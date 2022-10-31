Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. At 5:03 p.m., the South Bend Fire Department was called to the area of Riverside Drive and East Marion Street for the incident.
WANE-TV
Suspect shot by FWPD officer dies: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police shot and injured a man after he reportedly pulled a gun on a woman in a south Fort Wayne neighborhood Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police were called just after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Poplar Street, at Hoagland Avenue, on a report of a disturbance involving an armed person, according to the police activity log.
WANE-TV
DeKalb County crash sends 1 to the hospital; fog believed to be factor: police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Thursday morning crash in DeKalb County sent a passenger to the hospital on complaints of knee and neck pain, according to police. Police say 52-year-old Cathy Brooks was traveling westbound on County Road 68 at approximately 8:40 a.m. and approached the intersection of county roads 68 and 35.
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants
Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
Jury calls for life in prison for Indiana man in dismemberment death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A jury recommended a sentence of life in prison after convicting a Fort Wayne man Wednesday in the death and dismemberment of another man with whom he had sex. The Allen County jury found Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, guilty of murder, abuse of a...
WOWO News
Three teenagers found dead in car in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three teenagers were found deceased in a car in Kosciusko County Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Troopers responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a property in the 10800 block of West 900 North, near Etna Green for the report of three teenagers unresponsive. Officers located a 2008 Ford.
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
WANE-TV
Cockfighting operation shut down in Wells County: Humane Society
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation by multiple agencies that began after authorities received tips about suspicious activity. The owner of the property located at 4305 N. State Road 1 has been arrested...
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Final section of old St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Demolition crews brought down the final section of the old St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday evening. The section – a 9-story tower – fell just before 6 p.m. The final demolition was expected to happen Thursday, after several days...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person of interest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officers say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or message the police department on Facebook.
wfft.com
Woman in critical condition after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dawkins Road and Morgan Road around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say a woman was driving an SUV west on Dawkins Road and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck that was turning east on Dawkins Road from Morgan Road.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Four charged in death of Huntington County Jail inmate
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say four people are now charged in connection with the October death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. ISP announced on Oct. 22 that they were investigating the death of a 42-year-old inmate at the jail....
cbs4indy.com
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Inmate smuggled fentanyl into HC jail that led to death of 1, OD of 2
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A simple deal. One man headed to jail on a warrant for his arrest wanted some fentanyl to deal to other inmates on the inside. The other man just happened to have a gram of the drug and wanted a Nintendo Switch gaming system in return.
WANE-TV
Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
WANE-TV
Silver Alert canceled for Spencerville man
SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a man reported missing from Spencerville. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department had been investigating the disappearance of Collin Quaintance. No other information was provided.
wtvbam.com
Over 80 dogs found hoarded in Steuben County, investigation being conducted
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Steuben County Health Department and the Humane Shelter of Steuben County with an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty and neglect that occurred at a York Township residence east of Angola. Deputies were called...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne still needs more crossing guards: apply
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Crossing guards are still needed across Fort Wayne, and the city is now hiring. The Fort Wayne Police Department said Thursday it was hiring adult crossing guards for Fort Wayne Community Schools. Pay is $13.73 an hour. Here are the requirements:. Must be at...
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Injured In Milford Crash Saturday
MILFORD - Both drivers in a late Saturday morning crash south of Milford were injured and one had to be flown to a hospital. The accident occurred at about 11:53 a.m. Saturday on North Ind. 15, approximately 300 feet south of Turkey Creek Drive, Milford, according to the Milford Police Department report.
Comments / 6