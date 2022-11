GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — It will be the 60th matchup all-time between Holt and Grand Ledge high schools. This matchup has the feeling of a big-time rivalry. The Grand Ledge Comets have been unstoppable of late, with just two losses all year. Now, they are looking for their first district title since 2015.

GRAND LEDGE, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO