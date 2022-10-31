ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

abc57.com

Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. At 5:03 p.m., the South Bend Fire Department was called to the area of Riverside Drive and East Marion Street for the incident.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Suspect shot by FWPD officer dies: coroner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police shot and injured a man after he reportedly pulled a gun on a woman in a south Fort Wayne neighborhood Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police were called just after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Poplar Street, at Hoagland Avenue, on a report of a disturbance involving an armed person, according to the police activity log.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants

Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Three teenagers found dead in car in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three teenagers were found deceased in a car in Kosciusko County Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Troopers responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a property in the 10800 block of West 900 North, near Etna Green for the report of three teenagers unresponsive. Officers located a 2008 Ford.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Cockfighting operation shut down in Wells County: Humane Society

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation by multiple agencies that began after authorities received tips about suspicious activity. The owner of the property located at 4305 N. State Road 1 has been arrested...
WELLS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Final section of old St. Joe Hospital comes down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Demolition crews brought down the final section of the old St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday evening. The section – a 9-story tower – fell just before 6 p.m. The final demolition was expected to happen Thursday, after several days...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police searching for person of interest

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officers say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or message the police department on Facebook.
MISHAWAKA, IN
wfft.com

Woman in critical condition after morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dawkins Road and Morgan Road around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say a woman was driving an SUV west on Dawkins Road and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck that was turning east on Dawkins Road from Morgan Road.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Four charged in death of Huntington County Jail inmate

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say four people are now charged in connection with the October death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. ISP announced on Oct. 22 that they were investigating the death of a 42-year-old inmate at the jail....
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’

MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
DELPHI, IN
WANE-TV

Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
WELLS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for Spencerville man

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a man reported missing from Spencerville. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department had been investigating the disappearance of Collin Quaintance. No other information was provided.
SPENCERVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne still needs more crossing guards: apply

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Crossing guards are still needed across Fort Wayne, and the city is now hiring. The Fort Wayne Police Department said Thursday it was hiring adult crossing guards for Fort Wayne Community Schools. Pay is $13.73 an hour. Here are the requirements:. Must be at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

2 Injured In Milford Crash Saturday

MILFORD - Both drivers in a late Saturday morning crash south of Milford were injured and one had to be flown to a hospital. The accident occurred at about 11:53 a.m. Saturday on North Ind. 15, approximately 300 feet south of Turkey Creek Drive, Milford, according to the Milford Police Department report.
MILFORD, IN

