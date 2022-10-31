Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for multiple felonies after shooting at Molalla police
A man was sentenced to prison on multiple felony charges after shooting at Molalla police and injuring a bystander in 2021, the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Teens among accused shoplifters caught in Washington Square Mall blitz
More than a dozen people, including two 17-year-olds, were arrested Wednesday during a shoplifting blitz at Washington Square Mall.
Deadly Gresham gas station shooting from 2020 remains unsolved
Police in Gresham are asking for help solving a shooting that left one dead and another injured at an Arco gas station two years ago.
13 arrested in Washington Sqaure Mall shoplifting blitz, $8,000 in merch recovered
TIGARD, Ore. — Over $8000 in stolen merchandise, 80 blue M30 pills (likely containing fentanyl), evidence of identity theft, and more was recovered in a successful shoplifting blitz that resulted in 13 arrests. The effort was held at stores in the Washington Square Mall area Wednesday, coordinated in a...
Suspect arrested in relation to August Geer Park gunshot murder
SALEM, Ore. — Salem detectives have made an arrest in the August gunshot homicide of Scott Tanner in Geer Park. Thomas Patrick Healy, 56, has been arrested in connection with the killing. Tanner, 35, was found deceased in Geer Park around 3:00 a.m. on August 27 by detectives responding...
Man pleads guilty in DUII crash that killed 4 at Salem homeless camp
SALEM, Ore. — A 24-year-old has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, driving under the influence, and other charges for a crash that killed four people at a Salem homeless camp. Enrique Rodriguez Jr. was indicted on eleven charges for the March 27, 2022 crash near the intersection of Front and Division streets in northeast Salem.
1 dead, 1 injured in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died and a man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood, Portland Police said. Officers were called to reports of gunfire near Northeast Lombard Street and 46th Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the...
Truck driving on rims, throwing sparks stopped by spike strips in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver after receiving reports of a truck driving on its rim without a tire on Wednesday. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the 15900 block of NE 76th Street after callers reported the Ford F-250 throwing sparks and gouging the pavement.
Pedestrian struck and killed east of Salem
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman hit 44-year-old Kelly Fields of the Salem area on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE, just east of Salem, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Fields died at the scene.
Person severely injured in Woodlawn shooting, police investigating
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. Police arrived at the Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue area at around 11:20 p.m., after multiple 911 calls reported hearing gunfire. They found a person with life-threatening...
Person seriously injured in shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person in the Woodlawn neighborhood late Tuesday night. Just before 11:30 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the area of Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.
Man accused of killing teens in 1974 appears in court, investigators detail case
PORTLAND, Ore. — The suspect in a decades-old double-murder case made his first appearance in Washington County court Thursday. Stephen Criss is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Officials say he killed two teenagers in 1974, 16-year-old Donald Bartron and 18-year-old Peter Zito Jr. On Thursday, one of...
53-year-old man identified as North Portland shooting victim
Officials on Tuesday identified the victim in a North Portland shooting that happened a week prior.
Multiple cars keyed during night of vandalism in Vancouver neighborhood
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - People in the Hough neighborhood of Vancouver are left to foot the bill after their vehicles were targeted by vandals. They say they came outside to their cars to find that someone had scratched large symbols into the paint. Janet, who lives right across the street...
Car Theft Victims Build a Network to Fight Back
The numbers for 2022 aren’t in yet (obviously), but it seems America is still suffering from a wave of car thefts, as well as catalytic converter thefts. Victims in Portland, Oregon have had enough, taking the situation into their own hands. The New York Times has a story about...
Suspect accused of killing 2 Aloha High School students 48 years ago appears in court
A suspect was in court Thursday for the deaths of two Aloha High School students in 1974.
'15 grand in damages': Arcade owner fed up with repair costs from break-ins
PORTLAND, Ore. — You can add arcades to the list of Portland businesses that have been dealing with chronic break-ins this year. Phillip Ragaway, owner of QuarterWorld off of Southeast Hawthorne, said he's been hit by a brazen string of break-ins that all appear to have been perpetrated by the same pair of thieves — more than 40 times since the spring. He said he has surveillance footage but can't get much help from police.
Hillsboro crash leaves 2 pinned in their cars
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars left two people trapped in their cars Tuesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency personnel and Life Flight responded to the intersection of Highway 219 and Southwest Simpson Road at about 9 a.m. to help get the two occupants out.
Tigard Police Log: Shopper pulls knife on fellow customer
The Tigard Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 16 A man was arrested for theft after shoplifting several hundred dollars in merchandise from a store in the 14800 block of Southwest Sequoia Parkway. A car that was stolen in Tigard on Oct. 14 was recovered in Portland. A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her...
Garage explodes in Vancouver house fire
A Vancouver home has been leveled from a fire that officials say may have stemmed from an explosion in the garage.
