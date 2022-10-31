Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
The Sasha Goforth story
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville native Sasha Goforth is every basketball coach’s dream. While playing for the Purple Dogs she was a McDonald's all-American, named to the Jordan Brand Classic and ranked a five-star by ESPN. “By the way she played it would be natural to think, this kid...
Anna Podojil leaving a record-breaking legacy at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you ask Arkansas head coach Colby Hale, senior forward Anna Podjil is the ideal star player to coach. “If you walked into the team and you didn’t know who she was, you wouldn’t say in three seconds, ‘oh, that’s the star player,’" Hale said.
University of Arkansas fends off Auburn's attempt to hire Yurachek
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn University offered Hunter Yurachek $2 million to fill its vacant athletic director position, but the University of Arkansas seems to have succeeded in keeping him with a raise and another contract extension, Arkansas Business reports. University of Arkansas System spokesman Nate Hinkel said Monday that...
Severe weather threats cause schedule changes for Week 10 of high school football
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Due to the threat of severe weather on Friday, Nov. 4, some week 10 games have been moved to Thursday, Nov. 3. Here is an updated list of those games. Bentonville West at Bentonville - 7 p.m. West Fork at Greenland - 7:30 p.m. Gentry at...
Pregnant Arkansas woman missing under suspicious circumstances
Ashley Bush, a mother of three—soon to be four— was last seen on Monday, Oct. 31. in Benton County with a woman who introduced herself as Lucy.
Northwest Arkansas couple says 'til death do us part' on Halloween night
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Spooky season fans call it the nightmare on Backus Avenue. It's a festive Halloween display in Bentonville. “We like scaring people," said Jimmy Pottridge, the Halloween display owner. "It’s right up our alley.”. For the past four years, the Pottridges' created a large Halloween display...
Crawford County farm offering reward for information after 3 goats shot, killed
UNIONTOWN, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three goats were shot and killed on a farm in Uniontown over the weekend. The owners say they are horrified someone would do this. “It was heartbreaking because these animals are our life,” said Misty Helvey, the...
Fiancé of missing pregnant woman in Benton Co. pleads for her safe return
"To whoever has her, please let her go. We don't have much, all we have is our family, it's all we got, we just want her home."
Benton Co. deputies search for missing pregnant woman last seen with person she met online
Ashley Bush was last seen in a vehicle with another woman in Maysville around 3 p.m. on Oct. 31. The woman allegedly drove Bush to a job interview in Bentonville.
Rogers parents charged in the death of their 2-month-old son
Officials say Emily and Vincent Heyns stayed up all night watching movies after smoking weed. Their 2-month-old was found unresponsive hours later.
