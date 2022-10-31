Read full article on original website
American Citizen
3d ago
How could you Parole a cold blood killer like this? Totally discusting. California and everyone responsible should ashamed!
mymotherlode.com
Local Man Who Killed Former Girlfriend In 1988 Denied Parole
Sonora, CA — A man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in Tuolumne County in 1988 will remain behind bars. Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke recently argued against the state potentially paroling 52-year-old Cheyenne Knox. When he was 17 years old he killed 19-year-old Yvette Stagno because she did not want to get back into a romantic relationship with him. He used a .28 caliber shotgun to shoot her twice at short range on Green Springs Road.
mymotherlode.com
Large Meth Bust In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A raid on a homeless encampment in Mariposa County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of over 155 grams of methamphetamine. Mariposa Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a warrant Tuesday on a makeshift residence consisting of a broken-down vehicle covered in tarps on Frank Wilson Way off Highway 49 in Mariposa, as pictured in the image box. Deputies uncovered 157.5 grams in total.
mymotherlode.com
Turlock Man Caught With Stolen Vehicle In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A Central Valley man was arrested early Tuesday morning after being caught with a stolen vehicle on Wigwam Road in Jamestown. The truck was taken out of Merced County and spotted by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant who ran a records check on the vehicle. 29-year-old Jose Silveira-Teixeira was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody. He initially gave officials a false name and driver’s license number, and his true identity was determined after fingerprinting at the jail.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Public Health Update
Update Nov 3, 2:20 PM: The CDC has updated their data and Tuolumne County has been moved down to the Moderate Transmission Level while Stanislaus has moved from Moderate up a level to Substantial. The Transmission level is a four-tier level with Substantial being a step below High. The Substantial Transmission level indicates 50-99 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days with a percentage of positive tests during the past 7 days being between 8-9%. Moderate is from 10-49 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days with a percentage of positive tests during the past 7 days being between 5-7%. The current CDC data represents non-home tests from Thu. Oct. 27 to Wed. Nov 02. for case rate and from Tue. Oct. 25 to Mon. Oct. 31 2022 for percent positivity. Tuolumne Public Health’s comments below are based on the previous weeks’ CDC data. All California counties remain in the Low Green Community Level of the three-tier system the CDC assigns with a formula that takes into account the seven-day case rate and total local COVID hospitalizations as in the chart here and detailed here.
Mountain Democrat
Suspect sought in bike shop break-in
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video surveillance breaking into a Cameron Park bike shop Oct. 23, reportedly stealing a mountain bike valued at more than $5,000. The burglar targeted Bison Bikes on Cameron Park Drive...
mymotherlode.com
New Details On Wednesday’s HWY 4 Semi Crash
Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information regarding a big rig crash that shut down Highway 4 for several hours. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. west of the Hunt Road intersection, between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County, as reported here. The CHP reports the driver, 21-year-old William Magana of Oakland, was driving a 2008 Kenworth semi and pulling a trailer westbound on the highway at about 35 mph. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Magana was driving the truck at an unsafe speed for the wet roadways. Due to his unsafe speed, he could not negotiate the turn in the roadway and allowed the trailer to leave the roadway, causing it to overturn and spill its load of scrap metal.”
mymotherlode.com
SPD Investigating Assault At A Downtown Bar
Sonora, CA — An assault at a Sonora bar is under investigation, and police are seeking more information from the public. The Sonora PD reports that it happened on Tuesday morning at around 1:30am at the Office Bar on South Washington Street. Any witnesses to the fight, or those with cell phone recordings or video surveillance, are asked to call the PD at 209-532-8143.
Living Up To The Costume: Suspect Booked Into Jail Wearing Fireball Outfit After Alleged Drunken Antics
If the costume fits…A man in California dressed in a Fireball Whisky costume allegedly lived up to what he portrayed with a string of drunken crimes, Radar has learned.Dominic Salazar, 31, was booked into Madera County jail on Nov. 1 on a series of charges. He was accused of drunken disorderly conduct, domestic battery, and several other charges. He is being held on $5,000 bond.He was booked early in the morning, according to the Smoking Gun, but details on what led to his arrest has not been released.A mugshot of Salazar showed the suspect dressed in a full Fireball Whisky...
mymotherlode.com
Ideas Wanted For Gateway Signs In Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA –Community input is needed to help design community gateway signs along the four state highways in Calaveras County. Caltrans is partnering with the Calaveras County Department of Public Works (DPW) to build gateway monuments and wayfinding signs at key locations in the county. In all, 22 signs will go up in seven communities along Highways 12, 26, 49, and 4. Those communities include Angels Camp, Arnold, Copperopolis, Mokelumne Hill, Murphys, San Andreas, and Valley Springs.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Structure Fire In Jamestown
Update at 2 p.m.: Firefighters have extinguished a structure fire in the Rawhide Mobile Home Park in the 8400 block of Old Melones Road near Gold Run Trail, southeast of New Melones Lake. The flames broke out just before 1 p.m.; it is unclear how many trailers were involved in the blaze. There are reports of an explosion that blew the roof off of one mobile home, which is a total loss. The public is asked to avoid the area as crews continue to mop up. What ignited the fire is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Slick Roadways Causing Crashes In Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — Vehicles have been sliding off the roadways in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties after thunderstorms blew through. Currently, there are two crashes in Tuolumne County, including a vehicle into a tree on Tuolumne Road near Morris Road with no injuries. Another vehicle went off Highway 49 near Tuttletown Road in the Tuttletown area. It went down a 10-foot ditch and overturned, landing on its roof. An ambulance has been called to this wreck, but there is no word on injuries to report at this time.
mymotherlode.com
New Power Outage Impacts Part Of Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA — When the storm system passed through the region yesterday, thousands in the Mother Lode lost power. They impacted areas like parts of downtown Sonora, Columbia, Tuolumne, Chinese Camp, Railroad Flat, Wilseyville and West Point. Those outages from yesterday have been restored, according to PG&E. However, there is one new outage this morning in the Rancho Calaveras area. It is impacting 712 customers. It started at around 5:20 this morning. It is unknown when there will be full restoration.
mymotherlode.com
Emergency Tree Work Will Close Roadways In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA – Travelers can expect detours on two roadways in Twain Harte and one in Sonora due to tree work. Tuolumne County Public Works officials report that PG&E subcontractors will be conducting emergency tree removal in both communities at the end of this week and the beginning of next week. County officials detailed, “Detours will be in place, and flaggers will be posted around the work areas to guide pedestrians and assist residents in and out of driveways.”
mymotherlode.com
Over 2,800 PG&E Customers Lose Power In Tuolumne County
Tuolumne County, CA – A total of 2,885 PG&E customers are without power in Tuolumne County after a loud thunderstorm blew through. In Sonora, 504 were left without electricity in the downtown area along both sides of Washington Street/Highway 49. There are 1,324 customers in the Tuolumne area and 863 in Columbia along both sides of Parrotts Ferry Road with no lights. In Chinese Camp, 194 customers lost power in the Montezuma Junction area along Highway 49/120.
Atwater crash kills 2 pedestrians before mini van smashes into pole
Officials in the North Valley have identified the two pedestrians killed Wednesday morning in Atwater.
L.A. Weekly
Kyla Sartin, Marrissa Walker Injured in DUI Collision on Highway 108 [Confidence, CA]
DUI Driver Arrested after Rollover Accident near Confidence Road. The incident occurred near Confidence Road on October 20th. According to reports, Kellye Asseng, 31, of Modesto, was driving eastbound on Highway 108 when her car veered off the edge and overturned for unknown reasons. Paramedics airlifted one of the passengers,...
mymotherlode.com
A Trash Compactor Replacement Will Close Avery Recycling Center
Avery, CA – Those expecting to dump their trash at the Avery Recycling and Disposal Transfer Station tomorrow will have to find another facility as it will be closed. Household trash and recyclables are accepted at the station located at 4541 Segale Road near Avery Middle School off Highway 4 Friday-Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each of those days. Calaveras County Integrated Waste Management officials relay that the station will be closed on Friday, November 4th while a construction crew dismantles and replaces the old compactor with a new one.
csengineermag.com
Replacing the Hickman Road Bridge
Improving a scour-critical and seismically deficient bridge and housing local wildlife. In 1964, the Hickman Road Bridge was constructed to improve the connection of the City of Waterford to the southern part of Stanislaus County, in California, and maintain a major regional north-south roadway in the central part of the county. The bridge is located just south of the City of Waterford and crosses the nearly 150-mile-long Tuolumne River. The existing structure was approximately 58 years old and consisted of a seven-span concrete box girder with concrete abutment and pier walls supported on pile caps founded on driven piles. When a structural and seismic evaluation was conducted on the existing bridge, it was found to be scour critical and seismically deficient. Over the bridge’s almost six decades of service, the pile caps at the piers located adjacent to the main river channel had become undermined during high flow events, which led to its status of being scour critical. Because the Tuolumne River channel was continuing to degrade the structure, there was no practical solution to repairing the scour damage at the pile caps. Coupled with the fact that the bridge did not meet existing seismic design criteria, it was now eligible for replacement under the California Department of Transportation’s (Caltrans) Highway Bridge Program (HBP).
Atwater Village arsonist continues igniting cars, targeting neighborhood
An Atwater Village community remains on edge as an arsonist strikes again, lighting cars on fire as the neighborhood remains fast asleep. In a typically quiet neighborhood in Atwater Village, a suspect is going around and lighting cars on fire. A few locals captured the flames on camera through surveillance video. “I was woken up […]
mymotherlode.com
Election’s Official Has Warning About Last Minute Ballots
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista has advice for those who plan to drop their ballots in the mail in the hours leading up to Election Day. She says, “The later you mail your ballot, one should consider going into the post office and...
