Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Gas Cars Consume Much More Electricity Than People May Realize
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
Nissan Stops Taking Sakura Mini EV Orders In Japan Over Huge Demand
Japan's love affair with kei cars is well-known, as minicars represent the most popular vehicle segment in the market. It looks like consumers are warming up to all-electric kei cars as well, and Nissan and Mitsubishi are cashing in on that. Earlier this year, they launched the Nissan Sakura and...
insideevs.com
Tesla China Engineers Go To Fremont Factory To Help Boost Production
Tesla will bring some 200 engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded factory in Shanghai, China to its Fremont plant in California (which recently built EV number 2-million). Thanks to improvements made to the Shanghai plant, Tesla China has managed to cut delivery times to between one and four weeks, from as much as 22 weeks earlier in 2022.
insideevs.com
2023 Zeekr 009 Debuts As Luxury Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range
Geely's premium electric vehicle brand Zeekr has unveiled its second production model in China, the striking 009 large minivan based on a stretched version of the parent company's SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) electric platform that also underpins the 001 crossover. Zeekr's eccentric-looking minivan stands out thanks to its blocky body...
insideevs.com
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales In September 2022 Exceeded 1,000,000
Global passenger plug-in electric car sales reached new all-time record level in September, for the very first time exceeding 1 million registrations. According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 1,040,289 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in September. That's 51% more than a year ago and up to 17% of the total car market.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
insideevs.com
US: Ford More Than Doubled BEV Sales In October 2022
In October, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the US decreased by 10% year-over-year to 158,327, as the company is still struggling to solve production constraints (demand remains strong). Ford sales: 151,131 (down 9.8%) and 1,468,705 (down 2.0%) Lincoln sales: 7,196 (down 13.8%) and 70,116 (down 5.6%)
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘has proof’ of UK involvement in Black Sea drone strike
Moscow has claimed it will publish proof that British specialist troops were involved in a drone attack over the weekend on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It comes as the Ministry of Defence dismissed Russia’s allegation as an “invented story” which says “more about arguments going on inside the Russian government than it does about the West”.
getnews.info
Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market to be Valued at US$ 564 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 99 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market””. Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market by product (PF Resins, Epoxy Resins, Epoxy Curing Agents, Surfactants, Polyols), application (Adhesive, Coating, Foam, Laminate, Personal Care), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe)
getnews.info
Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market worth $7.5 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Some of the prominent players operating in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market include Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Curium (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Bayer AG (Germany)”. In 2021, Bracco entered into a partnership with CardioNavix which will help improve patient access to cardiac. According to the new market research report...
insideevs.com
Lucid To Launch $87,400 Air Pure And $107,400 Air Touring On Nov 15
The Lucid Air lineup will soon be complete as the EV startup will unveil the Air Pure and Air Touring on November 15 at the Lucid Studio Beverly Hills. The online global launch event will mark the first time the full Lucid Air lineup will be on public display, with the Pure and Touring to appear alongside the Grand Touring, Grand Touring Performance and high-performance Sapphire—the Dream Edition is sold out.
British PM leaves door open to attending climate summit
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office signaled he may still attend the COP27 climate summit, set to begin this weekend in Egypt, days after saying the prime minister would not be there. On Thursday, a spokesman for 10 Downing St. told the BBC that the newly minted prime minister...
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
US News and World Report
MetLife Third-Quarter Profit More Than Halves on Lower Investment Returns
(Reuters) - MetLife Inc on Wednesday reported a 53% drop in third-quarter profit as economic pressures and a global market rout led to weaker returns from the U.S. insurer's investments. The company's U.S. unit saw a 17% decline in adjusted profit, while the Asia segment recorded a 65% slump. Fewer...
DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3
DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. DoorDash anticipates the trajectory to continue the rest of this year. The company said it expects gross order volumes — which were up 30% to $13.5 billion in the third quarter — will hit $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion in the fourth quarter. That would also beat Wall Street’s forecast of $13.7 billion. DoorDash’s shares jumped more than 8% in after-hours trading Thursday.
getnews.info
BH4U Raised 1 million in a Seed Round to Execute its Plans for Further Technology Development and Market Entry in 2023
BestHealth4U (BH4U), a Portuguese startup focused on the R&D of medical adhesive technologies for the skin, today announced the close of its $1 million Seed financing round to fuel the journey to market of its first product, Bio2Skin. Bio2Skin is a patented innovative adhesive technology that will be integrated into products developed by manufacturers that produce medical adhesives and medical devices for continuous use.
insideevs.com
Lectric Introduces The Ultra Practical XP 3.0 Folding E-Bike
Phoenix-based electric bike company Lectric has struck a chord with the rapidly growing market of e-bike users in the U.S. Indeed, the company’s XP series is a hit among urban commuters and city dwellers alike, and is proclaimed the most popular e-bike in the country. Design-wise, the bike just ticks all the boxes—it’s affordable, comfortable, and compact.
insideevs.com
XPeng G9 Approved For Robotaxi Testing Without Any Hardware Changes
The XPeng G9 electric SUV has become the first unmodified mass-produced vehicle approved for autonomous driving testing on public roads in China. The EV startup announced that it has successfully obtained the Guangzhou Intelligent Connected Vehicle Road Test Permit, which allows it to perform autonomous driving tests on designated public roads in Guangzhou with Xpeng G9 vehicles featuring no hardware upgrades. An over-the-air (OTA) software update is all that's needed to turn a regular XPeng G9 into robotaxi test vehicle.
Dow rises 403 points in volatile session as investors assess strong jobs report and path of rate hikes
The solid October jobs report gave hope to some investors that a soft economic landing is possible despite the Fed's aggressive rate hikes.
Comments / 0