ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5newsonline.com

The Sasha Goforth story

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville native Sasha Goforth is every basketball coach’s dream. While playing for the Purple Dogs she was a McDonald's all-American, named to the Jordan Brand Classic and ranked a five-star by ESPN. “By the way she played it would be natural to think, this kid...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Anna Podojil leaving a record-breaking legacy at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you ask Arkansas head coach Colby Hale, senior forward Anna Podjil is the ideal star player to coach. “If you walked into the team and you didn’t know who she was, you wouldn’t say in three seconds, ‘oh, that’s the star player,’" Hale said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

University of Arkansas fends off Auburn's attempt to hire Yurachek

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn University offered Hunter Yurachek $2 million to fill its vacant athletic director position, but the University of Arkansas seems to have succeeded in keeping him with a raise and another contract extension, Arkansas Business reports. University of Arkansas System spokesman Nate Hinkel said Monday that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Northwest Arkansas couple says 'til death do us part' on Halloween night

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Spooky season fans call it the nightmare on Backus Avenue. It's a festive Halloween display in Bentonville. “We like scaring people," said Jimmy Pottridge, the Halloween display owner. "It’s right up our alley.”. For the past four years, the Pottridges' created a large Halloween display...
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy