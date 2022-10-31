Read full article on original website
KATV
Filipino American History Month recognized for the first time in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In the month of October Filipino American History Month was recognized through official proclamations issued by the City of Little Rock and Governor Asa Hutchinson for the first time. The deputy director of Arkansas United, Joshua Ang Price, an immigrant rights advocacy group led the...
thv11.com
NAACP demands accountability from Arkansas prosecutor
Pulaski Co. Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley sent a letter to the Little Rock City Attorney regarding FOIA complaints, which sparked outrage with NAACP.
wampuscatstudentnews.com
Conway High’s Black Student Union
Wednesday, October 26, 2022- Conway High School held its second ever Black Student Union meeting. The Black Student Union was created by Makyla Pirtle in order to give black student’s resources to help them achieve their goals during high school and after. This past meeting they spoke about academic resources that could help minority students as they transition to high school. This includes things like resource pages for mental health support and standardized testing support since it can be harder for minority students to find access to those things. They are currently focusing on building membership in order to enhance student collaboration and outreach, but Makyla states, “This has been difficult since many students do not know we are a club because they don’t read the announcements.” When asked, Makyla says it is important to have a Black Student Union because, “It allows students to get the opportunity to learn more about the culture and experiences of their peers, strengthening student bonds and cultural awareness. Likewise, by highlighting resources that might go overlooked, we help minority students to learn more about the opportunities that can help them exceed academically.” Phillip Hardwick, the BUS’s Vice President, answered, “Having a BSU on campus is pivotal in making CHS foster a more equitable environment and creates a space to discuss issues concerning the black community and allows everyone to become more informed as a result,” when asked about why having a BSU at CHS was important.
Bid winner donates to Mayor Frank Scott's re-election campaign, contract shows
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has been under heat after a Little Rock director confronted him about a mysterious contract that was not seen by the board. Director Capi Peck brought up the issue on Tuesday night after she had a constituent that came to her with an unanswered Freedom of Information Act request.
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana
Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
KATV
City of Conway developments help build economic growth, attract more businesses
CONWAY (KATV) — The city of Conway in the last 10 years through projects and other developments has grown tremendously. Bobby Kelly, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said those developments have become the driving force for the city's future economy. According to Kelly, areas such as Markham Street...
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
This Arkansas farmer is changing how they farm due to climate change
JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — This spring marked the fourth consecutive abnormally wet planting season for the Shoffner Research Farm in Jackson County. Multiple heavy rain storms prevented sixth-generation farmer Hallie Shoffner from being able to work in her fields, which ultimately cost her small 1,000-acre farm a lot of money, and they inevitably reduced yield.
‘Enough of this Nonsense’; Prosecutor at point of ‘exasperation’ with Little Rock City Hall, FOIA issues
Pulaski County's prosecutor told Little Rock officials Tuesday that he is approaching the point of exasperation related to public record complaints against the city.
bestofarkansassports.com
9th-Grade Phenom Plays Hero (Again) + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
The legend of Kane Archer continues to grow. Believed to be the youngest player ever offered by Arkansas football and already with numerous Power Five offers before entering his freshman year, the touted 2026 quarterback came off the bench and led Greenwood to a 33-23 win over Pulaski Academy last Friday.
KATV
Clinton National Airport launches direct flight to New York City
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport officially launched American Airlines' new nonstop service to LaGuardia (LGA) in New York City. The airport has been working since 2014 to provide this route through American Airlines, which has been one of the most requested for Little Rock travelers.
KATV
CARTI hosts annual three day Festival of Trees fundraiser
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — CARTI's annual three-day Festival of Trees fundraiser begins tonight at the Statehouse Convention Center. This is CARTI's 46th year hosting this fundraiser, they say it's their biggest fundraiser of the year. CARTI is a cancer treatment center that provides care for patients in various locations...
Small Arkansas town of Wooster buzzing with Powerball excitement after someone gets $2M ticket
In a nearly record-breaking Powerball drawing Wednesday night, a lucky ticket buyer got a big win in Arkansas.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
November is here, and whether you are someone who immediately decorates for the holidays or someone who wants to hold onto your pumpkin spice latte a little longer, winter is right around the corner.
bestofarkansassports.com
Disagreeing with Mike Irwin’s Musselman-Beard Conspiracy Theory, Texas’ Weak Sauce Fans & More
While growing up in Little Rock, everyone seemed to agree Austin was a very cool town. Kind of like the moon: you might get to visit, but you probably wouldn’t ever get to live there. Whether this remains the case is debatable. Either way, I do now live in...
KATV
Dispute over records at Little Rock City Hall gets heated during Tuesday board meeting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tuesday's meeting of the city of Little Rock's Board of Directors got heated as one member accused Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. of blocking the release of city documents. Director Capi Peck claimed the mayor blocked the release of a two-year-old document detailing plans to redevelop...
Intersection in Little Rock listed as one of the deadliest for pedestrians
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deadly pedestrian crashes in Little Rock are having one of the worst years on record, right behind 2020. It's something we've told you about before, but people in the community are pleading for them to stop as they cope with losing loved ones. Bobby Wesley...
KATV
Lake Catherine State Park closing for maintenance
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Lake Catherine State Park staff announced Thursday that the park will be temporarily closed to all recreational activities from Dec. 1 to Mar. 18, 2023, for maintenance. The maintenance includes repairs and replacements of inground sewer infrastructure. “Lake Catherine is one of the busiest...
KATV
Bureau of Justice Assistance grant the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office $1.3 million
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office received a 1.3 million dollar grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance on Tuesday. The grant is for a substance abuse program designed to help ex-inmates reenter society. The grant will also aid in expanding the office's current crisis intervention...
