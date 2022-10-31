Read full article on original website
wtae.com
One person shot in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A juvenile male was shot in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. The male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Allegheny County 911 confirmed there was one medical transport from the scene. The shooting victim is in stable condition. Police have not yet released the identity or age...
Pittsburgh police: Teen taken to hospital with gunshot wounds
PITTSBURGH — A teenager was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday. Police responded to a 3-round SpotShotter alert for the 2700 block of Narcissus Avenue in Sheraden around 3:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the teen in the 2700 block of Glen Mawr Street,...
Police: Shot fired at detective in Swissvale
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A shot was fired at a Pittsburgh police detective in Swissvale on Wednesday evening, police said. According to police, detectives were in the area of Roslyn Street and Milligan Avenue conducting an investigation when a shot was fired at the detective. The detective was not...
Penn Hills gas station homicide suspect arrested in Georgia
The suspect in the shooting death of a Pittsburgh man at a Penn Hills gas station has been arrested in Georgia. Michael Damar Wade, 36, of Verona, was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals as a fugitive from justice. Allegheny County police issued an arrest...
Shot misses Pittsburgh police detective during investigation in Swissvale
Allegheny County Police are investigating after a shot was fired Wednesday evening at a Pittsburgh detective in Swissvale. The detective wasn’t struck or hurt, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman. The shot was fired just before 8 p.m. as city detectives were conducting an investigation in the area...
Pittsburgh police: Officer struck, vehicle crashes after suspect flees
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer was struck in the leg by a vehicle when a man fled from a traffic stop early Friday morning. The officer stopped the driver at the intersection of McKinley Street and Grogan Avenue for a suspected DUI around 3 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
15-year-old boy faces charges for stabbing man in Indiana Borough
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A 15-year-old is facing criminal charges after police said he stabbed a man in the back Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 400 block of Church Street, in a residential area of Indiana Borough. Police did not say how old the victim was, just that...
Police: Man arrested after shots he fired entered neighboring home
21-year-old Brandon Strong is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail, unable to post the $5,000 bond. Police say he’s accused of firing a gun inside a home he was in. The bullets traveled through the wall and into a neighbor’s home. Court documents say he was detained...
Man escapes building fire in Pittsburgh's Uptown
A man escaped a burning building Thursday evening in Uptown Pittsburgh, not far from PPG Paints Arena. The commercial fire in the 1300 block was reported just after 9 p.m., according to city police. Paramedics evaluated the man at the scene. Firefighters are investigating the cause. It was unclear if...
Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
2 charged in fatal North Side triple shooting
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh men have been charged in connection with a North Side shooting that killed three people. Jaylone Hines, 21, and Charron Troutman, 19, have been charged and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Betty Averytt, Jacquelyn Mihalic and John Hornezes Jr. were killed in...
Man shot, killed after lengthy high-speed chase that began in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect details of the deadly pursuit as reported by local and state law enforcement agencies. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was killed after a police chase that started in Cambria County ended in a shooting along Route 22 into Westmoreland County. On Nov. 3 […]
Clairton police release photos of suspect in shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Clairton police released photos of a suspect in a shooting last week.The shooting happened on Oct. 28 at the Fuel-On Convenience Store on Miller Avenue. Police released photos of the suspect on Tuesday.If you have any information, contact law enforcement at 412-233-6213.
1 injured after excavator rolls over in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — One person was injured after an excavator rolled over in Allegheny County. Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were dispatched to Jacks Run Road in North Versailles at around 1:21 p.m. Investigators say one person was taken to a hospital. The excavator appeared to have...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
Target 11: Alleged funeral shooter previously caught on camera in altercation with store clerk
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 obtained new video of alleged funeral shooter Shawn Davis. The surveillance video shows Davis attacking a clerk at a downtown Pittsburgh electronics store in May of 2020. In the video, the clerk eventually wrestles Davis to the floor and then lets him up. Davis heads...
Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
Arson investigators consider 2nd Jeannette fire suspicious
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - Arson investigators in Jeannette say a second fire that broke out earlier this week is now considered suspicious. The fire now considered suspicious was the smaller of the two and happened minutes before and right around the corner from the other one. Given that, officials are not ruling out they were connected.On Monday at about 2 in the afternoon, Jeannette firefighters say they responded to what was described as a small porch fire at a home on Lavelle Street. The home was vacant and burnt materials remain clearly visible at the scene. The blaze was considered...
Pa. man shot and killed while sitting in car
A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, according to a story from WPXI. Pittsburgh police told the news station that crews responded to the scene for an 11-round ShotSpotter alert in the 7100 block of Hermitage Street around 1:50 p.m. Monday. Officials said the victim had...
ems1.com
Gunshot victim seeks help at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters
PITTSBURGH — Two men sought help early Tuesday at a Pittsburgh hospital and Pittsburgh EMS headquarters after being shot outside of the city, according to police. A 21-year-old man was dropped off at the Filbert Street EMS station in Shadyside around 3:30 a.m. Police said he had a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
