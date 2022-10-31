ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh News & Observer

Matt Eberflus Reveals Logic Behind How Bears Valued Roquan Smith

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is normally among the straightest shooters in the NFL and when he travels straight down the middle he avoids trouble. Comments Eberflus made on Wednesday regarding the Roquan Smith situation might not be taken that way by Roquan Smith, if not former Bears GM Ryan Pace.
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Chip Kelly on Arizona State’s New QB, UCLA Generating Exposure

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about new Arizona State starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet, the Sun Devils' tempo on the offensive side of the ball, how their defense has changed since Herm Edwards was fired, what stands in the Bruins way in regards to exposure for late-night games and what goes into some unorthodox cross-sport training activities at practice.
TEMPE, AZ
Raleigh News & Observer

Colts, Patriots Injury Report: Thursday Indicates Shorthanded Offense in Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts continued their week of practice on Thursday in preparation for Sunday's road matchup with the New England Patriots. While they got some good news with a pair of critical players being upgraded from the day before, there are a couple of other glaring spots where players haven't made progress, putting their status for this weekend in doubt. More on that below.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Predicting the Outcomes of the 49ers’ Remaining Nine Games

The 49ers underperformed in the first half of the season, but that's over now. Their record is 4-4, they're one game out of first place in the NFC West and they're on their Bye week. How they play in the second half of the season will determine whether they make the playoffs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Ravens Players React to Losing WR Rashod Bateman for the Year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman opted to have Lysfranc surgery on his foot and will miss the remainder of the season. Bateman has dealt with numerous injuries over his young career and has played a total of 18 games since being selected in the first round of the 2021 draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

NFC East Notebook: Week 9 Preview

View the original article to see embedded media. Week 8 was another successful week for most of the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders all won their respective games. However, the New York Giants did not, and as a result, they fell to third place, behind the Eagles and Cowboys, despite holding a very impressive 6-2 record.
MINNESOTA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Eagles Fail to Hold First-Half Lead for First Time, Tied with Texans 14-14

HOUSTON – The one-win Houston Texans did something no other team has been able to do against the Eagles this season – prevent them from holding a halftime lead. Houston scored on the opening possession and then on its final possession, with touchdown throws of 2 yards and 13 yards from Davis Mills to force a 14-14 at the intermission at NRG Stadium on Thursday night.
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Eagles-Texans Stock Market: Talent Wins Out

HOUSTON - It was tougher than expected but the Eagles persevered to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a hard-fought 29-17 win over the upstart Texans. Few gave Houston much of a chance but the 13-point home underdog stayed in the game into the third...
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

‘A Blow to Us’: Falcons Players Sound Off on Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley Trade

When the Atlanta Falcons traded receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars during Tuesday's trade deadline, the biggest element of surprise surrounded the timing, not the actual move itself. After earning All-Pro honors as a third-year player in 2020, Ridley never seemed comfortable in new coach Arthur Smith's offense, ultimately...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman to Undergo Season-Ending Foot Surgery

View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss the remainder of the season after opting to undergo surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh confirmed the news Thursday. Bateman, a second-year pro, has recorded 15 catches...
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

Armstead Looking to Practice More, but New Issue Pops Up

Tackle Terron Armstead has been on a limited practice schedule for most of the season and it's unclear how long it's going to go on. What is clear is that Armstead doesn't like it. He also doesn't like the mere thought that it might have to be the way to go for the remainder of the season as he continues to deal with the toe injury he sustained in the opener at New England.

