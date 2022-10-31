Read full article on original website
Two killed in N.J. highway crash, state police say
Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at milepost 17.5 on the southbound highway in Bridgewater Township, according to State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez. A vehicle struck the guardrail and a bridge support, the sergeant said.
Union City police officer charged with DWI, assault by auto in off-duty crash
A Union City police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), reckless driving and third-degree assault by auto for an early morning crash last month. Kevin Roldan, 24, who has been with the police department a little more than a year, was cited on Oct. 16 after a 3 a.m. crash at Paterson Avenue and Harrison Street in Hoboken, according to a redacted criminal complaint.
Driver Seriously Hurt As Dump Truck Overturns In Morris County: PHOTOS
A dump truck driver was seriously hurt after the vehicle overturned in Morris County Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Long Valley Fire Company responded to the crash on Schooley’s Mountain Road just before 7:10 a.m., the department said. The driver was extricated with help from the local first aid...
15 arrested in ring that cops say ‘flooded’ N.J. city’s streets with illegal guns
State and federal authorities say they’ve dismantled a South Carolina-to-Paterson gun-trafficking ring in which firearms were bought cheaply down South and then sold at big markups on city streets. NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin came to St. Luke Baptist Church in Paterson Thursday to announce the indictment of...
FireRescue1
LODD: N.J. firefighter dies of apparent heart attack after residential fire call
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.Y. — Firefighter Alex Moss, 54, died of an apparent heart attack Sunday, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. After responding to a residential fire call, Moss remained at the Upper Saddle River fire station and told his fellow firefighters he was not feeling well. He...
Woman, 59, in critical condition after she was hit crossing N.J. street
A Bergen County woman was in critical condition Wednesday after she was hit by a car while walking crossing a street in Hackensack, authorities said. The 59-year-old Hackensack woman was struck by a car traveling south on Hudson Street toward Kansas Street, according to police. The 63-year-old driver remained at...
Texas motorist, passenger killed in I-287 crash
State Police have identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 287 in Bridgewater as a man and woman from Texas. Fred Vonrecklinghausen was driving an SUV south near milepost 17.7 at about 3:40 p.m. when he veered off the road to the right, striking a guard rail end and a concrete bridge support pillar, officials said.
Graphic Footage Shows Good Samaritans, Police Dragging Injured Newark Officer To Safety
Newly-released footage shows the terrifying moment one of two rookie, Newark police officers were shot by a sniper Tuesday, Nov. 1 (scroll for video). The footage apparently captured by neighbors shows a good Samaritan stop her vehicle to help one of the injured officers bleeding from his neck on the ground near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue. She appears to get some type of garment from her vehicle to stop the bleeding as other officers rush over — then gunshots ring out.
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
One officer injured in Newark shooting leaves hospital, other expected to be OK
One of the police officers who was shot in Newark has left the hospital, and the other is expected to be OK.
‘Professional’ shoplifters busted at N.J. outlets after stealing $60K in goods, cops say
Four members of what police described as a “professional shoplifting” ring from Baltimore were arrested last weekend at Jackson Premium Outlets after authorities were tipped off to their presence ahead of time. The quartet, who police say had stolen nearly $60,000 in merchandise at the shopping center in...
Woman, young child injured in hit-and-run while trick-or-treating in New Jersey
Police say the woman and 7-year-old boy were out trick-or-treating on Halloween when they were struck.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of defecating on sidewalk in Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man has been charged after he allegedly defecated on a sidewalk last month in Washington Township. On October 16, at around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31, in Washington Township for a person caught on camera defecating on the sidewalk near a motel room door, police said.
Woman was walking dog when 2 men attacked her, stole bulldog in New Jersey, victim tells police
The woman told police a car pulled up next to her, and two men got out, attacked her, and stole her dog.
Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say
A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
Police identify Staten Island worker, 34, who fell from bridge, then was fatally struck by car
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, 34, of Mariners Harbor, has been identified by police as the construction worker who died in a horrific crash on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens. The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound Van Wyck in the vicinity of the...
MANHUNT: East Orange Felon Identified As Shooter Who Wounded Newark Police Officers
UPDATE: Authorities identified the man who they believe shot two Newark police officers as 30-year-old Kendall Howard of East Orange. Howard had been wanted in connection with another shooting from last Friday when police received a 911 call from a civilian who reported seeing him in the area of an apartment building at 25 Van Velsor Place, authorities said.
Man is stabbed in face and neck on Jersey City street; 1 arrested
A Jersey City man was stabbed in the face and neck Wednesday night on a Jersey City street and his attacker was arrested a short time later, Jersey City officials said. The bloody, violent incident occurred in the area of Winfield and Ocean avenues at 9:48 p.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
33 rounded up in Hudson County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘fall sweep’
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has rounded up 33 people wanted for serious crimes like aggravated assault and weapons possession, as well as minor offenses like trespassing and violation of probation. “I’m very proud of the work of my officers whose vigilance, attention to detail, and commitment to upholding...
East Rutherford Tenant Convicted Of Female Neighbor's Horrific Murder
UPDATE: Jurors in Hackensack convicted an East Rutherford man on Tuesday of kidnapping and killing a female neighbor. Francis "Frank" Tattoli, 30, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of murder, kidnapping and felony murder in the death of Monet Thomas, 25, in the apartment building where both lived. The jury also found him not guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
