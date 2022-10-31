Read full article on original website
Matt Eberflus Reveals Logic Behind How Bears Valued Roquan Smith
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is normally among the straightest shooters in the NFL and when he travels straight down the middle he avoids trouble. Comments Eberflus made on Wednesday regarding the Roquan Smith situation might not be taken that way by Roquan Smith, if not former Bears GM Ryan Pace.
WATCH: Chip Kelly on Arizona State’s New QB, UCLA Generating Exposure
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about new Arizona State starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet, the Sun Devils' tempo on the offensive side of the ball, how their defense has changed since Herm Edwards was fired, what stands in the Bruins way in regards to exposure for late-night games and what goes into some unorthodox cross-sport training activities at practice.
Dolphins Schedule Outlook, Fitz on the Offense, Wilkins’ Mea Culpa
The Miami Dolphins already have appeared in prime time twice season, and at this point it would be a major surprise if they didn't have a third night game — though we won't know for sure for a while. The Dolphins' Week 15 game against the Buffalo Bills at...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran offensive tackle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elected not to make a move at the NFL Trade Deadline. Moving forward, the Buccaneers will have to scour practice squads or the free agent market for potential additions that can help the team in the second half of the year. On Tuesday, Tampa Bay announced...
Panthers vs Bengals: Friday Injury Report
DNP: Juston Burris (out), Stephen Sullivan (doubtful), Chuba Hubbard (out), Rashard Higgins (out) Limited: Donte Jackson (questionable) Full Participant: Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu, Sam Franklin, Taylor Moton, Amare Barno (questionable) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter...
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 9: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Odds
The NFC West division-leading Seattle Seahawks travel south to the desert on Sunday to take on division cellar-dweller Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Both teams have surprised this season, but for different reasons. The Seahawks currently lead their division at 5-3 while the Cardinals have disappointed fans and the rest of the NFL of late with a 3-5 record.
New York Giants 2022 Rookie Report Card
Despite the recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Giants season has unfolded way ahead of what anyone anticipated, and a big part of that has been the contribution the team has gotten from its rookie draft class. Let's check in and evaluate what the 11-member class has...
Dameon Pierce’s Performance vs. Eagles Is An Affirmation Of Texans RB Coach Danny Barrett
HOUSTON — Running back Dameon Pierce had a performance against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles that may have sealed his fate to end the 2022 campaign as Offensive Rookie of the Year. During the Houston Texans' 29-17 loss to the Eagles, Pierce rushed for a career-best 139 yards on 27...
Four players inactive and DE Young will not play vs. Vikings
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders announced on Friday wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) and running back J.D. McKissic (neck) will be out against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. This will be the fifth game Dotson’s missed in nine weeks and the second consecutive […]
Texans Rookie Teagan Quitoriano Catches TD in First Game: ‘Cool Experience’
HOUSTON -- Teagan Quitoriano was a big hit during his NFL debut. In his first career game, Quitoriano elevated over defenders for a 2-yard touchdown catch in Thursday night's loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans' rookie tight end, activated from injured reserve-designated for return before kickoff after recovering...
Texans Trouble: Davis Mills Not Ready For Primetime in Loss to Eagles
We're not sure what the ultimate solution is for the Houston Texans at quarterback. But after Thursday night's dismal performance, we're more certain than ever that it's not Davis Mills. Even when he was good against the NFL's best team, he was bad. And when he was bad, Mills was...
Should the 49ers Sign Odell Beckham Jr.?
The 49ers stood firm on acquiring another player at the trade deadline. Getting Christian McCaffrey was more than enough to revitalize their offense. With Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell coming back, the offense will only grow stronger. However, it never hurts to add more talent. The free agency pool still has some players of interest.
Predicting the Outcomes of the 49ers’ Remaining Nine Games
The 49ers underperformed in the first half of the season, but that's over now. Their record is 4-4, they're one game out of first place in the NFC West and they're on their Bye week. How they play in the second half of the season will determine whether they make the playoffs.
Jerry Jones Not Surprised by Potential Snyder Commanders Sale
View the original article to see embedded media. Commanders owner Dan Snyder, along with his wife and co-owner Tanya, hired Bank of America to explore potential transactions involving the Washington franchise earlier this week. Transactions could include selling the majority ownership stake in the team, or a minority stake in...
Eagles-Texans Stock Market: Talent Wins Out
HOUSTON - It was tougher than expected but the Eagles persevered to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a hard-fought 29-17 win over the upstart Texans. Few gave Houston much of a chance but the 13-point home underdog stayed in the game into the third...
‘A Blow to Us’: Falcons Players Sound Off on Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley Trade
When the Atlanta Falcons traded receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars during Tuesday's trade deadline, the biggest element of surprise surrounded the timing, not the actual move itself. After earning All-Pro honors as a third-year player in 2020, Ridley never seemed comfortable in new coach Arthur Smith's offense, ultimately...
Texans vs. Eagles Week 9 Notebook: Fighting Against the NFL’s Elite
HOUSTON — As a significant underdog entering Thursday night's contest against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, there was a small amount of hope that the Houston Texans could pull off an upset. The Texans astounded everyone when they scored on the opening drive. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills connected with rookie...
Eagles Fail to Hold First-Half Lead for First Time, Tied with Texans 14-14
HOUSTON – The one-win Houston Texans did something no other team has been able to do against the Eagles this season – prevent them from holding a halftime lead. Houston scored on the opening possession and then on its final possession, with touchdown throws of 2 yards and 13 yards from Davis Mills to force a 14-14 at the intermission at NRG Stadium on Thursday night.
Broncos GM Dishes on When OLBs Gregory, Browning Will Return
A big reason Denver Broncos GM George Paton felt comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb, outside of the first-round pick the Miami Dolphins coughed up in exchange, is the depth the team still has at outside linebacker. The only fly in the ointment? The top half of that remaining depth chart...
Bengals Hayden Hurst Nominated for NFL’s Salute to Service Award
The Bengals have named Hayden Hurst the team's nominee for the Salute to Service Award presented. This award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs. As part of the Hayden Hurst Family Foundation, they...
