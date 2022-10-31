Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Uses Lauryn Hill’s Career To Call Out The Entertainment Industry
Kanye West spoke about the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram over the weekend. Kanye West reflected on the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram, Saturday, wondering what her recording contract looked like and whether it played a role in her decision to stop releasing music. In the post, he referenced Talib Kweli, who responded on his own page.
HipHopDX.com
Jeezy Explains Past Issues With Quality Control's Coach K
Jeezy has addressed his past issues with former manager and Quality Control Music co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee. The Atlanta rapper mentioned the QC executive on his new Snofall album with DJ Drama, which dropped on October 21. “Got love for Coach K, even though he went with the other guy,” he rapped on “One Hunnid.”
Takeoff Always Believed in Migos’ Success: ‘I Knew I Was Going To Be Here’
In the summer of 2015, no one was cooler than Migos. Hailed as stylistic innovators, they were known for their signature triplet flow that dominated the charts, doing laps around the usual suspects on the Top 40, all while Offset was inconveniently behind bars. That left two members to represent Migos in public as their star began to rise: Quavo, the group’s charismatic leader, and his three-years-younger nephew, Takeoff. Quavo did most of the talking when I went to Atlanta that year to write Rolling Stone’s first profile of Migos. Takeoff was quieter, more reserved, and happy to play the...
HipHopDX.com
Westside Gunn Speaks On Finally Working With ‘Dream’ Collaborator RZA
Westside Gunn teamed up with RZA on the opening track of his new mixtape 10, and he’s revealed what it was like landing the “dream” collaboration. In a new interview with Fader, Westside Gunn spoke on locking in with the legendary producer for the album intro that also features AA Rashid. According to the Buffalo, New York native, he’s been hoping to get something in with RZA for a long time and is grateful he was finally able to get it done.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
What Was Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Net Worth At the Time of His Death?
Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning on November 1. What was his net worth at the time of his death?
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden & More React To Takeoff's Death
Takeoff’s tragic death has been met with both sadness and shock from across the Hip Hop community, with Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden and many more reacting to his passing. The Migos rapper (real name Kirshnik Ball) was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott & More Support Petition Seeking To Ban Rap Lyrics In Criminal Cases
50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott and many more artists are showing support for a recent petition banning the use of rap lyrics in court cases. On Tuesday (November 1), The Guardian reported a letter has been circulating titled Art on Trial: Protect Black Art, and it includes signatures from big-name artists such as 50, Cole, Scott, and others such as Post Malone, Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Complex
Baby Racks Responds After Gucci Mane Signed and Dropped Him From 1017 in One Day
Gucci Mane announced Wednesday that Baby Racks was signed to his 1017 Records and subsequently dropped in a matter of one day. “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day,” he wrote. “That dude is not signed to 1017.”. The bizarre turn...
After Takeoff Is Killed, Celebrity Blogger Jason Lee Says He’s ‘Sad’ He Never Got To Interview Migos
Celebrity blogger and reality TV star Jason Lee was on the receiving end of a good old-fashioned social media dragging after he appeared to try to make the shocking killing of a popular rapper about himself. Migos rapper Takeoff was killed early Tuesday morning following a party at a bowling...
Cardi B and Offset react to Takeoff’s tragic death
Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known by his stage name Takeoff, completed the three-member rap group of Migos alongside Quavo and Cardi B’s husband, Offset. While playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, the 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to...
Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot
Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
‘Have some respect’: Takeoff fans disgusted after apparent videos of rapper’s death are shared online
Takeoff, who was in rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, this morning (1 November) according to reports.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.Quavo, who is also in Migos, was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.Since the news of his death, several videos containing apparent footage of the incident, and the scenes after the incident, have emerged online.Videos containing the distressing sightings have been so widely shared that people have even ended up watching the...
Outkast, SZA, James Corden, more celebs mourn Migos' Takeoff: 'I don't want to believe this'
Celebrities and musicians gathered on social media to share memories and condolences for Takeoff who was fatally shot in Houston Tuesday.
