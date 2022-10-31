ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

enchantingtexas.com

Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022

Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Watch Houston Life KIDS

Join our kid co-host Saturday at 10:00 a.m. for this show highlighting the amazing kids in our community. Search for KPRC 2+ on your smart TV or on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV. Click the “Watch Live” tab on the Click2Houston app – which is free to...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
HOUSTON, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Texas Renaissance Festival

TODD MISSION — My girlfriend, Navina Bhatkar, and I have been together for three years. To mark the anniversary we take a trip to the Texas Renaissance Festival every year during Halloween weekend. This time, we decided to camp and stay overnight because the drive is about two-and-a-half hours...
TODD MISSION, TX
Click2Houston.com

Severe weather threat tonight

After a quiet morning we’ll track a line of thunderstorms that may bring severe weather to southeast Texas tonight. We have a 30% chance of rain this afternoon, but the main line arrives at 9pm tonight in our northern and western cities. It’s in Houston at 11pm and along our coast at 1am.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston spot out to prove Bayou City has the best Philly cheesesteaks

Houston Astros fans looking to chow down on an iconic Philadelphia food have the chance to do so for free during the World Series, as one local restaurant has a special promotion to pair with the team's Fall Classic showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jeremy Sanders—owner of Texadelphia Memorial, located...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston eatery recognized for America’s best Banh Mi sandwich: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best international sandwiches, where does your mind go, and do you know have your go-to spot to find them in your city in the U.S.?. We’re curious for a few reasons, one, it’s National Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 (woohoo!), and second, a report from Men’s Journal claims that America’s best version of one of the best international sandwiches, Vietnam’s Banh Mi, can be found in a Southeast Texas eatery.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country

The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
TEXAS STATE

