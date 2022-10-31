Read full article on original website
The Verge
Instagram won’t make an iPad app, but its web interface is getting better
Instagram’s CEO has made it clear that an iPad app isn’t a huge priority for the company, but it is at least doing something to make the big-screen experience better. Some people, including a few members of The Verge’s staff, have started noticing a slightly redesigned version of Instagram for the web, which features a navigation sidebar with links to pages like search, explore, messages, and notifications instead of having those as unlabeled buttons at the top.
The Verge
Google’s building package tracking right into your Gmail inbox
Google is adding package tracking features to Gmail, which should make it easier to see where your orders are at a glance while you scroll through your emails. In a blog post on Wednesday, the company says you’ll start seeing “a simple, helpful view of your package tracking and delivery information right in your inbox” in the next few weeks.
The Verge
How to set your Google calendar to private
Recently, journalist, author of Platformer, and former Verge reporter Casey Newton tweeted something that had many readers both laughing and panicking: that entrepreneur David Sacks’ calendar at Twitter was not set to private and, as a result, was being carefully scrutinized by curious Twitter employees. Laughing because — well,...
Ars Technica
Pantone wants $15/month for the privilege of using its colors in Photoshop
If you want to use up-to-date versions of Adobe's Creative Cloud apps, you've already been paying subscription fees for years now. And if you want to use Pantone colors inside of Adobe's apps, it's about to get even more expensive. Starting this month, the Pantone color books in Adobe's apps are mostly going away, and continuing to use those colors in your files will require a new Pantone Connect extension.
The Verge
Google’s new prototype AI tool does the writing for you
Remember that time Google showed off its artificial intelligence prowess by demoing conversations with Pluto and a paper airplane? That was powered by LaMDA, one of Google’s latest-generation conversational AI models. Now, Google’s using LaMDA to build Wordcraft, a prototype writing tool that can help creative writers craft new stories.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
The Verge
Walmart is clearing out stock of the fourth-generation iPad Air
While the 2020 iPad Air originally sold for as much as $599 at launch, you can currently get the fourth-generation featherweight tablet for as little as $349 at Walmart. The 64GB Wi-Fi configuration of the 2020 iPad Air is currently available for $349 (originally $599) in all colorways at Walmart, while the 256GB model is discounted to $499 from its original $749.99 price.
The Verge
Microsoft makes it easier to use pictures from your Android phone in Word or PowerPoint
Microsoft’s rolling out a feature to Office Insiders that lets you insert images from your Android smartphones directly into a web-based Word or PowerPoint file. While Microsoft already offers ways to transfer content between Windows PCs and Android devices via the Phone Link app Microsoft revamped back in March, this marks the first time it’s building the functionality into one of its apps.
The Verge
WhatsApp gets better for big groups with new Communities and 32-person video chats
Meta is rolling out a few changes to WhatsApp that will make the app better to use for large circles of people, including the wide rollout of Communities. Communities are designed to house multiple related groups within bigger organizations of people, such as a neighborhood or a workplace. Think something like Slack or Discord, but with a WhatsApp spin (including end-to-end encrypted messages), and admins can share updates with an entire community through an announcements channel. The company first began testing Communities out in April, and now they’re rolling out to everyone.
The Verge
TikTok is back after a brief outage
For a little while this afternoon, many people get a message that there’s “no internet connection” while trying to browse their For You page inside the TikTok app. After an outage that lasted from 1:25PM ET until around 1:45PM ET, everything appears to be functional again. We...
The Verge
Why Elon Musk is so desperate for Twitter to make money
It’s been six days since Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter, and the changes have been both furious and fast. He’s proposed cataclysmic layoffs — somewhere between 50 percent and 75 percent of the company’s staff, depending on which reports bear out. He’s established an entirely new user tier, in which users will pay $8 a month (formerly $20) to receive algorithm boosts and the prestige of verification. He’s also proposed a paywall feature for videos and there are rumors of a plan for paid direct messages.
TechCrunch
MLOps platform Galileo lands $18M to launch a free service
As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.
The Verge
The best Amazon device day deals
It’s Alexa’s birthday, and to celebrate, Amazon is discounting a wide range of its smart home products, including Echo devices, Fire TVs, Blink video doorbell systems, and Fire tablets. We’ve outlined a few highlights here that we think are worth checking out. Of course, plenty of other retailers are already kicking off early Black Friday sales, too, if you’re looking for discounts outside of the Amazon ecosystem.
The Verge
Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live
Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
getnews.info
Doc Sheets Version 4.0 Makes Traceability Easy with Trace Graphs
Doc Sheets software is a versatile requirement management platform with many great features (lifecycle management, change management, workflow management, traceability, and more). This software is designed as an alternative to traditional word processors and spreadsheets. Doc Sheets has already been recognized as the most intuitive software with excellent user experience...
The Verge
How to use Continuity Camera on macOS
Continuity Camera is one of the most exciting features of macOS Ventura. It allows you — if you’re taking a call from your MacBook — to substitute an iPhone’s camera for the webcam. The feature can be a bit of a hassle to set up, but once you’ve got all the appropriate settings, it’s very easy to use.
The Verge
PayPal and Venmo will soon support Apple’s Tap to Pay contactless payments tech
PayPal is going to make it easier for merchants in the US to take payments right on their iPhones. The company is adding support for Apple’s Tap to Pay technology into the PayPal and Venmo iOS apps, meaning merchants will be able to accept contactless credit or debit cards and mobile wallets without an external card reader (via MacRumors).
getnews.info
Key Benefits of Cloud Migration According to Realtimecampaign.com
The term cloud migration can refer to two different processes. The first is moving a business’s digital assets, including not just its data and applications but also services and IT resources to the cloud while the second involves moving the same data and infrastructure from one cloud to another.
The Verge
Google’s putting its Lens image search right on its home page
Google has been integrating its Lens image recognition tech into several of its products for quite a while now, including Google Photos and Chrome, but now it’s putting it front and center. As 9to5Google points out, Google’s added a Lens button right to its home page, in its famous search bar. That’s a big deal, according to Rajan Patel, a vice president of engineering at Google who’s in charge of Search and Lens — as he said on Tuesday, the Google homepage doesn’t change often.
