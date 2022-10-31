Read full article on original website
St. Landry Parish District Attorney: Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Girlfriend
Three years ago, Alana Michelle Zuccaro went missing from Pineville on March 20th. Within two weeks her body was found off Highway 103 after investigators acted on a tip to find a body in the town of Washington.
Former St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office employee arrested again, theft and malfeasance charges
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office employee has been arrested for a second time this month, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
St. Landry Parish launches new investigation division
In St. Landry Parish, Parish President Jessie Bellard launched a new investigation division specifically for parish complaints, both civil and criminal.
Former St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy booked with more charges
Former Major Eliot Bertrand has been accused of additional counts of injuring public records and malfeasance.
St. Landry Parish School Board member Accused of Shooting Neighbor
According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, Joshua Boudreaux accidentally shot his neighbor in the leg, while aiming to shoot a dog on Sunday.
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring after Louisiana girl dies of overdose
Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday.
Arnaudville man shoots at dog, accidentally hits neighbor
A man has been arrested after accidentally shooting his neighbor while trying to shoot a dog, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 838 After Running Stop Sign
Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 838 After Running Stop Sign. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 1, 2022, that on October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. Kieta M. Hale, 45, of Monroe, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LOUISIANA WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS
A Louisiana woman was jailed for an alleged trespass incident, by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at about 2:30 a.m. the 38-year old was taken into custody after she returned to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, only 20 minutes after being trespassed. The suspect also punched a victim multiple times, but he did not want to press charges.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
Louisiana Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Pickup Truck on LA 378
Louisiana Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Pickup Truck on LA 378. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of North Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish shortly after 5:00 a.m. Caleb Jase Hebert, 30, of Starks, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
‘One moment can cost you the rest of your life:’ Woman shares story marking 5 years since Louisiana’s Criminal Justice Reform package signed into law
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has been on a statewide tour to mark the five-year anniversary of Louisiana’s bi-partisan Criminal Justice Reform Package. Many of the 10 bills of the criminal justice reform package took effect on November 1, 2017. And some people are turning...
Louisiana Living: Marie’s Medical
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living Samantha Kolokuris is showing off the new Marie’s Medical apparel, including T-shirts, jackets, long sleeves, and backpacks. To get a closer look at the collection, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack has issued a report comparing certain processes for the State Central Registry to standards...
Audit finds fault with Louisiana child abuser registry
Compared with most other states, Louisiana requires less evidence to place someone’s name on a state registry of child abuse perpetrators, according to a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. (Canva image) Compared with most other states, Louisiana requires less evidence to place someone’s name on a state registry...
Loggers prayed as fervently as farmers
In the late 1800s, before narrow-gauge railroads crisscrossed the piney woods of southwest Louisiana, loggers prayed just as fervently as farmers for just the right amount of rain. It wasn’t because they wanted the trees to grow. It was so that they could get their logs to the sawmills. In those days, logs were floated down the Calcasieu River to the dozen mills that ringed Lake Charles, and the…
Louisiana breaks ‘record high’ in unclaimed property search, claim rates
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A record high within a 24-hour period in unclaimed property search and claim rates was reported in Louisiana. Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder said over 128,000 searches were conducted and 5,500 claims were filed in 24 hours. “Louisiana is outpacing other states across the nation...
