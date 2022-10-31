Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Sleep at Each Stage of Life
Insufficient sleep creates different challenges throughout life: lack of cognitive processing for children, increased fall risks for seniors. Insomnia can persist for months and can impact other health concerns. Supporting sleep can create a cascade of lifelong, positive health effects. Through each life stage, sleep is critical to our mental,...
Five hours’ sleep is tipping point for poor health, study suggests
Adults over 50 who get less than five hours of sleep at night may have an increased risk of developing at least two chronic diseases, research suggests.Evidence from self-reported data indicates that compared to those who slept for up to seven hours a night, people who reported getting five hours or less shut eye were 30% more likely to be diagnosed with diseases – such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease – over the span of 25 years.Based on the findings, published in the journal Plos Medicine, the researchers involved in the study recommend getting between seven and eight hours...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health, Sleep, and Circadian Rhythms
Circadian rhythms are cycles that regulate almost everything in our bodies, telling us when to sleep, wake, and eat. Circadian rhythm disruption can lead to mental and physical illness. The genetics of circadian rhythms hold clues to causes of sleep problems and mental illness. Sleep: Most of us spend about...
PsyPost
New study links suffering from long-lasting severe depression to reduction in brain volume
A study on a large sample of patients found chronic, long-lasting depression to be associated with reduced brain volume. The reduced volume was found in brain regions relevant for planning one’s behavior, focusing attention, thinking, learning and remembering and also in regions relevant for regulating emotions. The study was published in Neurobiology and Treatment of Depression.
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
scitechdaily.com
Eating at Night Linked to Depression and Anxiety-Like Moods
Eating during the day might have mental health benefits. Using food to alleviate your mood? The time of meals may have an impact on mood, including levels of depression and anxiety, according to recent research. In a study that simulated night work, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, examined the effects of eating during the day and at night as opposed to solely during the day.
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
Healthline
How Does ADHD Affect The Brain?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a type of neurological disorder called a neurodevelopmental disorder. ADHD affects your brain and nervous system, like all neurological disorders, but it also affects brain development. ADHD is presumed to be present from birth. If left untreated, it can interfere with learning and the...
How sleep scientists helped people soothe their nightmares
Combining two psychological techniques can help you become your own Sandman. Sophie SchwartzIn a small nightmare disorder study, dreams connected to positive stimuli and emotions led to better rest.
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
(WXYZ) — When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it...
Medical News Today
Depression tests for teens: What to know
Depression is a mental health condition that can cause irritability, fatigue, and an inability to concentrate. A healthcare professional will generally perform medical and psychological evaluations when making a diagnosis. They may also use the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) to learn the extent of depressive symptoms. The National Institute of...
ajmc.com
Wearable Health Devices Have Low Uptake Among Individuals With Heart Disease
Only 18% of US adults with cardiovascular disease (CVD) and 26% of adults at risk for CVD use wearable health devices. Individuals who need to use wearable health devices such as smart watches may actually be using them the least, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022.
Lack of sleep could make you go blind, new study warns
Poor sleep could make you go blind, according to a new study. Too much or too little shut-eye, as well as experiencing daytime sleepiness, insomnia and snoring, can all increase the risk of developing glaucoma, say scientists. Glaucoma is a common eye condition where the optic nerve, which connects the...
ajmc.com
Less Invasive Emphysema Treatment Appears Just as Effective as Keyhole Surgery
Results from a study on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction and lung volume reduction surgery may aid medical professionals in selecting the best treatment for patients with emphysema. A recent study presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain, compared results from invasive and noninvasive emphysema treatments, finding...
CNET
Sleeping More Can Lead to a Higher Paycheck. Here's Why
I bet that if I asked how many days you've showed up sleep-deprived to work, you'd probably say you've lost count. Whether it be because of anxiety, trouble falling asleep or because you woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't go back to sleep, lack of sleep can take a toll on your mood and productivity at work.
Psych Centra
Can Nootropics Help with ADHD?
Nootropics are often recommended as a way to manage ADHD symptoms. This article explores how they work to help you learn if they might be right for you. If you’ve met one person with ADHD, you’ve met one person with ADHD. It’s a complex condition and individuals experience it differently. This can make it challenging for health professionals to manage it adequately.
Medical News Today
What is the connection between migraine and depression?
People with migraine have an increased risk of depression. In addition, depression can also increase the risk of migraine. Although there is no clear explanation for the link between migraine and depression, they may share similar causes. Genetic factors, changes in the brain, and alterations of chemicals in the body...
ajmc.com
Urgent Need for CRSwNP Treatment Optimization in Finland
A significant uptick in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) among patients with comorbid asthma has been seen in the country over the past decade. In Finland, among patients who have chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) and asthma, the use of systemic corticosteroids and chances of undergoing endoscopic sinus surgery (ESS) have increased over the past decade.
Comments / 0