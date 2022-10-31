Newly-released footage shows the terrifying moment one of two rookie, Newark police officers were shot by a sniper Tuesday, Nov. 1 (scroll for video). The footage apparently captured by neighbors shows a good Samaritan stop her vehicle to help one of the injured officers bleeding from his neck on the ground near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue. She appears to get some type of garment from her vehicle to stop the bleeding as other officers rush over — then gunshots ring out.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO