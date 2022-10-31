ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Comments

Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kqennewsradio.com

LOUISIANA WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS

A Louisiana woman was jailed for an alleged trespass incident, by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at about 2:30 a.m. the 38-year old was taken into custody after she returned to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, only 20 minutes after being trespassed. The suspect also punched a victim multiple times, but he did not want to press charges.
ROSEBURG, OR
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Pickup Truck on LA 378

Louisiana Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Pickup Truck on LA 378. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of North Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish shortly after 5:00 a.m. Caleb Jase Hebert, 30, of Starks, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Marie’s Medical

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living Samantha Kolokuris is showing off the new Marie’s Medical apparel, including T-shirts, jackets, long sleeves, and backpacks. To get a closer look at the collection, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack has issued a report comparing certain processes for the State Central Registry to standards...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Audit finds fault with Louisiana child abuser registry

Compared with most other states, Louisiana requires less evidence to place someone’s name on a state registry of child abuse perpetrators, according to a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. (Canva image) Compared with most other states, Louisiana requires less evidence to place someone’s name on a state registry...
LOUISIANA STATE
Eunice News

Loggers prayed as fervently as farmers

In the late 1800s, before narrow-gauge railroads crisscrossed the piney woods of southwest Louisiana, loggers prayed just as fervently as farmers for just the right amount of rain. It wasn’t because they wanted the trees to grow. It was so that they could get their logs to the sawmills. In those days, logs were floated down the Calcasieu River to the dozen mills that ringed Lake Charles, and the…
LOUISIANA STATE

Community Policy