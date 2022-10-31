ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Two killed in N.J. highway crash, state police say

Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at milepost 17.5 on the southbound highway in Bridgewater Township, according to State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez. A vehicle struck the guardrail and a bridge support, the sergeant said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Union City police officer charged with DWI, assault by auto in off-duty crash

A Union City police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), reckless driving and third-degree assault by auto for an early morning crash last month. Kevin Roldan, 24, who has been with the police department a little more than a year, was cited on Oct. 16 after a 3 a.m. crash at Paterson Avenue and Harrison Street in Hoboken, according to a redacted criminal complaint.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Texas motorist, passenger killed in I-287 crash

State Police have identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 287 in Bridgewater as a man and woman from Texas. Fred Vonrecklinghausen was driving an SUV south near milepost 17.7 at about 3:40 p.m. when he veered off the road to the right, striking a guard rail end and a concrete bridge support pillar, officials said.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Daily Voice

Graphic Footage Shows Good Samaritans, Police Dragging Injured Newark Officer To Safety

Newly-released footage shows the terrifying moment one of two rookie, Newark police officers were shot by a sniper Tuesday, Nov. 1 (scroll for video). The footage apparently captured by neighbors shows a good Samaritan stop her vehicle to help one of the injured officers bleeding from his neck on the ground near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue. She appears to get some type of garment from her vehicle to stop the bleeding as other officers rush over — then gunshots ring out.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
RUTHERFORD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of defecating on sidewalk in Warren County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man has been charged after he allegedly defecated on a sidewalk last month in Washington Township. On October 16, at around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31, in Washington Township for a person caught on camera defecating on the sidewalk near a motel room door, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say

A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

East Rutherford Tenant Convicted Of Female Neighbor's Horrific Murder

UPDATE: Jurors in Hackensack convicted an East Rutherford man on Tuesday of kidnapping and killing a female neighbor. Francis "Frank" Tattoli, 30, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of murder, kidnapping and felony murder in the death of Monet Thomas, 25, in the apartment building where both lived. The jury also found him not guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

