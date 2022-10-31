ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Main Street Kent hosts new holiday event that's anything but cookie cutter

By Derek Kreider, Record-Courier
 3 days ago

On Dec. 5, Kent residents can embark on a tour of downtown businesses, collecting holiday-themed cookies from each one.

Tickets for this inaugural Cookie Walk — hosted by Main Street Kent in conjunction with Acorn Alley and College Town Kent— go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $35 each, and can be purchased online , but only 200 are available.

Heather Malarcik, Main Street Kent's executive director, said she expects tickets to sell quickly.

Malarcik said that a portion of the money generated by the ticket sales will go to Kent Social Services, with the remainder benefitting Main Street Kent.

Rain, sleet, snow, or shine, ticket holders will begin their holiday expedition checking in from noon to 2 p.m. at the Kent Stage, where they will receive a holiday decorated cookie tin and a Cookie Walk map.

From 1 to 2 p.m., ticket holders checking in at the Kent Stage lobby will be serenaded by the Davey fifth grade choir.

Participants are invited to spend their day downtown collecting cookies, grabbing a bite to eat, and shopping —perhaps enjoying a boozy beverage-to-go inside the bounds of Kent's DORA.

Almost two dozen businesses are participating in the Cookie Walk including Bent Tree Coffee, Daisy Pops, and Hazelmade.

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at DKreider@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Main Street Kent hosts new holiday event that's anything but cookie cutter

