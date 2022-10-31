ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

Conway High’s Black Student Union

Wednesday, October 26, 2022- Conway High School held its second ever Black Student Union meeting. The Black Student Union was created by Makyla Pirtle in order to give black student’s resources to help them achieve their goals during high school and after. This past meeting they spoke about academic resources that could help minority students as they transition to high school. This includes things like resource pages for mental health support and standardized testing support since it can be harder for minority students to find access to those things. They are currently focusing on building membership in order to enhance student collaboration and outreach, but Makyla states, “This has been difficult since many students do not know we are a club because they don’t read the announcements.” When asked, Makyla says it is important to have a Black Student Union because, “It allows students to get the opportunity to learn more about the culture and experiences of their peers, strengthening student bonds and cultural awareness. Likewise, by highlighting resources that might go overlooked, we help minority students to learn more about the opportunities that can help them exceed academically.” Phillip Hardwick, the BUS’s Vice President, answered, “Having a BSU on campus is pivotal in making CHS foster a more equitable environment and creates a space to discuss issues concerning the black community and allows everyone to become more informed as a result,” when asked about why having a BSU at CHS was important.
Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana

Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
This Arkansas farmer is changing how they farm due to climate change

JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — This spring marked the fourth consecutive abnormally wet planting season for the Shoffner Research Farm in Jackson County. Multiple heavy rain storms prevented sixth-generation farmer Hallie Shoffner from being able to work in her fields, which ultimately cost her small 1,000-acre farm a lot of money, and they inevitably reduced yield.
9th-Grade Phenom Plays Hero (Again) + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets

The legend of Kane Archer continues to grow. Believed to be the youngest player ever offered by Arkansas football and already with numerous Power Five offers before entering his freshman year, the touted 2026 quarterback came off the bench and led Greenwood to a 33-23 win over Pulaski Academy last Friday.
Clinton National Airport launches direct flight to New York City

(Little Rock, KATV) — The Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport officially launched American Airlines' new nonstop service to LaGuardia (LGA) in New York City. The airport has been working since 2014 to provide this route through American Airlines, which has been one of the most requested for Little Rock travelers.
CARTI hosts annual three day Festival of Trees fundraiser

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — CARTI's annual three-day Festival of Trees fundraiser begins tonight at the Statehouse Convention Center. This is CARTI's 46th year hosting this fundraiser, they say it's their biggest fundraiser of the year. CARTI is a cancer treatment center that provides care for patients in various locations...
Lake Catherine State Park closing for maintenance

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Lake Catherine State Park staff announced Thursday that the park will be temporarily closed to all recreational activities from Dec. 1 to Mar. 18, 2023, for maintenance. The maintenance includes repairs and replacements of inground sewer infrastructure. “Lake Catherine is one of the busiest...
