second goal in latter stages against Real Sociedad
Manchester United fans have taken to social media to display their confusion after Harry Maguire was partnered alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the latter stages of the win over Real Sociedad. Alejandro Garnacho scored the only goal of the game after 17 minutes to ensure Erik ten Hag's side rounded off...
ESPN
Lionel Messi return to Barcelona good for player and club - LaLiga president Javier Tebas
LaLiga president Javier Tebas has said it would be good for both Lionel Messi and Barcelona if the Argentina captain plays for his former club again. Messi, whose performances for Barca and Argentina won him seven Ballon d'Or awards, left after 21 years in August 2021 with the club struggling financially.
wpgxfox28.com
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Dates, kick-off Times
Originally Posted On: https://olympicstimes.com/fifa-world-cup-2022-schedule/. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is a major football tournament scheduled to be held in Qatar. As the host country, Qatar has a great opportunity to showcase its new infrastructure and build a positive reputation for itself. Becoming a successful country during the event will be...
tennisuptodate.com
"Domestic abusers shouldn't be allowed on tour " - Tennis fans slam Kyrgios following his reaction to not qualifying for ATP Finals singles event
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals doubles event, which will be held in Turin from November 13–20. The fact that they have won a Grand Slam and are between the eighth and 20th-ranked ATP Doubles Team following the Paris Masters guarantees them a spot in the competition, even though they are now seventh in the Race to Turin.
theScore
Field set, possible matchups revealed for Champions League round of 16
Seeding for the Champions League round of 16 was finalized Wednesday, as AC Milan secured the final available place in the knockout stage by crushing Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 and finishing second in Group E. Elsewhere, Benfica pipped Paris Saint-Germain to top spot in Group H by beating Maccabi Haifa...
Soccer-Senegal's Mane living the dream of millions of Africans
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sadio Mane is the embodiment of the dreams of millions of young Africans, emerging from a small village in Senegal to play at the highest level in Europe and become an international icon.
Soccer-United States at the World Cup
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
ESPN
2022 World Cup: All squad lists for Qatar
The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, and the national team coaches are now beginning to name their squads. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament, hoping that star players...
ng-sportingnews.com
Champions League Round of 16 draw: Teams qualified, fixtures, date, and time to start 2022-2023 knockouts
With one matchday remaining in the UEFA Champions League group stage, 14 teams have secured qualification to the Round of 16 while there are just two more places still up for grabs. The latest teams to assure themselves of a place in the knockout rounds were Chelsea, Liverpool, Inter, PSG,...
The NFL continues to market London Games as a spectacle event for fans in the UK, but the novelty is beginning to wear off
A number of fans told Insider that they were disappointed with their experiences at the London Games this year.
