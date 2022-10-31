Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 1,546 COVID cases, 7 deaths. High community levels now in 2 counties.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,546 COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths on Friday as the CDC upgraded the community levels of coronavirus to “high” for two counties. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases is 1,335 — a 1% increase from a week ago and...
N.J. reports 1,531 COVID cases, 9 deaths. More than 1,100 patients hospitalized.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,531 COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths on Wednesday. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive cases is 1,352 — an 8% increase from a week ago and an 18% decrease from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission was...
Feds bust nationwide $545M catalytic converter theft scheme with N.J. ties, officials say
A New Jersey business knowingly trafficked catalytic converters stolen from around the country in a scheme that netted more than $545 million in illicit gains, federal authorities said as they announced twenty-one arrests targeting the alleged nationwide criminal enterprise. The takedown led to arrests Wednesday and searches in Oklahoma, Wyoming,...
N.J. reports 1,025 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Transmission rate remains near key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,025 COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths on Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive cases is 1,309 — a 4% increase from a week ago and a 20% decrease from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission was...
FBI locates suspect who made ‘credible’ threat against N.J. synagogues. Man reportedly held ‘extremist’ views.
Federal law enforcement officials say the individual who made “broad threats” against New Jersey synagogues — prompting the FBI’s Newark field office on Thursday to issue a rare public alert urging caution at temples around the state — “no longer poses a danger to the community.”
The most stolen cars in NJ as lawmakers demand action on crime
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer renewed his call for a federal crackdown on auto thefts, given a 19% rise in the crime in New Jersey so far in 2022 that followed a 22% jump in 2021. Each year, the National Insurance Crime Bureau publishes its "Hot Wheels" list of...
Threat against N.J. synagogues has been neutralized, sources say
UPDATE: FBI locates suspect who made ‘credible’ threat against N.J. synagogues. Man reportedly held ‘extremist’ views. The broad threats against New Jersey synagogues that prompted a statewide warning by the FBI on Thursday has been “neutralized,” a state official speaking on background told NJ Advance Media on Friday morning.
Goodfellas, money, drugs and a near suicide: The N.J. horse racing comeback story nobody would’ve bet on
This is a racetrack story — not a “Mom and Pop do the Derby” story or the kind of ruffles and flourishes that always follow the coronation of a Triple Crown winner. You’ve probably heard most of those. Happy endings are what keeps the media writing about horses, trainers and jockeys.
15 arrested in ring that cops say ‘flooded’ N.J. city’s streets with illegal guns
State and federal authorities say they’ve dismantled a South Carolina-to-Paterson gun-trafficking ring in which firearms were bought cheaply down South and then sold at big markups on city streets. NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin came to St. Luke Baptist Church in Paterson Thursday to announce the indictment of...
Powerball jackpot jumps again to $1.6B, largest in lottery history
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s massive lottery drawing has climbed to $1.6 billion due to strong tickets sales and is now expected to be the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. It has a cash option of an estimated $782.4 million. The drawing will be held at 10:59...
roi-nj.com
The future is now: Helena Theurer Pavilion promises health care experience unlike any other in N.J.
The basics of the Helena Theurer Pavilion — nine stories, 530,000 square feet, 24 operating rooms, six robotic surgical systems, 72 private surgical waiting rooms, 50 ICU beds, 175 surgical beds, 225 individual rooms — do not begin to describe the facility. Neither does the phrase “state-of-the-art,” especially...
NJ flu cases on the rise — How to protect yourself naturally
Cases of the flu almost disappeared in the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This flu season is predicted to be worse than in the last two years. The flu has been around forever and flu vaccines have been promoted heavily in the last decade as the best way to protect yourself.
NJ residents warned about ‘tripledemic’ health threat
With everyone spending an increasing amount of time indoors this fall, infectious disease expert Dr. Meg Fisher, who is the New Jersey Acting Deputy Commissioner of Health, says we are beginning to see an uptick in the number of COVID and influenza cases, along with a spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Peak fall foliage arrives at Jersey Shore, eastern N.J. counties. Latest map.
If you’re looking to see some colorful leaves this weekend, you will have plenty of choices. The latest fall foliage map, released by the New Jersey Forest Service Friday morning, shows leaf colors have now reached their peak in the eastern region of the Garden State and along the Jersey Shore.
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: FBI Warns of “Broad Threat” to Synagogues in New Jersey [UPDATED – Statements From Various Authorities]
The FBI moments ago has announced it has received credible information of threats to synagogues in New Jersey. “The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ,” the FBI stated. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”
Horizon, N.J.’s largest health insurer, wins state OK to get into for-profit health care business
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the not-for-profit health insurance carrier that covers nearly one-third of all New Jersey residents, just received the state’s permission to broaden its business portfolio and reduce its tax burden, operating more like its for-profit competitors. Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride...
N.J. residents to get $336M from feds to help cover rising energy costs
As energy prices rise, New Jersey residents will get $336 million worth of help from the federal government. The state will receive $153.3 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help pay winter heating bills, and $183.1 million in rebates for homeowners buying energy-efficient appliances making their buildings more energy-efficient, the White House announced Wednesday.
Democrats denounce ‘racist’ flyers sent to N.J. homes, Republican candidate pushes back
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Democratic leaders in New Jersey said Thursday they are “denouncing hate” after some state residents received a flyer condemning racial equity initiatives, like affirmative action. The flyer accused the Biden Administration and left-wing officials...
Crazy take on mid-terms by former NJ Gov. Christie Whitman
Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, who has separated herself from the Republican Party over frustrations with Donald Trump, has become increasingly frustrated by the party that she once embraced. That frustration boiled over when she appeared at an Axios News Shaper event on Wednesday. Whitman labeled the current...
