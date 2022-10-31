JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - Arson investigators in Jeannette say a second fire that broke out earlier this week is now considered suspicious. The fire now considered suspicious was the smaller of the two and happened minutes before and right around the corner from the other one. Given that, officials are not ruling out they were connected.On Monday at about 2 in the afternoon, Jeannette firefighters say they responded to what was described as a small porch fire at a home on Lavelle Street. The home was vacant and burnt materials remain clearly visible at the scene. The blaze was considered...

