Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

One person shot in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A juvenile male was shot in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. The male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Allegheny County 911 confirmed there was one medical transport from the scene. The shooting victim is in stable condition. Police have not yet released the identity or age...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Shot fired at detective in Swissvale

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A shot was fired at a Pittsburgh police detective in Swissvale on Wednesday evening, police said. According to police, detectives were in the area of Roslyn Street and Milligan Avenue conducting an investigation when a shot was fired at the detective. The detective was not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man escapes building fire in Pittsburgh's Uptown

A man escaped a burning building Thursday evening in Uptown Pittsburgh, not far from PPG Paints Arena. The commercial fire in the 1300 block was reported just after 9 p.m., according to city police. Paramedics evaluated the man at the scene. Firefighters are investigating the cause. It was unclear if...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 charged in fatal North Side triple shooting

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh men have been charged in connection with a North Side shooting that killed three people. Jaylone Hines, 21, and Charron Troutman, 19, have been charged and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Betty Averytt, Jacquelyn Mihalic and John Hornezes Jr. were killed in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arson investigators consider 2nd Jeannette fire suspicious

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - Arson investigators in Jeannette say a second fire that broke out earlier this week is now considered suspicious. The fire now considered suspicious was the smaller of the two and happened minutes before and right around the corner from the other one. Given that, officials are not ruling out they were connected.On Monday at about 2 in the afternoon, Jeannette firefighters say they responded to what was described as a small porch fire at a home on Lavelle Street. The home was vacant and burnt materials remain clearly visible at the scene. The blaze was considered...
JEANNETTE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man shot and killed while sitting in car

A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, according to a story from WPXI. Pittsburgh police told the news station that crews responded to the scene for an 11-round ShotSpotter alert in the 7100 block of Hermitage Street around 1:50 p.m. Monday. Officials said the victim had...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ems1.com

Gunshot victim seeks help at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters

PITTSBURGH — Two men sought help early Tuesday at a Pittsburgh hospital and Pittsburgh EMS headquarters after being shot outside of the city, according to police. A 21-year-old man was dropped off at the Filbert Street EMS station in Shadyside around 3:30 a.m. Police said he had a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
PITTSBURGH, PA

