Flathead Beacon
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
discoveringmontana.com
The Best Horseback Riding in Whitefish, Montana
Many outdoor lovers with previous experience of Whitefish in Montana will likely report the destination as a scenic, world-class ski resort town. On top of that, it also happens to be a great location for a spot of horseback riding. More than just a few scenic horseback riding trail adventures...
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
montanarightnow.com
Snowy, scattered wet road conditions impacting roads in Flathead Valley
KALISPELL, Mont. - Snow is impacting road conditions in the Flathead Valley Wednesday morning. According to the Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, road conditions are snow and ice on Highway 93 from Junction Montana 28-Elmo to Junction Montana 82 East-Somers. Continuing on Highway 93 from Junction Montana...
NBCMontana
More than 8K residents without power in Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
NBCMontana
Outage map: 10,000+ customers still without power in Flathead Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric's Outage map shows more than 10,000 customers without power as of 6:45a.m. The outage map shows 3,800 customers have had power restored. More than 208 outages have been reported in the past 48 hours, impacting more than 14,000 customers. The electric cooperative gave the...
NBCMontana
Slideoffs, hazardous road conditions reported on U.S. 93 near Polson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a spun out semi is causing partial blockage of U.S. 93 at mile marker 64, near Polson. Viewers have also sent in video of multiple slideoffs on Polson Hill.
Flathead Beacon
2022 Midterm Election: A Flathead Valley Voter Guide
Ballots for Montana’s general midterm election are due by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, which means from here on out voters with absentee ballots must hand-deliver them to their designated polling place, or to the Flathead County Election Department, which has moved to its new location at the Flathead County North Complex, 290 B North Main Street, Kalispell. Ballots may also be hand-delivered to one of two drive-through drop-off locations, located outside the election office or at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on North Meridian in Kalispell.
mtpr.org
Some Flathead Electric customers could be without power until Friday
Roughly 10,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative members were without power Thursday afternoon following Wednesday’s snowstorm. Flathead Electric said power is expected to be restored by Thursday evening in areas around Kalispell where the most customers have been impacted, but warned some customers in smaller outage areas may not have power until sometime Friday.
Government Technology
3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses
(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
Flathead Beacon
The ‘Poster Child’ for Development Approval
In August of 2021, the Kalispell City Council approved 400 units of housing near the Foys Lake interchange on a failed development property. In March of 2022, the council approved 600 housing units in between Two Mile Drive and Three Mile Drive. Two years earlier, it greenlit 144 apartment units on Meridian Court, which were recently constructed on the city’s west side.
Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 3, 2022
Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 14,000 members were without power on Thursday afternoon.
Flathead Beacon
Steering Committee Reviews Draft Roadmap as Whitefish Housing Refresh Continues
A recent meeting of the Whitefish Strategic Housing Steering Committee provided another opportunity to provide feedback on a draft roadmap document intended to guide the city as it seeks to improve housing opportunities for people struggling amid the community’s housing crisis. The steering committee—which consists of city staff, city...
discoveringmontana.com
McGinnis Meadows Cattle & Guest Ranch, Libby
McGinnis Meadows Cattle & Guest Ranch is located in Northwest Montana’s picturesque town of Libby. This authentic working cattle ranch is set in a wide-open meadow at elevations of more than 3,000 feet surrounded by forested mountain terrain. Originally homesteaded in the 1890s, the ranch today still contains certain...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Teens Arrested on Robbery Charges
Three Kalispell teenagers who were allegedly involved in a robbery at a Butte bank on Sept. 1 were arrested late last month. Caleb Bernhardt, 19, was arrested on a felony count of robbery and booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Oct. 26. He was released the following day.
Flathead Beacon
Power Outages, School Closures for Two Flathead County School Districts
Helena Flats School and the Somers Lakeside School District on Wednesday morning cancelled school due to weather-related power outages. Helena Flats told the Beacon that power had been on and off at the school throughout the morning, and that the district did not feel it could bring students in for a normal day of instruction. The school anticipates a normal school day tomorrow.
Heavy snow causes widespread power outages in the Flathead
The Flathead Electric Cooperative reports "significant damage" occurred due to Wednesday's winter weather.
montanarightnow.com
Homicide under investigation in Bigfork
The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. BIGFORK, Mont. – On October 28, 2022 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Responding deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased 65 year old male and deceased 62 year old female inside. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team were called out to process the scene, and interviews were conducted with a person of interest. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FCSO Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
Flathead Beacon
County Approves Purchase of Land for Septage Facility
The Flathead County Commissioners at their Oct. 21 meeting approved the purchase of a 36.9-acre property that could serve as a new regional septage facility in the county. The purchase agreement for the property, located at 305 Wiley Dike Road in the lower valley, is for $1.5 million with a closing date of the sale in January. The sale price is nearly three times what the commissioners initially approved of earlier in October.
