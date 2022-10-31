ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Suspect arrested in relation to August Geer Park gunshot murder

SALEM, Ore. — Salem detectives have made an arrest in the August gunshot homicide of Scott Tanner in Geer Park. Thomas Patrick Healy, 56, has been arrested in connection with the killing. Tanner, 35, was found deceased in Geer Park around 3:00 a.m. on August 27 by detectives responding...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Man pleads guilty in DUII crash that killed 4 at Salem homeless camp

SALEM, Ore. — A 24-year-old has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, driving under the influence, and other charges for a crash that killed four people at a Salem homeless camp. Enrique Rodriguez Jr. was indicted on eleven charges for the March 27, 2022 crash near the intersection of Front and Division streets in northeast Salem.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died and a man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood, Portland Police said. Officers were called to reports of gunfire near Northeast Lombard Street and 46th Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian struck and killed east of Salem

SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman hit 44-year-old Kelly Fields of the Salem area on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE, just east of Salem, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Fields died at the scene.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Person severely injured in Woodlawn shooting, police investigating

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. Police arrived at the Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue area at around 11:20 p.m., after multiple 911 calls reported hearing gunfire. They found a person with life-threatening...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Person seriously injured in shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person in the Woodlawn neighborhood late Tuesday night. Just before 11:30 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the area of Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.
PORTLAND, OR
Jalopnik

Car Theft Victims Build a Network to Fight Back

The numbers for 2022 aren’t in yet (obviously), but it seems America is still suffering from a wave of car thefts, as well as catalytic converter thefts. Victims in Portland, Oregon have had enough, taking the situation into their own hands. The New York Times has a story about...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'15 grand in damages': Arcade owner fed up with repair costs from break-ins

PORTLAND, Ore. — You can add arcades to the list of Portland businesses that have been dealing with chronic break-ins this year. Phillip Ragaway, owner of QuarterWorld off of Southeast Hawthorne, said he's been hit by a brazen string of break-ins that all appear to have been perpetrated by the same pair of thieves — more than 40 times since the spring. He said he has surveillance footage but can't get much help from police.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro crash leaves 2 pinned in their cars

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars left two people trapped in their cars Tuesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency personnel and Life Flight responded to the intersection of Highway 219 and Southwest Simpson Road at about 9 a.m. to help get the two occupants out.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Shopper pulls knife on fellow customer

The Tigard Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 16 A man was arrested for theft after shoplifting several hundred dollars in merchandise from a store in the 14800 block of Southwest Sequoia Parkway. A car that was stolen in Tigard on Oct. 14 was recovered in Portland. A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her...
TIGARD, OR

