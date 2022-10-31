ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NJ.com

Threat against N.J. synagogues has been neutralized, sources say

UPDATE: FBI locates suspect who made ‘credible’ threat against N.J. synagogues. Man reportedly held ‘extremist’ views. The broad threats against New Jersey synagogues that prompted a statewide warning by the FBI on Thursday has been “neutralized,” a state official speaking on background told NJ Advance Media on Friday morning.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ flu cases on the rise — How to protect yourself naturally

Cases of the flu almost disappeared in the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This flu season is predicted to be worse than in the last two years. The flu has been around forever and flu vaccines have been promoted heavily in the last decade as the best way to protect yourself.
Beach Radio

NJ residents warned about ‘tripledemic’ health threat

With everyone spending an increasing amount of time indoors this fall, infectious disease expert Dr. Meg Fisher, who is the New Jersey Acting Deputy Commissioner of Health, says we are beginning to see an uptick in the number of COVID and influenza cases, along with a spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
NJ.com

N.J. residents to get $336M from feds to help cover rising energy costs

As energy prices rise, New Jersey residents will get $336 million worth of help from the federal government. The state will receive $153.3 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help pay winter heating bills, and $183.1 million in rebates for homeowners buying energy-efficient appliances making their buildings more energy-efficient, the White House announced Wednesday.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

